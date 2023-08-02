Oakville Soccer Club’s U14 Boys Rep Team wins Gaels Cup

× 1 of 3 Expand Allan Collins × 2 of 3 Expand Allan Collins × 3 of 3 Expand Allan Collins Prev Next

After an impressive weekend, the Oakville Soccer Club’s 2009 U14 Boys Rep team wins the Gaels Cup in Kingston, Ontario. Last year, the Oakville Soccer Club (then U13s) were finalists in the Tier 2 group, but this year as U14s came back strong as the champions of the Tier 1 group.

The team worked hard, scoring ten goals over the two-day tournament, sweeping the competition. On the first day of the tournament, they won against Kingston United with a score of 3-1 and Jr Gaels 2-0. The team came back strong on the final day, winning against Northumberland SC 3-1 in the semi-finals and winning 2-0 in the finals against the St. Catharines Jets.

“Each and every one of these players contributed to this amazing result, and together, we played four great games over the weekend with passion, attacking creativity and defensive discipline. Very proud of you boys," commented Angelo Mirto, the head coach.

"We achieved this through hard work, determination, and perseverance. I’d like to thank the tournament organizers for hosting such a positive experience and the outstanding technical staff at the Oakville Soccer Club for their consistent support, encouragement and mentorship."

Gianfranco Mirto, the assistant coach, couldn't attend the two-day tournament but worked hard throughout the team's season to prepare the boys for the cup.

“An absolutely brilliant result following two solid days of hard work to earn this, well-done boys, incredibly proud of you," commented Assistant Coach Christopher Warren.

"Away tournaments are rewarding experiences for these young men, creating lifelong memories and bonds and inspiring a deeper love of the beautiful game.

“The boys have worked very hard over the last year to prepare for this tournament and season, bringing an unmatched work ethic, focus and enthusiasm.”

