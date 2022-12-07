Oakville Blades lose two straight road games

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

After a productive weekend where the Blades won two straight games, the team was set for a big challenge.

The team was set to face two of the top teams in the league, the Burlington Cougars and the Collingwood Blues.

December 3, 2022: Oakville Blades @ Burlington Cougars

Oakville travelled down the QEW for a big game against the Burlington Cougars.

The Blades have yet to beat the Cougars this calendar year and they needed this win badly to continue turning their season around.

The first period was an excellent period for the Blades. The team had many great scoring chances and I thought looked like the better team in the frame.

The period ended with a 0-0 tie, but both teams played very well as the game headed into the second period.

The second period was more of the same as the first period. Both teams played very good hockey and both teams got their chances.

Oakville had some great chances in the period and had a couple of powerplay opportunities to get the first goal of the game but just couldn’t beat the Burlington goalie and the second period also ended at a 0-0 tie.

The third period was a very different period than the first two. The Burlington Cougars hit the ice and unleashed their inner jungle cat at pounced all over the Oakville Blades.

41 seconds into the period the Cougars scored the first goal of the game with a goal by Joel Chauvin.

Oakville tried to respond but the Cougars scored again with another goal going to Chauvin.

Later on in the period, Burlington put the puck on the net and it was deflected in by, guess who, Joel Chauvin for a hattrick.

As the period came to a close, the Blades pulled the goalie for an extra skater and Chauvin scored again for his fourth goal of the game to capture a 4-0 win for the Cougars.

After the game, Co-Captain Andrew Brown spoke on the game saying “I think we just had a bad start and we king od collapsed. I love the effort from the boys today, (the Cougars) are a good team and keeping at 0-0 to the third is a great step in the right direction.”

This week was also a big one for Brown as he was chosen to try out for Team Canada at the World Junior A Challenge.

Andrew will go to selection camp along with other Oakville players like Noah Pak of the Collingwood Blues and Peter Kioussis of the Stouffville Spirit.

"It’s really exciting," said Brown. "I can’t wait for the opportunity and it’s going to be really cool to be able to wear the Canadian flag and represent Canada."

December 4, 2022: Oakville Blades @ Collingwood Blues

After their loss to Burlington, the Blades boarded their bus on the way to Collingwood for a matchup against one of the league's best teams, the Collingwood Blues.

The game didn’t start off great for the Blades as the Blues scored eight minutes into the game with a goal by Robert Strachan to give Collingwood a 1-0 lead.

Nearly five minutes later, the Blues scored again with a goal by Cam Garvey on the powerplay to make the score 2-0.

Luckily the blades were able to escape the first period at only a 2-0 deficit.

At the very start of the second period, the Blades surrendered another goal this time by Ikki Kogawa to extend the Collingwood lead to 3-0.

But the Blades found a way to get back in the game. Luc Modry took a shot from the point and was tipped in by Logan Yovetich to bring the Blades within two.

Nearly 30 seconds after Yovetich’s goal, Jack Churchill tipped a puck into the neutral zone and got himself a breakaway and he slid the puck between the legs of the Blues goalie to make the score 3-2.

Almost a minute later the Blues struck back with a goal of their own by Cam Garvey to bring the lead back to two goals.

Then near the end of the period, the Blades were given a great opportunity to get back in the game with a powerplay.

But the Blues had other ideas as Spencer Young scored shorthanded to bring the score to 5-2 as the period ended.

Oakville needed to score early in the third to have even a chance at coming back in this game. The team needed to come out and get a quick spark to start the period.

Unfortunately, the Blues scored early in the period to pretty much end the game with a goal by Pacey Schleuting to make the game 6-2.

Then with 11 minutes left in the game, Cam Garvey scored again on the powerplay to make the score 7-2 and that was how the game ended.

Oakville looks to get another win with a game in Milton this Friday, Dec. 9.