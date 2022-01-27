Oakville’s Raine Lyn taken 4th overall in Canadian Premier League Draft

× Expand Photo Credit: Vaughan Merchant

The Canadian Premier League held its annual USports draft on Friday evening, and Oakville’s Raine Lyn was taken in the first round by Winnipeg’s Valour FC.

He was “surprised” when his name was announced, but it wasn’t a total shock considering his school is “known for having a number of draft picks.”

In many ways, the Canadian Premier League draft is unique to a traditional professional sports draft. First and foremost, the players are still in school when they get drafted and do not have to declare themselves as professionals. Thanks to some brilliant maneuvering by the league and university committees - players can return to their campus and USports seasons without incurring the usual penalty of a reduction or loss of eligibility.

Since being selected by Valour, he’s had a quick chat with Head Coach Phillip Dos Santos but still has to work out certain things, including what role he'll play and the team's expectations of him.

Should Raine make Valour’s squad this summer, he’ll get to experience a professional environment. Then in the fall, he can return to Cape Breton University to play for coach Deano Morley. He’ll be putting on the captain’s armband this season with the Capers as the team looks to defend their national championship.

Photo Credit: Vaughan Merchant

Coach Morley calls Raine “brave” and raves about his work ethic, attitude, and technical abilities.

His "versatility" is what Morley says, genuinely sets the 5’6 midfielder apart from his peers, “he’s a very good holding midfielder; he’s got the engine to be a box to box (midfielder); and then when he gets forward, he can break lines, shoots well and delivers passes.”

He even featured as the right fullback in a defensive three; during the previous national championships.

Morley emphasizes Raine’s willingness to do the “dirty work” with pride. It's a job many players aren’t willing to take on.

“He protects people; he wins battles; he looks after his teammates, and those pieces are hard to find. He shows up every day to practice to work hard,” declared Morley.

You could be forgiven for calling Raine a bold adventurer when you chat with him about his journey; he doesn’t seem concerned about travelling between Nova Scotia and Manitoba this summer.

When he spoke with Oakville News, Raine said he chose to go to an east coast school because he wanted to “get out of the province and try something new”.

His nomadic spirit has him “excited to head over to Winnipeg” and eager to prove himself to the fans and coaches.

Raine stated, “Everything that you see is who I am, in terms of how I play on the field, the intensity that I play with and my drive to win; they’re not going to get any less than that.”

× Expand Photo Credit: Vaughan Merchant

Raine is plotting a unique path to the professional game. He spent a lot of his youth development years with the Oakville Soccer Club, even competing in an Ontario Cup final in 2015. When Morley recruited Raine, he played Men’s League with Hamilton Croatia.

Only the future knows what lies in store for Lyn. Coach Morley believes he can handle whatever gets put in front of him, proclaiming, “I have no doubts that this would just inspire him to work harder; he will be the hardest working player at Valour FC this year. I have no doubt about it!”