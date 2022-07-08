Oakville twins rank one and two in golf tour qualifier

× Expand Jung Park Kaprice, Lanai and Nobelle Park Sisters at the Golf Coure

Canada’s number-one played Junior Golf Tour, the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour, held a Mini Tour for players aged 12 and under at Sawmill Golf Course in Fenwick, ON, on July 3. A full field competed in six age divisions. Each division winner, if not already exempt, received an invitation to the MJT Mini Tour National Championship at Tsawwassen Springs in British Columbia this August.

Oakville resident Kaprice Park, 12, continued her excellent performance with a score of 73, winning her second and last MJT Girls 11-12 division title. Her twin sister, Nobelle, came in second with a score of 75.

"I feel happy to win. I hit some birdies and good shots all around. If things get stressful, I forget about the bad holes and focus on the next hole," said Kaprice.

Jung Park Kaprice Park Great Finish

Kaprice and Nobelle are going into Grade 7 at St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School in South-West Oakville. They have been trading first and second places for some time in the Under 12 division, but that is about to change.

"Nobelle is moving up to U19 and Kaprice to U15," says proud Dad Jung Park, a Dentist at Great Lakes Dental Care.

Jung says having them compete against each other meant only one could be in first place at each tournament, so putting them into different divisions means both can win.

Of course, the competition will be more challenging, but Nobelle was featured in CJGA women in golf and was player of the month.

CJGA Player of the Month Nobelle Park CJGA feature

Nobelle and Kaprice were the youngest players to compete in the Golf Ontario U19 spring classic championships.

After the first day, Nobelle was in 1st place. They both scored better than many girls who already have Division 1 scholarships to the US.

Both are proud to be sponsored by Titleist (balls, hats, gloves and equipment) and have been playing golf since they were seven.

Sister Lanai, 6, has already started and is following the same path.

Jung Park Nobelle Park Blasting out of a Sand Trap

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is run by the PGA of Canada and the "Road to College Golf."

It hosts close to 100 events across the country. Many Canadian National Amateur, National and Provincial Champions are alumni.

The twins' father, Jung Park, played football at U of T and says he comes at supporting his daughters' golf obsession from an outsider's perspective.

"The girls are dropped off at the course after school every day and play as much as they possibly can. They also work out every day, and in the winter, they train indoors and hit balls to hone their technique."

Liz Hoffman, who was the Athletic Director at the University of Toronto when Jung Park was there, is now President of Golf Canada, which is adjacent to the Glen Abbey Golf Club. Jung makes a point to keep in touch.

True Oakvilliens, Kaprice and Nobelle were born at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in March 2010.

Currently, they play out of RattleSnake Point Golf Club.

The twins’ future aspirations are:

Making it on Team Canada,

Getting Division 1 scholarships,

Becoming paediatricians to work at Sick Kids’ hospital,

Playing on the LPGA circuit: “If there's enough time!” says dad.

Oakville News is proud of you, Nobelle and Kaprice, and we look forward to following your future exploits.