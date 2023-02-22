Oakville's weekly sports round-up: Feb 14 - Feb. 21

× Expand Pierce Lang Amare Hamilton Amare Hamilton scored 28 points to lead Holy Trinity passed the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders, and on into tonight's Senior Boy's Basketball Final

Game of the Week

The Holy Trinity Titans cruised to victory over St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday's Semi-Final.

After pushing out to a 5 point lead in the first quarter there was no turning back for Holy Trinity in the HCAA Senior Boys quarter-final on Thursday against St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Titan’s defence held Aquinas to less than 20 points in the first half, with the score going in to the break 32-19.

× Expand Pierce Lang Aquinas fought hard The Raiders were able to claw their way back to within 7 in the 3rd Quarter, but turnovers and careless fouls let them down in the end.

By the end of the 4th quarter the Raiders would make things interesting by pulling to within 7 points with under 3 minutes remaining, but in the end the cream rose to the top, and as the final seconds ticked off the clock Holy Trinity were able to secure themselves a 63-51 victory.

The win grants the Titans a berth in the Halton Catholic Athletic Association Final.

Today’s HCAA senior boy’s basketball final will be played at Copus Christi in Burlington. Tip-off is at 6 pm.

Here are the rest of the Results from around town!

HCAA Sr. Boy’s Hockey

Varsity Boys Hockey GP W L T PTS GF GA Streak Bishop Reding 8 7 1 0 14 40 15 W3 Aquinas 8 5 1 2 12 32 17 W1 Loyola 8 3 3 2 8 30 29 W2 Christ the King 8 3 3 2 8 28 26 L2 Holy Trinity 8 3 3 2 8 22 22 L1 Notre Dame 8 3 4 1 7 20 23 L1 St. Francis Xavier 8 2 5 1 5 21 39 L1 Corpus Christi 8 2 5 1 5 20 30 L2 Assumption 8 2 5 1 5 17 29 W1

Results

Mon, Feb, 13th

Aquinas 6 vs. Christ the King 1

Loyola 6 vs. Corpus Christi 2

Weds, Feb, 15th

Holy Trinity 3 vs. Loyola 4

Upcoming

Tuesday, Feb 21st

Quarter Final

Holy Trinity vs. Loyola @ Glen Abbey 3:00pm

Assumption vs. Aquias @ Trafalgar Park 3:00pm

Thurs, Feb 23

Semi-finals TBD

HSSAA Sr. Boy’s Hockey

HSSAA Varsity Boys Hockey GP W L OTW SOW OTL T PTS GF GA Streak Frank Hayden 10 10 0 0 0 0 0 30 62 13 W10 Nelson 10 7 1 1 0 0 0 24 52 18 W7 Craig Keilburger 10 7 1 0 1 1 0 24 42 16 W1 Iroquois Ridge 10 4 4 0 1 1 0 15 31 33 W1 Georgetown 10 4 4 1 0 0 0 15 26 23 L5 Oakville Trafalgar 9 4 4 0 1 0 0 14 27 22 W2 Aldershot 10 4 5 1 0 0 0 14 26 37 W5 Garth Webb 10 4 5 0 0 1 0 13 29 34 L1 Milton 10 41 7 1 0 1 0 6 14 43 L1 Blakelock 10 0 8 2 0 0 0 4 16 61 L1 M.M. Robinson 9 0 6 0 0 2 0 3 14 39 L9

Results

Tues, Feb 14th

Nelson 12 vs. Blakelock 1

Frank Hayden 3 vs. Iroquois Ridge 1

Wed, Feb 15th

Milton 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 3

Aldershot 2 vs. Garth Webb 1

Thurs, Feb 16th

Iroquois Ridge 6 (SO) vs. M.M. Robinson 5

Upcoming

Tues, Feb 21

M.M. Robinson vs. Oakville Trafalgar

Thurs, Feb 23

Playoffs Begin

HCAA Sr. Girl’s Hockey

HCAA Senior Girls Hockey GP W L T PTS GF GA Streak Bishop Redding 7 6 0 1 13 28 9 W1 Notre Dame 7 5 0 2 12 34 10 T2 Christ the King 7 4 2 1 9 21 9 W1 Corpus Christi 7 4 3 1 8 15 17 L1 Holy Trinity 7 3 3 0 7 11 12 L1 Loyola 7 2 5 0 4 9 25 L1 Aquinas 7 1 5 1 3 7 21 W1 Assumption 7 0 7 0 0 2 24 L7

Results

Tues, Feb 14th

Loyola 1 vs. Christ the King 2

Aquinas 0 vs. Notre Dame 3

Holy Trinity 2 vs. Corpus Christi 0

Upcoming

Thurs, Feb 23

Holy Trinity vs. Bishop Reding 2:30pm Memorial Arena

HSSAA Sr. Girl’s Hockey

Senior Girls Hockey GP W OTW SOW L OTL SOL T PTS GF GA Streak Georgetown 10 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 28 43 12 W10 Oakville Trafalgar 10 8 1 0 0 1 0 0 27 41 12 W3 Abbey Park 9 6 0 0 3 0 0 0 18 47 17 L1 Garth Webb 9 4 0 1 2 2 0 0 16 34 24 W2 M.M. Robinson 9 5 0 0 4 0 0 0 15 34 23 L2 Nelson 9 4 1 0 3 1 0 0 15 31 25 W3 Frank Hayden 9 3 1 1 4 0 0 0 13 29 22 L1 Blakelock 10 3 1 0 4 1 1 0 13 24 22 W1 Aldershot 10 2 0 0 6 1 1 0 8 27 43 L2 Iroquois Ridge 10 1 0 0 9 0 0 0 3 15 74 L3 Milton 9 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 7 58 L9

Results

Mon, Feb 13th

Georgetown 2 vs. Abbey Park 1

Wed, Feb 15th

Garth Webb 6 vs. Frank Hayden 3

Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 5

Thurs, Feb 16th

Aldershot 1 vs. Blakelock 6

Upcoming

Tues, Feb 21st

Abbey Park vs. Garth Webb

Playoffs Begin Feb 23rd

HCAA Sr. Boy’s Basketball

HCAA Sr. Boys Basketball GP W L PTS PF PA Streak East Holy Trinity 12 10 2 20 659 558 W6 Bishop Reding 12 7 5 14 734 630 L1 Christ The King 12 5 7 10 646 715 W1 St. Francis Xavier 12 4 8 8 675 715 W1 Loyola 12 2 4 4 618 790 L5 West Assumption 11 10 1 20 696 550 W9 Aquinas 11 8 3 16 679 529 W2 Corpus Christi 11 6 5 12 654 602 L1 Notre Dame 11 0 11 0 482 754 L11

Results

Tues, Feb 14th

Christ the King 53 vs. Aquinas 62

Notre Dame 41 vs. Holy Trinity 71

Thurs, Feb 16th

Aquinas 51 vs. Holy Trinity 63

Upcoming

Tues, Feb 21st

Final

Assumption vs. Holy Trinity 6:00 pm @ Corpus Christi

HSAA Sr. Boy’s Basketball

HSSAA SR Boys Basketball GP W L PTS PF PA Streak Iroquois Ridge 10 10 0 20 653 420 W10 King's Christian College 10 9 1 18 737 462 W8 Nelson 10 8 2 16 612 424 W1 Garth Webb 10 7 3 14 660 490 W3 Georgetown 10 6 4 12 559 466 L1 Milton 10 5 5 10 548 598 W4 Craig Keilburger 10 4 6 8 501 603 L1 Frank Hayden 10 3 7 6 522 553 W1 Abbey Park 10 2 8 4 500 651 L2 Oakville Trafalgar 10 1 9 2 399 640 L9 Blakelock 10 0 10 0 351 735 L10

HSSAA Sr. Boys Basketball Tier2 GP W L T PTS PF PA Streak White Oaks 10 9 1 0 18 484 322 W7 Burlington Central 10 8 2 0 16 496 383 W2 Aldershot 10 5 5 0 10 566 448 L2 M.M. Robinson 9 4 6 0 8 461 451 W1 E.S. Ste. Trinité 9 4 6 0 8 487 438 L1 Gaetan Gervais 10 0 10 0 0 209 661 L10

Results

Mon, Feb 13th

Garth Webb 48 vs. Iroquois Ridge 52

Nelson 49 vs. King’s Christian College 56

Thu, Feb 16th

Tier 1 Final

King’s Christian College 61 vs. Iroquois Ridge 64

Tier 2 Final

Burlington Central 46 vs. White Oaks 32

Upcoming

Tues, Feb 21st

GHAC AA Challenge Game

Burlington Central vs. Blakelock

Thurs, Feb 22nd

GHAC A Championship

Ste. Trinité vs. Mère-Terese

GHAC AAA Semi Final

HCAA AAA Champion vs. Iroquois Ridge

HCAA Sr. Girl’s Volleyball

HCAA Girls Volleyball MP W L T PTS SW SL PW PL Streak Corpus Christi 8 8 0 0 16 16 4 454 316 W8 Christ the King 8 7 1 0 14 15 3 419 328 W5 Assumption 8 5 3 0 10 11 7 396 311 W2 Notre Dame 8 5 3 0 10 12 7 416 341 L1 Bishop Reding 8 4 4 0 8 10 9 382 366 L1 Aquinas 8 3 5 0 6 9 10 386 391 L4 Holy Trinity 8 3 5 0 6 6 11 337 345 W2 St. Francis Xavier 8 1 7 0 2 2 15 188 412 L1 Loyola 8 0 8 0 0 1 16 232 400 L8

HSSAA Sr. Girl’s Volleyball

HSSAA G Volleyball T1 GP W L T PTS SW SL PW PL Streak Craig Keilburger 12 11 1 0 22 23 6 653 506 W1 Abbey Park 12 10 2 0 20 22 7 644 500 W3 Blakelock 12 10 2 0 20 22 8 656 512 W4 Iroquois Ridge 12 9 3 0 18 19 8 593 484 W1 Oakville Trafalgar 12 7 5 0 14 18 12 639 532 L1 Garth Webb 12 7 5 0 14 17 12 585 552 W3 Milton 12 6 6 0 12 15 14 594 585 L3 Nelson 12 6 6 0 12 15 16 606 597 L2 Georgetown 12 6 6 0 12 13 14 556 568 L3 King's Christian 12 3 9 0 6 8 19 485 608 L1 Frank Hayden 12 2 10 0 4 7 20 502 599 L1 White Oaks 12 1 11 0 2 2 22 375 591 W1 M.M. Robinson 12 0 12 0 0 1 24 358 612 L12

HSSAA G Volleyball T2 MP W L T PTS SW SL PW PL Streak Aldershot 8 7 1 0 14 15 3 415 273 W7 Acton 8 6 2 0 12 12 5 389 312 L1 Burlington Central 8 5 3 0 10 11 7 390 332 W2 Ste. Trinite 8 2 6 0 4 5 13 312 383 L1 Gaetan Gervais 8 0 8 0 0 1 16 204 410 L8

Results

Mon, Feb 13th

Oakville Trafalgar 0 (19,20) vs. Craig Keilburger 2 (25,25) Semi Final

Iroquois Ridge 0 (19,19) vs. Abbey Park 2 (25,25) Semi Final

Wed, Feb 15th

Tier 1 Final

Craig Keilburger 3 (25,25,25) vs. Abbey Park 0 (16,20,22)

Upcoming

Tues, Feb 21st

GHAC AA Challenge Game

Burlington Central vs. King’s Christian College

Wed, Feb 22nd

GHAC A Semi Final

Ste. Trinité vs. Merè-Terese

GHAC

Abbey Park vs. Assumption

Thurs, Feb 23rd

HSSAA Finalist vs St. Mary

GHAC AA Final

OJHL

OJHL N/W Division GP W L T OTL PTS GF GA PIM HOME AWAY xCollingwood 49 39 9 0 1 79 205 105 758 19-4-0-0 20-5-0-1 xBurlington 52 37 12 1 2 77 248 158 687 19-5-1-1 18-7-0-1 xGeorgetown 48 34 9 2 3 73 221 135 749 16-8-0-1 18-1-2-2 xPickering 49 30 17 2 0 62 178 136 798 13-9-2-0 17-8-0-0 xMilton 49 29 17 1 2 61 176 142 934 14-10-0-1 15-7-1-1 xMarkham 49 21 21 0 7 49 192 229 779 12-9-0-3 9-12-0-4 Aurora 51 18 26 2 5 43 176 196 767 9-12-1-3 9-14-1-2 Stoufville 50 17 26 1 6 41 151 202 625 11-11-1-3 6-15-0-3 Oakville 49 15 32 1 1 32 133 207 1009 9-15-1-0 6-17-0-1 Brantford 53 5 45 1 2 13 104 278 911 1-25-0-0 4-20-1-2

Results

Fri, Feb 17th

Oakville 3 vs. Markham 6

Mon, Feb 20th

Burlington 5 vs. Oakville 3

Upcoming

Thurs, Feb 23

Oakville vs. Brantford

Fri, Feb 24th

Oakville vs. Collingwood

Sun, Feb 26th

Oakville vs. Pickering