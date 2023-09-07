Oakville's weekly sports round-up August 28 to September 3

Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.
Oakville Rock
Results:
President's Cup Round Robin
- August 28th
Oakville Rock 16 vs. Tuscarora Tomahawks 8
- August 29th
Oakville Rock 14 vs. Edmonton Miners 5
Oakville Rock 13 vs. Snake Island Muskies 4
- August 30th
Oakville Rock 10 vs. Ladner Pioneers 7
- August 31st
Oakville Rock 12 vs. Kahnawake Mohawks 10
- September 1st
Semi-Finals
Oakville Rock 7 vs. Edmonton Miners 8
- September 2nd
Brozen Medal Game
Oakville Rock 18 vs. Snake Island Muskies 9
2023 Presidents Cup Standings
Oakville Blades
Upcoming:
- September 8th
Oakville Blades vs. Burlington Cougars
- September 9th
Oakville Blades vs. Buffalo Jr. Sabres