Oakville Titans begin their 2022 football season

It’s that time of year again: it’s time for Oakville Titans tackle football.

The U18, U16, and U14 age groups all took on their hated rivals in the Burlington Stampeders last Saturday, May 14.

With this being the season's first game, it was circled on everyone’s calendar as a day to make a statement.

U18

The U18 Titans started the day with an 11:30 a.m. kickoff on a beautiful May morning. All team members were so excited to be playing football finally and could not wait for the ball to be snapped.

Once the game started, it was an extremely tightly contested affair between two bitter rivals. The Stampeders opened the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter, making the game 7-0.

However, after that touchdown, the Oakville defence did not allow another touchdown for the rest of the game. The game saw no more scoring until Burlington ran back a punt return for a touchdown to make the score 14-0.

Oakville, unfortunately, could not find its way into the end zone, and the game ended with Burlington victorious at 14-0.

U16

After the U18 game finished, the U16s took to the field to play the Burlington Stampeders on their home field. They were looking for a victory in their first game.

Like the game prior, the match was a tightly played game, and both teams played their hearts out until the final whistle.

The game's theme was defence, as both squads fielded fantastic defensive performances. Unfortunately, the Stampeders got the best of the Titans as they edged out Oakville by a score of 15-1.

U14

The U14 Titans showed fantastic team spirit and competitive nature in their game against Burlington.

This Titans squad was the only team that scored a Touchdown all day long. Sadly, they could not suppress the attack of the Stampeders and lost by a score of 46-6.

The good news for all of these teams is that this football season has just begun, and there are many more games to play.