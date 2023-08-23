Oakville's weekly sports round-up August 14th to 20th

× Expand Unsplash

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

Blue Devils FC

Men’s

Upcoming:

August 23rd

Men’s Premier Playoffs Quarter-Finals

Blue Devils FC vs. Burlington SC

× Standings for 2023 Regular Season W L T PTS GF GA +/- Scrosoppi FC 17 3 0 51 52 18 34 Simcoe County Rovers FC 15 4 1 46 56 25 31 Vaughan Azzurri 14 3 3 45 52 20 32 Guelph United 11 3 6 39 43 22 21 Blue Devils FC 12 5 3 39 44 25 19 Burlington SC 12 5 3 39 43 29 14 Electric City FC 11 5 4 37 50 19 31 Alliance United FC 9 5 6 33 51 23 28 Sigma FC 9 6 5 32 50 39 11 North Toronto Nitros 9 7 4 31 46 33 13 Hamilton United 7 8 5 26 34 33 1 Woodbridge Strikers 6 6 8 26 28 31 -3 FC London 6 7 7 25 31 37 -6 Darby FC 6 9 5 23 34 30 4 North Mississauga SC 5 10 5 20 28 37 -9 Windsor City FC 6 12 2 20 34 45 -11 St. Catharines Roma 6 12 2 20 27 48 -21 ProStars FC 5 11 4 19 30 51 -21 Master's FA 4 14 2 14 20 44 -24 Unionville Milliken S.C. 1 18 1 4 16 78 -62 BVB IA Waterloo 1 19 0 3 13 95 -82 League1 Men's Final Standings for 2023 Regular Season

Oakville Blades

Upcoming

Exhibition matches

August 25th

Oakville Blades vs. Mississauga Chargers

August 26th

Oakville Blades vs. Mississauga Chargers