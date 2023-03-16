Oakville's weekly sports round-up: March 6 to 13

× Expand Pierce Lang Ellie Markakis ties things up for OT in the GHAC AAA Final Before she heads off to the University of Connecticut Huskies Ellie Markakis had one last home game in her High School hockey career.

After all the action we saw across Oakville, things slowed down a little bit, but that doesn't mean the action wasn't intense.

On Friday, Oakville Trafalgar's Red Devils played hosts to Hamilton's Bishop Ryan in the GHAC AAA final.

The Red Devils applied a ton of pressure in the first period; the forechecking was relentless, but OT was unable to get a puck passed Bishop Ryan in the first.

In the second-period things took a shocking turn; the Celtics gathered themselves after the first intermission putting two pucks behind Sophia Pencaki. Bishop Ryan scored with 11 minutes left in the second, 2 minutes later t and creating a decent cushion halfway through the frame.

OT was not about to sit back and let their season slip away, the Red Devils girls mounted one of the most dominating comebacks in recent high-school sporting memory.

Marissa Hamilton smashed home a one-timer from just inside the blue line to get Oakville Trafalgar (OT) on the board with 7 minutes remaining in the second.

In the 3rd period, the Red Devils were all over Bishop Ryan (BR) from the get-go. Ellie Markakis burst out to a breakaway where she deked backhand to forehand, freezing BR's goalie at the top of her crease; from there, she would slot home the game-tying goal into the wide-open net.

× Expand Pierce Lang Ellie Markakis gives OT the lead. Before fans could catch their breath from watching her first goal Markakis stepped into a point blank slapshot to put the Red Devils up 3-2.

Mere moments later, Markakis once again smashed home a slapshot from the slot to give the Red Devils the lead.

Finally, Addie Kramer added in the insurance marker with 4 minutes left in the 3rd with a long-range clapper to make it a 4-2 final, and propelling the Red Devils to the OFFSA Tournament next week in Windsor.

× Expand Pierce Lang The final blow! Addie Kramer scores OT's 4th consecutive goal to make it a 4-2 final in GHAC AAA Championship Game.

After the game head coach Cindy Griffiths said, "yet again, an amazing comeback; when they work as a team, they can do anything," continuing to say, "we're looking forward to OFFSA"

When asked about the performance of Ellie Markakis, she said, "she puts the time in" and "she works diligently , every single practice for us, and for her other team, on at off the ice; you can't expect anything more."

× Expand Pierce Lang Audrey Cabaday pokes the puck free. Blakelock goalie Audrey Cabaday breaks up an opportunity in close to the goal.

On Thursday, the GHAC AA/A Final took place at Glen Abbey Recreation Centre. Blakelock was able to open the scoring in the first period, with Ava Dubkowski getting things started with 5 minutes left in the first.

The Tigers would get on the board again in the dying seconds of the first period with Sophie Dowd bulging the twine, and finally, Elisia Checchia put the cherry on top of a 3-0 victory for the girls in green with 6 minutes left in the 3rd.

After the game head coach Ken Butler said, he's "super proud of the girls. They worked really hard out there," and that "I'm just really happy with how they came out and played today."

Now the Tigers are off to play in the OFFSA AA/A Tournament in Stratford next week.

In CISAA action Appleby College's Varsity Girls' Hockey Team lost 4-2 in the Championship game.