Oakville's weekly sports round-up: Feb 14 - Feb. 21

It's time for the playoffs across Halton check out the latest scores and stats.

Game of the Week

The Holy Trinity Titans cruised to victory over St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday's Semi-Final.

After pushing out to a 5 point lead in the first quarter there was no turning back for Holy Trinity in the HCAA Senior Boys quarter-final on Thursday against St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Titan’s defence held Aquinas to less than 20 points in the first half, with the score going in to the break 32-19.

By the end of the 4th quarter the Raiders would make things interesting by pulling to within 7 points with under 3 minutes remaining, but in the end the cream rose to the top, and as the final seconds ticked off the clock Holy Trinity were able to secure themselves a 63-51 victory.

The win grants the Titans a berth in the Halton Catholic Athletic Association Final. 

Today’s HCAA senior boy’s basketball final will be played at Copus Christi in Burlington.  Tip-off is at 6 pm.

Here are the rest of the Results from around town!

HCAA Sr. Boy’s Hockey

Results

Mon, Feb, 13th

Aquinas 6 vs. Christ the King 1

Loyola 6 vs. Corpus Christi 2

Weds, Feb, 15th

Holy Trinity 3 vs. Loyola 4

Upcoming 

Tuesday, Feb 21st

Quarter Final

Holy Trinity vs. Loyola @ Glen Abbey 3:00pm

Assumption vs. Aquias @ Trafalgar Park 3:00pm

Thurs, Feb 23

Semi-finals TBD

HSSAA Sr. Boy’s Hockey

Results 

Tues, Feb 14th

Nelson 12 vs. Blakelock 1

Frank Hayden 3 vs. Iroquois Ridge 1

Wed, Feb 15th

Milton 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 3

Aldershot 2 vs. Garth Webb 1

Thurs, Feb 16th

Iroquois Ridge 6 (SO) vs. M.M. Robinson 5

Upcoming

Tues, Feb 21 

M.M. Robinson vs. Oakville Trafalgar

Thurs, Feb 23

Playoffs Begin

HCAA Sr. Girl’s Hockey

Results

Tues, Feb 14th

Loyola 1 vs. Christ the King 2

Aquinas 0 vs. Notre Dame 3

Holy Trinity 2 vs. Corpus Christi 0

Upcoming

Thurs, Feb 23

Holy Trinity vs. Bishop Reding 2:30pm Memorial Arena

HSSAA Sr. Girl’s Hockey

Results

Mon, Feb 13th

Georgetown 2 vs. Abbey Park 1

Wed, Feb 15th

Garth Webb 6 vs. Frank Hayden 3

Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 5

Thurs, Feb 16th 

Aldershot 1 vs. Blakelock 6

Upcoming

Tues, Feb 21st

Abbey Park vs. Garth Webb

Playoffs Begin Feb 23rd

HCAA Sr. Boy’s Basketball

Results

Tues, Feb 14th

Christ the King 53 vs. Aquinas 62

Notre Dame 41 vs. Holy Trinity 71

Thurs, Feb 16th

Aquinas 51 vs. Holy Trinity 63

Upcoming

Tues, Feb 21st

Final

Assumption vs. Holy Trinity 6:00 pm @ Corpus Christi

HSAA Sr. Boy’s Basketball

Results

Mon, Feb 13th

Garth Webb 48 vs. Iroquois Ridge 52

Nelson 49 vs. King’s Christian College 56

Thu, Feb 16th

Tier 1 Final

King’s Christian College 61 vs. Iroquois Ridge 64

Tier 2 Final

Burlington Central 46 vs. White Oaks 32

Upcoming

Tues, Feb 21st

GHAC AA Challenge Game

Burlington Central vs. Blakelock

Thurs, Feb 22nd

GHAC A Championship

Ste. Trinité vs. Mère-Terese

GHAC AAA Semi Final

HCAA AAA Champion vs. Iroquois Ridge

HCAA Sr. Girl’s Volleyball

HSSAA Sr. Girl’s  Volleyball

Results

Mon, Feb 13th

Oakville Trafalgar 0 (19,20) vs. Craig Keilburger 2 (25,25) Semi Final

Iroquois Ridge 0 (19,19) vs. Abbey Park 2 (25,25) Semi Final

Wed, Feb 15th

Tier 1 Final

Craig Keilburger 3 (25,25,25) vs. Abbey Park 0 (16,20,22)

Upcoming

Tues, Feb 21st

GHAC AA Challenge Game

Burlington Central vs. King’s Christian College

Wed, Feb 22nd

GHAC A Semi Final

Ste. Trinité vs. Merè-Terese

GHAC 

Abbey Park vs. Assumption

Thurs, Feb 23rd

HSSAA Finalist vs St. Mary

GHAC AA Final

OJHL

Results

Fri, Feb 17th

Oakville 3 vs. Markham 6

Mon, Feb 20th

Burlington 5 vs. Oakville 3

Upcoming

Thurs, Feb 23

Oakville vs. Brantford

Fri, Feb 24th

Oakville vs. Collingwood

Sun, Feb 26th

Oakville vs. Pickering