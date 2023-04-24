Oakville weekly sports round-up April 17 to 23

All the scores and standings from the local sporting scene over the last week.

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer 

Results

  • April 17th

Assumption 0 vs. Christ the King 3

Corpus Christi 2 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 0

  • April 18th

St. Francis Xavier 1 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 4

Notre Dame 0 vs. Holy Trinity 5

  • April 20th 

Assumption vs. St. Francis Xavier waiting for the result

Corpus Christi 0 vs. Bishop Reding 4

Holy Trinity 0 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 0

St. Ignatius of Loyola 0 vs. Christ the King 1

Upcoming

  • April 25th

Christ the King vs. Notre Dame

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola

Bishop Reding vs. Assumption 

Corpus Christi vs. Holy Trinity 

  • April 27th 

Holy Trinity vs. Christ the King

Assumption vs. Corpus Christi

St. Francis Xavier vs. Notre Dame

Bishop Reding vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

HSSAA Sr. Boys Soccer 

Results 

  • April 18th

M.M. Robinson 2 vs. Iroquois Ridge 5

Oakville Trafalgar 3 vs Nelson 1

T.A. Blakelock 3 vs. Garth Webb 5

  • April 20th

Abbey Park 1 vs. Garth Webb 2

M.M. Robinson 1 vs. Nelson 4

T.A. Blakelock 1 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 4

Iroquois Ridge 2 vs. Garth Webb 3

Oakville Trafalgar 13 vs. M.M. Robinson 0

T.A. Blakelock 2 vs. Nelson 5

Georgetown 3 vs. Craig Kielburger 1

Milton 1 vs. King's Christian 4

White Oaks 1 vs. Frank Hayden 5

Upcoming

  • April 25th 

Garth Webb vs. Oakville Trafalgar 

King's Christian vs. White Oaks

M.M. Robinson vs. Abbey Parks

E.S. Gaétan Gervais vs. Burlington Central

E.S Sainte-Trinité vs. Aldershot

Milton vs. Georgetown

Nelson vs. Iroquois Ridge

  • April 26th

Craig Kielburger vs. King's Christian 

  • April 27th 

Georgetown vs. Frank Hayden

M.M. Robinson vs. T.A Blakelock

Burlington Central vs. E.S Sainte-Trinité

Milton vs. White Oaks

  • April 28th 

Iroquosi Ridge vs. Oakville Trafalgar

Aldershot vs. E.S Gaétan Gervais

Frank Hayden vs. Craig Kielburger

Abbey Park vs Nelson

HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer 

Results 

  • April 18th 

Holy Trinity 1 vs. Notre Dame 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 0 vs. Corpus Christi 1

Christ the King 1 vs. Assumption 3

  • April 20th 

St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. Assumption 6

Bishop Reding 3 vs. Corpus Christi 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 1 vs. Holy Trinity 3

Christ the King 2 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 0

Upcoming

  • April 25th 

Assumption vs. Bishop Reding

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Notre Dame vs. Christ the King

Holy Trinity vs. Corpus Christi 

  • April 26th 

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. St. Francis Xavier

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Bishop Reding 

  • April 27th 

Corpus Christi vs. Assumption

Christ the King vs. Holy Trinity 

Notre Dame vs. St. Francis Xavier 

HSSAA Sr. Girls Soccer

Results 

  • April 17th 

Milton 0 vs. Craig Kielburger 0

Nelson 0 vs. T.A. Blakelock 8

Oakville Trafalgar 1 vs. Garth Webb 5

Iroquois Ridge 2 vs. King's Christian 5

M.M. Robinson 0 vs. Abbey Park 0

Georgetown 6 vs. Frank Hayden 0

  • April 19th

Georgetown 1 vs. Craig Kielburger 2

Milton 8 vs. Iroquois Ridge 1

Aldershot 0 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinité 13

Frank Hayden 0 vs. King's Christian 5

M.M. Robinson 1 vs. Nelson 1

  • April 20th 

Abbey Park 3 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 1

Garth Webb 1 vs. T.A. Blakelock 1

Upcoming

  • April 26th

Garth Webb vs. M.M. Robinson

Craig Kielburger vs. Iroquois Ridge

Milton vs. Frank Hayden

White Oaks vs. Burlington Central 

Abbey Park vs. Nelson

Oakville Trafalgar vs. T.A. Blakelock

  • April 27th 

White Oaks vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinité

King's Christian vs. Georgetown

  • April 28th 

Alder vs. Burlington Central 

CISAA Sr. Girls Soccer 

Results 

  • April 19th

Hillfield Strathallan 0 vs. De La Salle 5

Ridley College 2 vs. Trinity College 2

Villanova College 4 vs. Appleby College 0

De La Salle 0 vs. Crestwood Preparatory 1

Upcoming

  • April 24th

Albert College vs. Trafalgar Castle

Holy Name of Mary vs.  The York School 

  • April 26th 

Trinity College vs. Hillfield Strathallan 

Lakefield College vs. Hillfield Strathallan 

De La Salle vs. Appleby College

St. Mildred's Lightbourn vs. The York School

Trinity College vs. Lakefield College

  • April 28th

Lakefield College vs. Villanova College

De La Salle vs. Ridley College

HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby 

Results 

  • April 18th

Abbey Park 52 vs. T.A. Blakelock 0

Nelson 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 29

Upcoming

  • April 26th 

T.A. Blakelock vs. Oakville Trafalgar 

  • April 28th

Abbey Park vs. Iroquois Ridge

CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby 15'S

Results 

  • April 18th

Crestwood 41 vs. Trinity College 0

Upcoming

  • April 26th 

St. Andrew's vs. Appleby College

  • April 28th

Upper Canada College vs. Trinity College

HSSAA Sr. Girls Rugby

Non-OFSAA Bound

Results 

  • April 19th 

Abbey Park 39 vs. TA. Blakelock 12

  • April 21st 

M.M. Robinson 15 vs. Craig Kilburger 40

Upcoming

  • April 27th

T.A. Blakelock vs. Nelson 

OFSAA Bound

Results

  • April 19th 

Georgetown 29 vs. Iroquois Ridge 10

Garth Webb 19 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 22

  • April 21st

Burlington Central 20 vs. Milton 35

Upcoming

  • April 25th

Oakville Trafalgar vs Georgetown

  • April 26th 

Milton vs. Garth Webb

  • April 28th 

Burlington Central vs. Trafalgar 

Milton vs. Iroquois Ridge

CISAA Sr. Boys Lacrosse

Results

  • April 12th 

Upper Canada College 3 vs. St. Andrew's College 13

  • April 18th 

St. Michael's College vs. Upper Canada College waiting on results 

Upcoming 

  • April 25th 

Crestwood Preparatory College vs. St. Michael's College

  • April 28th 

Upper Canada College vs. St. Michiael's College 