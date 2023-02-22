Oakville's weekly sports round-up: Feb 14 - Feb. 21

Pierce Lang
Amare Hamilton
Amare Hamilton scored 28 points to lead Holy Trinity passed the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders, and on into tonight's Senior Boy's Basketball Final
Game of the Week
The Holy Trinity Titans cruised to victory over St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday's Semi-Final.
After pushing out to a 5 point lead in the first quarter there was no turning back for Holy Trinity in the HCAA Senior Boys quarter-final on Thursday against St. Thomas Aquinas.
The Titan’s defence held Aquinas to less than 20 points in the first half, with the score going in to the break 32-19.
Aquinas fought hard
The Raiders were able to claw their way back to within 7 in the 3rd Quarter, but turnovers and careless fouls let them down in the end.
By the end of the 4th quarter the Raiders would make things interesting by pulling to within 7 points with under 3 minutes remaining, but in the end the cream rose to the top, and as the final seconds ticked off the clock Holy Trinity were able to secure themselves a 63-51 victory.
The win grants the Titans a berth in the Halton Catholic Athletic Association Final.
Today’s HCAA senior boy’s basketball final will be played at Copus Christi in Burlington. Tip-off is at 6 pm.
Here are the rest of the Results from around town!
HCAA Sr. Boy’s Hockey
Results
Mon, Feb, 13th
Aquinas 6 vs. Christ the King 1
Loyola 6 vs. Corpus Christi 2
Weds, Feb, 15th
Holy Trinity 3 vs. Loyola 4
Upcoming
Tuesday, Feb 21st
Quarter Final
Holy Trinity vs. Loyola @ Glen Abbey 3:00pm
Assumption vs. Aquias @ Trafalgar Park 3:00pm
Thurs, Feb 23
Semi-finals TBD
HSSAA Sr. Boy’s Hockey
Results
Tues, Feb 14th
Nelson 12 vs. Blakelock 1
Frank Hayden 3 vs. Iroquois Ridge 1
Wed, Feb 15th
Milton 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 3
Aldershot 2 vs. Garth Webb 1
Thurs, Feb 16th
Iroquois Ridge 6 (SO) vs. M.M. Robinson 5
Upcoming
Tues, Feb 21
M.M. Robinson vs. Oakville Trafalgar
Thurs, Feb 23
Playoffs Begin
HCAA Sr. Girl’s Hockey
Results
Tues, Feb 14th
Loyola 1 vs. Christ the King 2
Aquinas 0 vs. Notre Dame 3
Holy Trinity 2 vs. Corpus Christi 0
Upcoming
Thurs, Feb 23
Holy Trinity vs. Bishop Reding 2:30pm Memorial Arena
HSSAA Sr. Girl’s Hockey
Results
Mon, Feb 13th
Georgetown 2 vs. Abbey Park 1
Wed, Feb 15th
Garth Webb 6 vs. Frank Hayden 3
Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 5
Thurs, Feb 16th
Aldershot 1 vs. Blakelock 6
Upcoming
Tues, Feb 21st
Abbey Park vs. Garth Webb
Playoffs Begin Feb 23rd
HCAA Sr. Boy’s Basketball
Results
Tues, Feb 14th
Christ the King 53 vs. Aquinas 62
Notre Dame 41 vs. Holy Trinity 71
Thurs, Feb 16th
Aquinas 51 vs. Holy Trinity 63
Upcoming
Tues, Feb 21st
Final
Assumption vs. Holy Trinity 6:00 pm @ Corpus Christi
HSAA Sr. Boy’s Basketball
Results
Mon, Feb 13th
Garth Webb 48 vs. Iroquois Ridge 52
Nelson 49 vs. King’s Christian College 56
Thu, Feb 16th
Tier 1 Final
King’s Christian College 61 vs. Iroquois Ridge 64
Tier 2 Final
Burlington Central 46 vs. White Oaks 32
Upcoming
Tues, Feb 21st
GHAC AA Challenge Game
Burlington Central vs. Blakelock
Thurs, Feb 22nd
GHAC A Championship
Ste. Trinité vs. Mère-Terese
GHAC AAA Semi Final
HCAA AAA Champion vs. Iroquois Ridge
HCAA Sr. Girl’s Volleyball
HSSAA Sr. Girl’s Volleyball
Results
Mon, Feb 13th
Oakville Trafalgar 0 (19,20) vs. Craig Keilburger 2 (25,25) Semi Final
Iroquois Ridge 0 (19,19) vs. Abbey Park 2 (25,25) Semi Final
Wed, Feb 15th
Tier 1 Final
Craig Keilburger 3 (25,25,25) vs. Abbey Park 0 (16,20,22)
Upcoming
Tues, Feb 21st
GHAC AA Challenge Game
Burlington Central vs. King’s Christian College
Wed, Feb 22nd
GHAC A Semi Final
Ste. Trinité vs. Merè-Terese
GHAC
Abbey Park vs. Assumption
Thurs, Feb 23rd
HSSAA Finalist vs St. Mary
GHAC AA Final
OJHL
Results
Fri, Feb 17th
Oakville 3 vs. Markham 6
Mon, Feb 20th
Burlington 5 vs. Oakville 3
Upcoming
Thurs, Feb 23
Oakville vs. Brantford
Fri, Feb 24th
Oakville vs. Collingwood
Sun, Feb 26th
Oakville vs. Pickering