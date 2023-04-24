Oakville weekly sports round-up April 17 to 23

Travel Nomades on Unsplash
Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.
HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer
Results
- April 17th
Assumption 0 vs. Christ the King 3
Corpus Christi 2 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 0
- April 18th
St. Francis Xavier 1 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 4
Notre Dame 0 vs. Holy Trinity 5
- April 20th
Assumption vs. St. Francis Xavier waiting for the result
Corpus Christi 0 vs. Bishop Reding 4
Holy Trinity 0 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 0
St. Ignatius of Loyola 0 vs. Christ the King 1
Upcoming
- April 25th
Christ the King vs. Notre Dame
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola
Bishop Reding vs. Assumption
Corpus Christi vs. Holy Trinity
- April 27th
Holy Trinity vs. Christ the King
Assumption vs. Corpus Christi
St. Francis Xavier vs. Notre Dame
Bishop Reding vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
HSSAA Sr. Boys Soccer
Results
- April 18th
M.M. Robinson 2 vs. Iroquois Ridge 5
Oakville Trafalgar 3 vs Nelson 1
T.A. Blakelock 3 vs. Garth Webb 5
- April 20th
Abbey Park 1 vs. Garth Webb 2
M.M. Robinson 1 vs. Nelson 4
T.A. Blakelock 1 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 4
Iroquois Ridge 2 vs. Garth Webb 3
Oakville Trafalgar 13 vs. M.M. Robinson 0
T.A. Blakelock 2 vs. Nelson 5
Georgetown 3 vs. Craig Kielburger 1
Milton 1 vs. King's Christian 4
White Oaks 1 vs. Frank Hayden 5
Upcoming
- April 25th
Garth Webb vs. Oakville Trafalgar
King's Christian vs. White Oaks
M.M. Robinson vs. Abbey Parks
E.S. Gaétan Gervais vs. Burlington Central
E.S Sainte-Trinité vs. Aldershot
Milton vs. Georgetown
Nelson vs. Iroquois Ridge
- April 26th
Craig Kielburger vs. King's Christian
- April 27th
Georgetown vs. Frank Hayden
M.M. Robinson vs. T.A Blakelock
Burlington Central vs. E.S Sainte-Trinité
Milton vs. White Oaks
- April 28th
Iroquosi Ridge vs. Oakville Trafalgar
Aldershot vs. E.S Gaétan Gervais
Frank Hayden vs. Craig Kielburger
Abbey Park vs Nelson
HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer
Results
- April 18th
Holy Trinity 1 vs. Notre Dame 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 0 vs. Corpus Christi 1
Christ the King 1 vs. Assumption 3
- April 20th
St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. Assumption 6
Bishop Reding 3 vs. Corpus Christi 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 1 vs. Holy Trinity 3
Christ the King 2 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 0
Upcoming
- April 25th
Assumption vs. Bishop Reding
St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Notre Dame vs. Christ the King
Holy Trinity vs. Corpus Christi
- April 26th
St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. St. Francis Xavier
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Bishop Reding
- April 27th
Corpus Christi vs. Assumption
Christ the King vs. Holy Trinity
Notre Dame vs. St. Francis Xavier
HSSAA Sr. Girls Soccer
Results
- April 17th
Milton 0 vs. Craig Kielburger 0
Nelson 0 vs. T.A. Blakelock 8
Oakville Trafalgar 1 vs. Garth Webb 5
Iroquois Ridge 2 vs. King's Christian 5
M.M. Robinson 0 vs. Abbey Park 0
Georgetown 6 vs. Frank Hayden 0
- April 19th
Georgetown 1 vs. Craig Kielburger 2
Milton 8 vs. Iroquois Ridge 1
Aldershot 0 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinité 13
Frank Hayden 0 vs. King's Christian 5
M.M. Robinson 1 vs. Nelson 1
- April 20th
Abbey Park 3 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 1
Garth Webb 1 vs. T.A. Blakelock 1
Upcoming
- April 26th
Garth Webb vs. M.M. Robinson
Craig Kielburger vs. Iroquois Ridge
Milton vs. Frank Hayden
White Oaks vs. Burlington Central
Abbey Park vs. Nelson
Oakville Trafalgar vs. T.A. Blakelock
- April 27th
White Oaks vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinité
King's Christian vs. Georgetown
- April 28th
Alder vs. Burlington Central
CISAA Sr. Girls Soccer
Results
- April 19th
Hillfield Strathallan 0 vs. De La Salle 5
Ridley College 2 vs. Trinity College 2
Villanova College 4 vs. Appleby College 0
De La Salle 0 vs. Crestwood Preparatory 1
Upcoming
- April 24th
Albert College vs. Trafalgar Castle
Holy Name of Mary vs. The York School
- April 26th
Trinity College vs. Hillfield Strathallan
Lakefield College vs. Hillfield Strathallan
De La Salle vs. Appleby College
St. Mildred's Lightbourn vs. The York School
Trinity College vs. Lakefield College
- April 28th
Lakefield College vs. Villanova College
De La Salle vs. Ridley College
HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby
Results
- April 18th
Abbey Park 52 vs. T.A. Blakelock 0
Nelson 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 29
Upcoming
- April 26th
T.A. Blakelock vs. Oakville Trafalgar
- April 28th
Abbey Park vs. Iroquois Ridge
CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby 15'S
Results
- April 18th
Crestwood 41 vs. Trinity College 0
Upcoming
- April 26th
St. Andrew's vs. Appleby College
- April 28th
Upper Canada College vs. Trinity College
HSSAA Sr. Girls Rugby
Non-OFSAA Bound
Results
- April 19th
Abbey Park 39 vs. TA. Blakelock 12
- April 21st
M.M. Robinson 15 vs. Craig Kilburger 40
Upcoming
- April 27th
T.A. Blakelock vs. Nelson
OFSAA Bound
Results
- April 19th
Georgetown 29 vs. Iroquois Ridge 10
Garth Webb 19 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 22
- April 21st
Burlington Central 20 vs. Milton 35
Upcoming
- April 25th
Oakville Trafalgar vs Georgetown
- April 26th
Milton vs. Garth Webb
- April 28th
Burlington Central vs. Trafalgar
Milton vs. Iroquois Ridge
CISAA Sr. Boys Lacrosse
Results
- April 12th
Upper Canada College 3 vs. St. Andrew's College 13
- April 18th
St. Michael's College vs. Upper Canada College waiting on results
Upcoming
- April 25th
Crestwood Preparatory College vs. St. Michael's College
- April 28th
Upper Canada College vs. St. Michiael's College