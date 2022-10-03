Oakville Rangers Advanced Rec Division and Mississauga Hockey League join forces for 22/23

× Expand Oakville and Mississauga join forces for better hockey The Oakville Rangers and Mississauga Hockey League will be offering players a "best-in-class" experience this winter.

For players who have entered the Oakville Rangers Hockey Club's Advanced Recreational Division, things will be slightly different in the 2022/2023 season.

After much deliberation, the Rangers have decided to engage with the Mississauga Hockey League to create a sensational new regional super league that will see players exposed to greater competition.

Oakville Rangers Hockey Club President John Verdon believes this will create a "unique and fun" format to satisfy his membership's thirst for more competitive gameplay.

Players enrolled in the advanced rec program practice twice a week. The league remains non-contact, and much of the emphasis is, as Verdon calls it, a "best-in-class experience at the house league level," The season will feature more than 20 games for each team and unique "premium" uniforms for each.

Ontario Minor Hockey Association and the Greater Toronto Hockey League approved the proposition. Mississauga Hockey League Executive Director Jeff Leavens likes the new partnership. "The MHL is thrilled to be working with the Oakville Rangers." This new agreement will see his own Gold/A and Red Divisions taking part.

Players aged 13 and under in the tier A loop will begin their season on Oct. 17, while players aged 14 and over will start on Oct. 11. House league players hit the ice on Oct. 22 from U10 up to U21