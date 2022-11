Oakville weekend sports round-up November 7 to 13

× Expand Markus Spiske on Unsplash

All the scores and standings from Oakville's sporting scene for the week ending Nov. 13.

HCAA Senior Football

Results

November 9th

Holy Trinity 24 vs Corpus Christi 41

Tier 1 Championship Final

November 11th

Loyola 6 vs Notre Dame 16

Tier 2 Championship Final

HSSAA Senior Football

Results

November 10th

Craig Kielburger 22 vs Abbey Park 20

Semi-Final

Iroquois Ridge 27 vs Nelson 28

Championship Final

HCAA Sr. Girls Basketball

Results

November 8th

Holyh Trinity 25 Loyola 50

Semi-Final

Bishop Reding 49 vs Aquinas 44

Semi-Final

November 10th

Bishop Reding 30 vs Loyola 45

Upcoming

November 15th

Loyola vs Iroquois Ridge

GHAC Semi-Final

HSAA Senior Girls Basketball

Results

November 9th

Iroquois Ridge 40 vs MM Robinson 37

Champinoship Final Tier 1

White Oaks 26 vs Ste. Trinite

Championship Final Tier 2

Upcoming

November 14th

Aldershot vs Blakelock

GHAC AA Challenge Game

November 15th

Iroquois Ridge vs Loyola

GHAC Semi-Final

HCAA Senior Boys Volleyball

HSSAA Senior Boys Volleyball

Results

November 8th

Garth Webb 3 (25,25,25) vs Oakville Trafalgar 0 (21,7,16)

Aldershot 0 (21,19,21) vs King’s Christian 3 (25,25, 25)

November 10th

King’s Christian 3 (25,25,25) vs Blakelock 0 (11,19,19)

Ste. Trinite 0 (16,18,15) vs Acton 3 (25,25,25)

Upcoming

November 14th

Ste. Trinite vs Mere Terese

GHAC Semi-Final

Newman vs Garth Webb

GHAC Semi-Final

Oakville Trafalgar vs Bishop Reding

November 15th

Blakelock vs St. Mary

Novemeber 16th

TBD? vs Acton

GHAC A Championship

TBD? vs TBD?

GHAC AAA Championship

TBD vs King’s Christian

GHAC AA Championship

OJHL

Results

November 11th

Stouffville 3 vs Oakville 5

November 12th

Pickering 6 vs Oakville 3

Upcoming

November 15th

Oakville vs Toronto Patriots

November 18th

Aurora vs Oakville

November 19th

Markham vs Oakville