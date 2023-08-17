Oakville's weekly Sports Roundup August 7th to 13th

All the scores and standings from the local sporting scene over the last week.

by

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

Blue Devils FC

Men’s 

Results:

  • August 13th 

Final game of the regular season 

Blue Devils FC 1 vs. Vaughan Azzurri 3

Upcoming:

Men’s Premier Playoffs schedule set to be announced

Oakville A’s Sr. Baseball Team 

Results:

  • August 8th

Oakville A’s 7 vs. Milton Red Sox 6

  • August 11th

Oakville A’s 4 vs. Brampton Royals 21

Oakville Blades 

Upcoming:

  • August 18th 

Exhibition Match 

Oakville Blades vs. Toronto Patriots