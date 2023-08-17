Oakville's weekly Sports Roundup August 7th to 13th

×
Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.
Blue Devils FC
Men’s
Results:
- August 13th
Final game of the regular season
Blue Devils FC 1 vs. Vaughan Azzurri 3
Upcoming:
Men’s Premier Playoffs schedule set to be announced
Men's League1 Standings
Oakville A’s Sr. Baseball Team
Results:
- August 8th
Oakville A’s 7 vs. Milton Red Sox 6
- August 11th
Oakville A’s 4 vs. Brampton Royals 21
Ken Johnson Division Standings
Oakville Blades
Upcoming:
- August 18th
Exhibition Match
Oakville Blades vs. Toronto Patriots