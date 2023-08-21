Oakville Rock win Sr. B title and look forward to Presidents Cup

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

With their triumphant 16-12 win over the Six Nations Rivermen, the Oakville Rock have won the Clare Levack Trophy and are OSL champions.

The game itself was one for the ages.

After both teams traded goals in the first period, Oakville rattled off six unanswered goals to bring their lead to 7-1.

Six Nations did not go away quietly and battled till the end of the period scoring two goals near the end of the frame to bring the score to 7-3 as both teams went to their locker rooms for the first intermission.

Oakville came back in the second period scoring two big goals near the beginning of the period regaining their six-goal lead.

But Six Nations came back with two goals, bringing their deficit back to only four.

Oakville scored another goal to make the game 10-5, but the Rivermen fired two shots past Rock goalie Nick Rose making the deficit only three.

You could tell that the Oakville fans were starting to tense up a little as Six Nations started to build momentum.

Oakville’s Andrew Kew got another goal back to make the score 11-7, But Six Nations struck back with three unanswered goals making the deficit only one, with one goal coming at the end of the second period and two coming at the beginning of the third.

Tension began to grow on both benches; fans began to sit at the edge of their seats.

Oakville began to stop the bleeding with two Andrew Kew goals that gave them a three-goal lead.

Six Nations would not go away and scored a shorthanded goal with under 10 minutes left.

But after the Six Nations goal, Oakville shut the door and scored three of the following four goals and finished the game with a 16-12 win and a championship.

With the win, Oakville’s season is not over. They now look to the Presidents Cup, a country-wide Sr. B tournament hosting the best players from around the country.

Rock goalie Nick Rose spoke on the win and the future, saying, “It’s been a while since we have won anything with Oakville. Obviously, an Ontario championship is pretty sweet, but we have our eyes set on something bigger.”

The Presidents Cup will be hosted at the Toronto Rock Athletic Center in Oakville and will take place from August 27-September 2nd.