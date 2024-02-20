Oakville gymnastics duo fundraise to attend World Series

× Expand Lisa and Meghan

Two Oakville athletes are trying to make Canadian acrobatic gymnastics history, but they need help to make it happen.

15-year-old Emerson Wong and 20-year-old Theo Chan are Canada’s first-ever Senior Group (men pair) in Acrobatic Gymnastics.

The two boys are attempting to be the first-ever seniors group from Canada to compete at the 2024 Acro World Cup Series. The series travels to three countries over a two-month period: Bulgaria, Portugal and Poland from May 10th, 2024 10 June 2nd, 2024.

"The fact that they (Emerson and Theo) are going to have this opportunity to compete at the World Cup Series is amazing," says Lisa, Theo’s mother.

At the end of the World Cup events, it leads into the World Championships. The goal for the boys is to place within the top six at the World Championships to earn a spot at the 2025 World Games held in Chengdu, China.

Emerson and Theo both started gymnastics at a young age, Emerson at the age of 7 and Theo at the age of 10. The two boys started their journey together in 2022, training nonstop six days a week for four hours each day to improve and learn new techniques.

"Theo and Emerson's first international competition was in Valencia, Spain last May (2023) and they did very well. Unfortunately, they didn't have competition there because the other senior-level men's pair that was supposed to compete had an injury," explains Lisa.

"But what they did achieve was with the whole competition they had the third highest, overall score. That was huge for them considering it was their first international competition."

Along with being the first senior-level athletes in Canada for men's pairs, the boys are the current Canadian champions and the current Pan American Champions.

Through all their injuries, competitions, long days of training and the physical and mental challenges of the sport, they have reached a block in their journey to the Acro World Cup this year.

To attend the Acro World Cup, each country must provide a qualified judge or face a fine at each tournament. Canada’s current FIG international judges lack the experience to be able to judge in the World Cup series. Without a qualified judge, the duo would encounter fines of $3,200 for each World Cup event in the series.

What does it mean if Theo and Emerson make it to the World Series? Emerson’s mom Meaghan says "It just opens the door for the sport as well because for Canada, we do need more senior athletes."

"With Emerson and Theo being the first ones, if they can't go out and compete and get recognized and recognition, then it doesn't help athletes that are wanting to follow their path, be able to see their dream because they (Emerson and Theo) are kind of like a vision for maybe potential other athletes that wanna go to the senior level."

"It's not just their goal that they're achieving, I think it's also how it can open the doors for other Canadian acrobatics in their own future as well."

If you want to support Emerson and Theo on their journey, you can donate through their GoFundMe or corporate donations can be made out to "Oakville Gymnastics Club" with a reference stating "For Emerson and Theo's World Cup Journey"

To follow along their journey, you can follow them on Instagram at @acromenspair.