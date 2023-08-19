Oakville's Lars Melander wins twice

Lars Melander Twitter Lars Melander

Many in Oakville will know Lars Melander as the founder and publisher of Oakville Today, an influential North Oakville independent newspaper that became part of the Metroland Chain. Melander now manages the Toronto Golf Show.

To members of the Oakville Golf Club, Lars Melander is the most recent club champion.

A smooth-swinging, unbelievably consistent player with a zero handicap who can also deliver great shot-making on the rare occasions he is in trouble, Melander has enjoyed some significant success recently on the Niagara Senior Men's Tour.

With a two under 70, Melander took the tournament on Monday by two strokes, playing in the age 55-plus flight at the Niagara Falls golf course’s Battlefield layout.

This was the second in a row following up on a win in the Grand Niagara tour on July 31st.

The Niagara Senior Men's Tour is open to male golfers 55 plus with a 15 handicap or better. The next stop is Twenty Valley this Monday, August 21.