Oakville Rangers U11 take home gold in London

At the January 13 to 15 U11 London Bandits Memorial Tournament, the Oakville Rangers took home the gold!

The boys went 2-0-1 (including two shutouts!) in the Round Robin against a horde of tough Sarnia teams, securing second place and a berth in the Semi-finals.

In the Semi-Finals, the local London Hawks came out swinging and forced the boys to dig deep and battle back from a 2-0 deficit to take the game 4-2.

The Final matchup against the Kitchener Rangers was a nail-biter, with both teams trading shots at a furious pace. Regulation ended with a tie, but 1:45 into overtime, the Rangers slammed home the golden goal.

Oakville Rangers U11 22/23 team members are Blake C., Charlie H., Freddie N., Jack N., Justin Y., Kyle S., Lev K., Liam F., Matthew H., Mohammad E., Nick K., Nicolas N., Parker R., Thomas L., and Zachary Y. Team coaches are John A., Will M., Tim F., and Dano S.

Let’s Goooooo, Rangers! Time to celebrate!