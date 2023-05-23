Oakville's Donovan Bailey to join in bid for the Ottawa Senators

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

Canadian sports icon and Oakville's own Donovan Bailey has joined forces in a bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators.

Bailey released a statement on his Twitter account on Friday that he would be joining Los Angeles-based producer Nekko Sparks and Grammy award-nominated rapper Snoop Dogg in their bid to purchase the Senators.

"I know for a fact [what it's like] to fill stadiums around the world. So we're going to make sure that this is the best team, the best fan base, in all of the NHL," Bailey promised.

If this bid goes through, this group will be the first black-led ownership group in the history of the National Hockey League.

They will also be the second current black-led ownership group in professional sports alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets.

The Ottawa Senators have been up for sale since former owner Eugene Melnyk died over a year ago.

Once he passed, the team's ownership transferred to his 23-year-old and 19-year-old daughters, who decided to sell the team.

Estimations have said that the team may sell for over $1 billion.

Other famous Canadian celebrities who have also been involved in the bidding process are actor Ryan Reynolds and Grammy award-winner The Weekend.

Bailey is also very excited to work with Nekko Sparks and Snoop Dogg.

"I love the fact that Neko is someone who's a fearless entrepreneur. He's an investor. He takes chances," Bailey said.

And Snoop Dogg has plans to grow hockey south of the border by creating leagues for black youth.

Although Bailey is a devoted Maple Leaf fan, he says he will have no problem switching allegiances if it means that the bid goes through.