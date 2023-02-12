Rangers Under 11 AAA on a roll

× Expand Oakville Rangers Hockey Club U11 AAA Tournament Winners Players: Brayden Blake, Jojo Gasparro, Bryce Dyjach, Wyatt Keefe, Sage O’Donnell, Jake Manning, Cole Williams, Cohen Hisey, Jaxsen Gardiner, JJ Boyal, Colin Findlay, Finnian Roehle, Ihsaan Durrani, J.J Bradbury, Jacob Machado Goalies: Declan Lipczynski, Owen MacDiarmid Head Coach: Mat Hannah; Assistant Coach: Dylan Cooper

Oakville's top under-11 rep team made it a 3-peat by winning its division in the Winter Classic. Competition was really tough in this division, and the semi-final and final games were nail-biter edge-of-your-chair affairs, both going into overtime in dramatic fashion.

The team went 3 wins and 1 loss to make it to the semi-final, losing their second game in a 0-6 shutout but registering two shutouts themselves. Then they beat the Sun County Panthers 3-2 in the semi-final, an overtime thriller. Cohen Hisey tied the game to force overtime with only two minutes left, and Jake Manning scored the game-winner in OT to get the Rangers into the final.

Down 2-0 against the Southern Tier Admirals, a goal from JJ Boyal with 6:06 left to play in regulation got the Rangers within reach, and with only 7 seconds left, Cohen Hisey came through with a clutch goal that forced overtime. With no scoring in overtime, the game went to a three-shooter shootout. Goalie Declan Lipczynski made two saves as Sage O'Donnell and Jasen Gardiner scored for a 3-2 win and the Tournament Championship.

Goalie Owen McDiarmid was the Tournament's top goalie, going 3-0 with one goal against, and Cohen Hisey with 8 points and Jake Manning with 6 were the top point-getters for the Rangers.

Oakville Rangers U11 AAA Hockey Team Roster

Players: Brayden Blake, Jojo Gasparro, Bryce Dyjach, Wyatt Keefe, Sage O’Donnell, Jake Manning, Cole Williams, Cohen Hisey, Jaxsen Gardiner, JJ Boyal, Colin Findlay, Finnian Roehle, Ihsaan Durrani, J.J Bradbury, Jacob Machado

Goalies: Declan Lipczynski, Owen MacDiarmid

Head Coach: Mat Hannah; Assistant Coach: Dylan Cooper