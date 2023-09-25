Oakville's Goaltender earns a victory against the defending Buckland Cup Champion

× Expand (Photo by Jamie Green / OJHL Images)

Oakville took an early long bus ride down to Collingwood on Friday for their first meeting against the Buckland Cup Champion Collingwood Blues.

Heading into this game, the Blades looked to make a statement and show the rest of the league that they are a team that should not be taken lightly.

What better way to do that than by taking on the defending champions.

The puck dropped for the start of the game, and the Blues started to pour on the pressure.

Collingwood outshot the Blades 17-9 in the first period, but Oakville's Gavin McCarthy stood strong and kept the door closed in the first period.

Oakville rewarded their goaltender for his play by scoring the game's first goal.

Max Donohoe received a pass from Luke Johnston, who curled the puck and shot it top corner to give the Blades a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The second period saw the Blues show their true might. Collingwood outshot Oakville 15-1 and made McCarthy's job harder than in the first period.

McCarthy and the Blades kept the Blues off the scoresheet until the final five minutes when Marcus Lougheed of the Blues scored to tie the game 1-1 heading into the second intermission.

The third period saw the Blades generate more offence, but they were still outshot in the third period, 16-7.

McCarthy did all he could to keep the game tied, but after the 10-minute mark, Blues forward Jack Rimmer scored to make the game 2-1 Collingwood with less than half of the period left.

Once that goal went in, last year's Blades would have folded like a cheap suit. But this year's Blades believe they are different, and they showed it in this game.

Oakville was given a powerplay shortly after going down 2-1, during which veteran Jacob Crisp scored to tie the game and bring the Blades back into the fight.

Shortly after tying up the game, Oakville's Max Donohoe came skating down the left wing.

Donohoe loaded up and took a shot that found its way into the back of the net to give the Blades a 3-2 lead with just over two minutes left in the game.

The Blades killed off the rest of the clock, earning their first road win and handing Collingwood their first loss.

Gavin McCarthy finished the game with 46 saves and was Oakville's first star of the game.

Oakville now prepares for the OJHL Governors Showcase in Buffalo, where they will play Haliburton County and Georgetown in front of hundreds of scouts from several leagues.