Madeline Schizas wins silver at Canadian women's figure skating championships

Oakville’s Madeline Schizas has captured a silver medal at the Canadian women’s figure skating championships.

Schizas finished with an acumulative score of 172.90, nearly eight points behind gold medalist Kaiya Ruiter who finished the event with a cumulative score of 180.86.

Schizas was leading the woman’s championship on the final day and was looking to capture her third straight gold medal at the event but a wonderful last day by Ruiter and a few miscues by Schizas on her jumps landed the White Oaks secondary school graduate in second place.

After her skate, Schizas was not happy with her performance.

"I just, like, walked my way through the program making mistakes one after another after another," Schizas said. "I cannot pinpoint one good thing that happened in that program. It was a waste of everyone's time including mine."

Schizas would have been the first woman to win three straight championships since Canadian Olympic Bronze Medalist Joannie Rochette won six straight championships in 2010.

Although this may be a low for Schizas, this was a phenomenal win for champion Kaiya Ruiter.

The 17-year-old captured gold in her hometown of Calgary in front of several friends and family.

"Just having that skate out there, that just felt like magic to me," Ruiter said. "That was one of the most special performances I've ever had in my life and just to get to share that with my family and friends and everyone that I love, it's just surreal."

Ruiter will also represent Canada at the Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea.

Despite the loss and the heartbreak for Schizas, she showed great sportsmanship as she hugged Ruiter and congratulated her on her first-ever women’s figure skating championship.

Congratulations Madeline - you've made Oakville proud!