Oakville man arrested for $500,000 theft of Gretzky memorabilia

The Brantford Police Service (BPS), in a joint investigation with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and with the assistance of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), have arrested an individual in connection with the theft of Wayne Gretzky sports memorabilia.

In August 2020, members of the Gretzky family contacted Brantford Police Service after discovering various pieces of Wayne Gretzky sports memorabilia missing from the residence of Walter Gretzky in Brantford, Ontario.

An investigation was entered into and it was quickly discovered that several of the missing items had likely been sold to various collectors across Canada.

Due to the multi-jurisdictional nature of the investigation, Brantford police sought the assistance of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

A three-month investigation followed, which allowed police to identify specific residences where the stolen property was believed to be located.

On December 8, 2020 officers with the Brantford Police Service, OPP and RCMP, with assistance from the Halton Regional Police Service, executed search warrants at five homes across Ontario and Alberta.

During the course of the search warrants, police successfully recovered various items of Wayne Gretzky sports memorabilia including multiple game used sticks, hockey gloves, pants, jerseys and a Player-of-the-Year award. The estimated value of the recovered property is believed to be valued in excess of $500,000 USD.

Additionally, during the course of the investigation, police uncovered evidence of a second individual, unrelated to the initial investigation, believed to have committed a fraud involving Gretzky memorabilia (hockey stick).

As a result of the search warrants executed on December 8, 2020, two individuals were arrested and charged under the Criminal Code.

A 58 year-old-male from Oakville, is charged with Theft Over $5,000 and Possession Over $5,000

A 58 year-old female from Brockville, Ontario is charged with Fraud Over $5,000 and Breach of Trust

The investigation remains ongoing.

"On behalf of our family, I would like to thank the Brantford Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for everything they have done regarding this investigation. I would like to sincerely thank every member of the team; the professionalism, dedication and support they have shown has been greatly appreciated.”- Glen Gretzky, Representative of the Gretzky Family