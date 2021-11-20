Blades struggle to score and lose two straight games

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

November 17, 2021. Oakville @ Georgetown

Oakville headed into their game against Georgetown feeling pretty good after winning their last two games against Burlington and Markham.

Oakville had a big challenge ahead of them as they played the Georgetown Raiders who are second in the west division and above Oakville in the standings.

Oakville and Georgetown played a very tight game for the first 15 minutes and both teams were deadlocked at a 0-0 game.

Both teams played a very chippy game as six penalties were called in the first period with four being called against Georgetown and two being called against Oakville.

Georgetown broke the deadlock with a goal by Aaron Andrade assisted by Blake Boudreau and Brandon Kakei with 2:30 left in the first period.

The first period ended with Georgetown having a 1-0 lead.

The second period continued to see the chippy play continue and many penalties were called.

Seven penalties were called against the Blades and two penalties were called against the Raiders.

One of the penalties called against the Blades was a five-minute major and a game misconduct for Ethan Sullivan.

Georgetown extended their lead with a goal by Brandon Kakei assisted by Guvenal Jack and Chris Ishmael.

Brandon Kakei struck again on the powerplay assisted by Andrew Della Rovere and Robert Strachan to give Georgetown a 3-0 and that is how the second period ended.

Oakville got a goal back when the period started with a powerplay goal by Evan Pringle assisted by Cole Weinger and Michael Tiveron to make the game 3-1.

Oakville tried to complete the comeback but Raiders goaltender Sebastian Labora stood tall the entire game making 35 saves on 36 shots and denied Oakville a chance to make a comeback.

Eric Bertelsen scored the dagger goal for Georgetown assisted by Rhys Chiddenton and Owen Holmes to give Georgetown the 4-1 win.

November 19, 2021. Collingwood @ Oakville

After a day off the Blades looked to answer back and pick up a win in front of their home fans against the Collingwood Blues.

Collingwood has been having a great season so far in the North Division with a record of 11-7-0-2 for 24 points and two points behind the Pickering Panthers for first in the division.

The first two periods were deadlocked at a 0-0 stalemate with both goaltenders playing outstanding hockey.

Oakville’s Tristan Malbeouf and Collingwood’s Noah Park were the key reason why the first 40 minutes of the game saw no scoring.

The third-period starts and Oakville gets a powerplay 3:19 into the period.

The powerplay ended up going against Oakville as Will Reddick is able to spring himself on a breakaway and scores to give Collingwood a 1-0 lead.

Oakville got another powerplay three minutes after the goal and still was unable to capitalize and tie the game

Collingwood extended their lead to 2-0 with a goal by Mark McIntosh assisted by Anthony Bax to put the game out of reach for Oakville.

Ayden Dooley added an empty-net goal for Collingwood to seal the game and win by a score of 3-0.

After the game, Oakville coach Ross Sloan commented on the game saying “Sometimes you run into a hot goalie, Noah Pack is one of the best goalies in the league and he stood on his head tonight. We just haven’t been able to find the back of the net in the last couple of games. Hopefully, we get the bounces to go our way and put some pucks in the net because it’s hard to win games if you don’t score.”

With Oakville’s powerplay going 0-4, Sloan commented on its struggles saying “You just got to stick to the system and trust the process, I thought they (the players) were trying to do a little too much out there and everyone was just trying to hang onto the puck and gripping their sticks a little too tight. Our powerplay is the best when they play free and move the puck quickly and get pucks to the net with traffic and they just didn’t have it tonight.”

Oakville plays in Aurora tonight against the Tigers.