Oakville Rock play in OSL finals this Friday

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

With their recent sweep of the Owen Sound North Stars, the Oakville Rock Sr. B team will compete for the Clare Levack Trophy in a best-of-three series starting this week.

Oakville will compete against the Six Nations Rivermen; game one will take place Friday, August 11, at the Toronto Rock Athletic Center.

The Oakville Rock Sr. B roster plays in a much different league than the Oakville Rock Junior team of Major Series Lacrosse.

The Sr. B team plays in the OSL, which is Ontario Series Lacrosse; they play in a six-team league that comprises the Brooklin Merchants, Clearview Crushers, Owen Sound North Stars, Ennismore James Gang, Six Nations Rivermen, and of course, the Oakville Rock.

And with the Oakville Rock's junior team opting to take another year-long leave of absence in 2023, the Sr. B team was the only team in the organization that played games this year.

The road for Oakville to get to the finals has been nothing but successful. After losing their opening game by one goal to the Owen Sound North Stars, The Rock began to rattle off 15 straight regular season wins to give them the top spot in the OSL, with several of those wins being by five or more.

But those results should not shock you if you look at their roster.

The Oakville Rock have several players on their team in the National Lacrosse League.

Players like Josh Dawick, Marley Angus, Brandon Slade, Nick Rose and many others.

But with all of those high accolades come major expectations.

Oakville is heading into this series as the heavy favourite, and for a good reason but during this season, Oakville played three games against Six Nations and won all three but two of those wins were by two or fewer goals.

If the Rock think this series will be a walk in the park, they're in for a rude awakening. Go Rock Go!

We can't keep Oakville News free for those who can't afford it without your support. If you are already donating, thank you. If not, please click here to donate: https://oakvillenews.org/donation