Oakville's Madeline Schizas skates for Canada in Russia

Skate Canada will have four entries for a total of six skaters, including Madeline Schizas from Oakville, competing at the 2021 Rostelecom Cup in former Olympic city Sochi, Russia. Canada will have one entry in each discipline – men, women, pairs and ice dance. This is the sixth event in the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, taking place from Nov. 26 to 28, 2021.

18-year-old Schizas will be the lone entry for Canada in the women's skate competition. Madeline placed eighth at her senior Grand Prix debut in Vancouver at the 2021 Skate Canada International. Earlier this season, she placed ninth at Finlandia Trophy. Madeline's coaches are Nancy Lemaire and Derek Schmid and she trains in Milton.

Her short program is performed to "My Sweet and Tender Beast" by Dulcea Si Tandra Mea Fiara, while Puccini's "Madama Butterfly" will guide her freestyle program.

Born on Valentine's Day in 2003, Madeline began skating at the age of three. She is a White Oaks Secondary School graduate and received the $2,500 Donovan Bailey Sports Excellence Scholarship from the Oakville Community Foundation. In 2019, she performed as the skating double in the Netflix production "Spinning Out".

Another notable White Oak's alumna.