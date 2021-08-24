Oakville prepares for 41st Annual Terry Fox Run

× Expand Terry Fox Foundation

2021 marks the 41st anniversary of the Terry Fox Run, with the official run date set this year for September 19, 2021. Once again, Terry Fox Runs across Canada will be virtual.

This year’s theme, “One Day. Your Way,” reminds us of Terry’s famous quote: “Anything is possible if you try.” Canadians from coast to coast to coast will safely walk, run, bike, swim or donate to their very own Terry Fox Run their way. After all, Terry ran alone, and so can we.

There are many options to support the Oakville Terry Fox Run before September 19, from donating to the run or forming a team to buying a special edition t-shirt and volunteering at one of our upcoming Terry Fox fundraising locations:

Saturday, September 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Oakville Centre Rebecca Street and Third Line (see map below)

Friday, September 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bronte Village at Marine Drive and Bronte Road (see map below)

Saturday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore 201 Oak Park Blvd (see map below)

Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Metro/LCBO/Beer Store at Eighth Line and Upper Middle Rd (see map below)

Don’t miss your chance to buy this year’s unique and very personal Terry Fox Run t-shirt. To honour Terry’s history, the Fox family liaised with the Métis Nation BC to create the 2021 t-shirt.

The design celebrates Terry’s heritage, with illustrations of traditional Métis floral beading created by Métis artist Mal Blondeau (the Métis are known as the Flower Beadwork People). The flowers are chosen to honour the land where Terry’s ancestors lived: the prairie crocus of Manitoba and the wild prairie rose of North Dakota.

The Foundation’s mission - to fund cancer research - is written in English, French and the Métis traditional language of Michif, as is the phrase “Try like Terry.” The back of the shirt includes a mouse track beadwork border with the Métis infinity symbol.

If you want to purchase a special edition t-shirt, drop by one of our community locations before the Run.

On August 9, the Terry Fox Foundation, in partnership with CBC, aired a very special one-hour broadcast called The Power of One that shared diverse stories of hope, courage and resilience, told by iconic Canadians inspired by the vision and enduring legacy of Terry’s Marathon of Hope.

The television event supporting cancer research featured the Fox family, musical performances by Alessia Cara and Tom Cochrane with special guests, including Sidney Crosby, Rick Mercer, Catherine O’Hara, Darryl Sittler, Tyler Shaw, Hayley Wickenheiser, the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau and more. In case you missed it, you can watch The Power of One on CBC Gem.

Sign up to participate in the 41st annual Terry Fox Run your way today - form a team, join a team or make a donation. All funds support Terry Fox cancer research projects because cancer doesn’t stop for COVID-19. Visit http://www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/oakville to register.