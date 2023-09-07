Oakville's weekly sports round-up August 28 to September 3

× Expand Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

Oakville Rock

Results:

President's Cup Round Robin

August 28th

Oakville Rock 16 vs. Tuscarora Tomahawks 8

August 29th

Oakville Rock 14 vs. Edmonton Miners 5

Oakville Rock 13 vs. Snake Island Muskies 4

August 30th

Oakville Rock 10 vs. Ladner Pioneers 7

August 31st

Oakville Rock 12 vs. Kahnawake Mohawks 10

September 1st

Semi-Finals

Oakville Rock 7 vs. Edmonton Miners 8

September 2nd

Brozen Medal Game

Oakville Rock 18 vs. Snake Island Muskies 9

× 2023 Presidents Cup Standings GP W L T PTS GF GA DIFF PIM Win% GB HR Ladner Pioneers 8 7 1 0 14 78 59 19 95 0.875 0 0 Oakville Rock 8 6 2 0 12 94 56 38 94 0.750 0 0 Edmonton Miners 8 4 4 0 8 68 75 -7 78 0.500 0 0 Snake Island Muskies 8 3 5 0 6 60 76 -16 91 0.375 0 0 Kahnawake Mohawks 6 2 4 0 4 57 64 -7 89 0.333 0 0 Six Nations Rivermen 6 2 4 0 4 35 45 -10 46 0.333 0 0 Tuscarora Tomahawks 6 1 5 0 2 41 58 -17 69 0.167 0 0 2023 Presidents Cup Standings

Oakville Blades

Upcoming:

September 8th

Oakville Blades vs. Burlington Cougars

September 9th

Oakville Blades vs. Buffalo Jr. Sabres