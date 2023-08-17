Oakville's weekly Sports Roundup August 7th to 13th

× Expand Edgar Chaparro on Unsplash

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

Blue Devils FC

Men’s

Results:

August 13th

Final game of the regular season

Blue Devils FC 1 vs. Vaughan Azzurri 3

Upcoming:

Men’s Premier Playoffs schedule set to be announced

× Men's League1 Standings W L T PTS GF GA +/- Vaughan Azzurri 14 2 3 45 51 18 33 Scrosoppi FC 15 3 0 45 45 17 28 Simcoe County Rovers FC 13 4 1 40 53 24 29 Blue Devils FC 12 5 3 39 44 25 19 Guelph United 10 3 6 36 40 20 20 Burlington SC 11 5 3 36 41 28 13 Electric City FC 10 5 4 34 46 19 27 Alliance United FC 9 4 6 33 51 22 29 Sigma FC 9 6 4 31 48 37 11 North Toronto Nitros 9 6 3 30 43 29 14 Hamilton United 7 7 4 25 33 27 6 Woodbridge Strikers 6 6 7 25 27 30 -3 FC London 6 7 6 24 28 34 -6 Darby FC 5 9 5 20 28 30 -2 Windsor City FC 6 11 2 20 34 41 -7 North Mississauga SC 5 10 4 19 25 34 -9 ProStars FC 5 10 4 19 28 48 -20 St. Catharines Roma 5 12 2 17 24 46 -22 Master's FA 4 13 2 14 19 42 -23 Unionville Milliken S.C. 1 17 1 4 14 75 -61 BVB IA Waterloo 1 18 0 3 13 89 -76 Men's League1 Standings

Oakville A’s Sr. Baseball Team

Results:

August 8th

Oakville A’s 7 vs. Milton Red Sox 6

August 11th

Oakville A’s 4 vs. Brampton Royals 21

× Ken Johnson Division Standings Record Win % GB Home Away RF RA Last 10 Streak Burlington Brants 14-7 .667 - 7-5 7-2 205 155 7-3 Won 2 Milton Red Sox 10-11-1 .477 4 6-4-1 4-7 153 182 6-4 Won 1 Oakville A's 5-18-1 .229 10 5-7 0-11-1 150 279 3-7 Lost 1 Ken Johnson Division Standings

Oakville Blades

Upcoming:

August 18th

Exhibition Match

Oakville Blades vs. Toronto Patriots