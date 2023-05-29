Oakville's Scott Laughton wins gold for Canada at the Mens World Hockey Championships

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

Oakville’s Scott Laughton and Team Canada have won gold at the Men’s World Hockey Championships.

Canada won 5-2 against Germany in the gold medal game after trailing at two points in the match.

But once Canada was down 2-1, the team scored four unanswered goals to win the game and earn another gold medal for the country.

This tournament was also a big win for Scott Laughton.

Laughton was named an assistant captain of the team right before the tournament started, along with Calgary Flames skaters Milan Lucic and Mackenzie Weegar and Lawson Crouse of the Arizona Coyotes.

Laughton was also tied for third on the team, scoring eight points (three goals, five assists) in 10 games.

Along with point scoring, Laughton was trusted in key defensive situations and scored a crucial empty-net goal in the semi-finals against Latvia and another crucial empty-net goal in the gold medal game.

Laughton also comes off his most productive season in the NHL after being drafted back in 2012.

After being unable to hit the 40-point mark in his career, he finally did in 2023, scoring 43 points in 78 on a struggling Philadelphia Flyers team.

Laughton now heads into what should be a calm off-season for him since his contract with the Flyers does not expire for another three seasons.

Scott looks to improve on his point totals from last season and start to help move the Flyers franchise back in the right direction.