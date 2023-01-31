Oakville Soccer Club Volunteer Awards

× Expand Oakville Soccer Oakville Soccer Club staff and board of directors with MPP's Effie Triantafilopoulos and Stephen Crawford At Saturday's AGM board of directors, elections were held with two members being re-elected and a new director, Christopher Warren being elected for the first time.

The Oakville Soccer Club held its annual Volunteer Awards on Saturday morning at the Oakville Conference Centre, and this year 12 individuals were recognized for their contributions to the club.

House League Volunteer Coach of the Year: Andrew Mason

House League Volunteer Coach of the Year: Owen Lough

House League Volunteer Coach of the Year: Francis Mongeon

House League Volunteer Coach of the Year: Milos Bulatovic

House League Volunteer Coach of the Year: Heidi Avery

House League Volunteer Coach of the Year: Pablo Abarca

Volunteer Competitive Coach of the Year – Female Team: Daniel Peric

Volunteer Competitive Coach of the Year – Male Team: Josh Villa

Volunteer RDP Team Manager of the Year – Sonya Rotondi

Youth Volunteer of the Year: Despina Nicolopoulos

Volunteer of the Year: Patrick Filler

Volunteer of the Year: Greg Norkett

Club President Katryna Indewey glows when you as her about the fine work provided by the club's volunteers.

"The board and staff of OSC are extremely excited about our new Strategic Plan and the future of the Club. Congratulations to our amazing award winners, and thanks to everyone who donates their time and talents to us – we wouldn’t be able to do it without them!"

× Expand Oakville Soccer Club Oakville Soccer Club Executive Director Katryna Indewey Katryna Indewey, Executive Director of the Oakville Soccer Club, speaks to the audience on hand for the Annual Volunteer Awards and AGM

Oakville Mayor Burton, MPPs Effie Effie Triantafilopoulos and Stephen Crawford acknowledged the great work that the club does in engaging with the community and keeping everyone healthy, but there was much business to attend to and after 3 long years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic the club was ready to make some major changes.

In addition to the Volunteer Awards the club also held its 2022 Annual General Meeting which allowed the club to present its new Strategic Plan for 2023-2025, Mission Statement, and Vision for the Club.

The new Vision for the club will be, "To lead our community within the Canadian Soccer Landscape, by providing meaningful opportunities to grow and develop", and the Mission Statement has become "OSC engages with our community to create an inclusive and positive soccer experience."

Part of the club's next phase of action will be the replacement of the turf at the Pine Glen indoor soccer facility which will be an absolutely massive but necessary project.

As part of the AGM outgoing Club President Abas Kanu handed the torch on to Imdad Ali as the new Club President. Stewart Yepes received an award in recognition for his contributions to the club's board over the last several years and that meant that his role had to be filled, Christopher Warren successfully won that open spot, while Imdad Ali and Shane Gonsalves was re-elected

Registration for the 2023 outdoor season is just around the corner and the Oakville Soccer Club appears to be primed for great things in its 51st year.