Oakville's weekly sports round-up August 21 to 27

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

Blue Devils FC

Results:

Men's Premier Playoffs

August 23rd

Quarter-Finals

Blue Devils FC 4 vs. Burlington SC 1

August 26th

Semi-Finals

Blue Devils FC 1 vs. Scrosoppi FC 2

Oakville Blades

Results:

Exhibition matches

August 25th

Oakville Blades 6 vs. Mississauga Chargers 4

August 26th

Oakville Blades vs. Mississauga Chargers scores unknown

Upcoming:

August 31st

Oakville Blades vs. Brantford 99ers

Oakville Rock

President's Cup Round Robin

Results:

August 27th

Oakville Rock 4 vs. Six Nations Rivermen 5

Upcoming:

August 28th

Oakville Rock vs. Tuscarora Tomahawks

August 29th

Oakville Rock vs. Edmonton Miners

Oakville Rock vs. Snake Island Muskies

August 30th

Oakville Rock vs. Ladner Pioneers

August 31st

Oakville Rock vs. Kahnawake Mohawks