Oakville Soccer club to host FIFA World Cup viewing parties

× Expand TJ Dhir Oakville Soccer Club The Oakville Soccer Club has closed its main complex until further notice. All club activity is not taking place at Shell Park.

The Oakville Soccer Club, in partnership with the town of Oakville, will be hosting a series of free viewing parties to watch Team Canada participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

Oakville Soccer Club's (OSC) indoor soccer pitch will be transformed into areas to watch a livestream of all Team Canada games. The town has, "received permission from Bell Media to air the tournament and is inviting residents to help cheer on Team Canada."

All (potentially first) three of Canada's round-robin Group F matchups will have parties showing the game live. Team Canada will they participate in the following match ups:

Canada vs Belgium on Wednesday, November 23 at 2 p.m.

Canada vs Croatia on Sunday, November 27 at 11 a.m.

Canada vs Morocco on Thursday, December 1 at 10 a.m.

Organizers are inviting anyone and everyone to, "bring a lawn chair, a blanket and some friends and take a seat on the soccer pitch at Oakville Soccer Club." The event will take place at the club's indoor facility, located at 1520 Pine Glen Road in Oakville.

Attendees are also asked to please bring no food or drink is allowed, as its not allowed on the turf. If you’re using a lawn chair, please place a blanket underneath it to help preserve the indoor turf.

While the event is free, attendees may consider bringing a toy donation to support the upcoming Oakville Professional Firefighters Association Toy Drive. Also, come early to ensure your spot – the facility has a capacity of just under 500 people.

"OSC is so excited to be Oakville’s World Cup headquarters," says Katryna Indewey, Executive Director of the Oakville Soccer Club. "We can’t wait to cheer for Canada with our amazing community. See you all on the field!"

More information about the viewing parties can be found online here with the OSC's website.