Oakville's weekly sports round-up August 28 to September 3

All the scores and standings from the local sporting scene over the last week.

by

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

Oakville Rock

Results:

President's Cup Round Robin 

  • August 28th

Oakville Rock 16 vs. Tuscarora Tomahawks 8

  • August 29th

Oakville Rock 14 vs. Edmonton Miners 5

Oakville Rock 13 vs. Snake Island Muskies 4

  • August 30th

Oakville Rock 10 vs. Ladner Pioneers 7

  • August 31st 

Oakville Rock 12 vs. Kahnawake Mohawks 10

  • September 1st 

Semi-Finals

Oakville Rock 7 vs. Edmonton Miners 8

  • September 2nd

Brozen Medal Game

Oakville Rock 18 vs. Snake Island Muskies 9

Oakville Blades 

Upcoming:

  • September 8th 

Oakville Blades vs. Burlington Cougars

  • September 9th 

Oakville Blades vs. Buffalo Jr. Sabres