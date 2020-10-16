Oakville pauses indoor fitness classes & team game play

In response to an increase of COVID-19 cases in Halton, the Region’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has updated public health guidelines for fitness classes and team game play. This update recommends a temporary pause to all indoor group exercise programs as well as all indoor team game play.

The town has numerous pre-registered programs and classes set to begin this Saturday and Sunday. However, in our ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of residents and staff, the Town of Oakville is now cancelling all town-run drop-in and pre-registered fitness classes along with indoor team game play effective midnight tonight, Friday, October 16.

Town of Oakville

All user groups with indoor rental permits are being notified that all game play must end as of midnight Sunday, October 18. Individuals impacted by these cancellations will receive a full credit placed on their account.

The following services will continue to be available:

Fitness centres for pre-booked individual, physically distanced, workout sessions

Indoor sport training

Aquatics

Recreational skates

Registered non-fitness activities

Trafalgar Park Community Centre Arena

“As we see cases in our Region rise, we must continue to follow the advice of Halton Region Public Health to slow the spread of coronavirus, and do what we can to help keep residents safe,” said Mayor Rob Burton.

The pause will be evaluated frequently and will be lifted once Halton Region Public Health deems it safe to resume these activities in town facilities. The Town of Oakville will continue to share updates with the public.

The town continues its commitment to health and safety in all our current operating programs and services. The town monitors COVID activity and is in regular contact with public health authorities and the province to alter programs or implement new protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19.