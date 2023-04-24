Oakville weekly sports round-up April 17 to 23

× Expand Travel Nomades on Unsplash

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer

Results

April 17th

Assumption 0 vs. Christ the King 3

Corpus Christi 2 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 0

April 18th

St. Francis Xavier 1 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 4

Notre Dame 0 vs. Holy Trinity 5

April 20th

Assumption vs. St. Francis Xavier waiting for the result

Corpus Christi 0 vs. Bishop Reding 4

Holy Trinity 0 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 0

St. Ignatius of Loyola 0 vs. Christ the King 1

Upcoming

April 25th

Christ the King vs. Notre Dame

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola

Bishop Reding vs. Assumption

Corpus Christi vs. Holy Trinity

April 27th

Holy Trinity vs. Christ the King

Assumption vs. Corpus Christi

St. Francis Xavier vs. Notre Dame

Bishop Reding vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Christ the King 2 2 0 0 6 4 0 W 2 Holy Trinity 2 1 0 1 4 5 0 T 1 Bishop Reding 1 1 0 0 3 4 0 W 1 St. Ignatius of Loyola 2 1 1 0 3 4 2 L 1 Assumption 2 1 1 0 3 4 5 W 1 Corpus Christi 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 L 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 2 0 1 1 1 0 2 T 1 Notre Dame 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 L 1 St. Francis Xavier 2 0 2 0 0 3 8 L 2 HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer

HSSAA Sr. Boys Soccer

Results

April 18th

M.M. Robinson 2 vs. Iroquois Ridge 5

Oakville Trafalgar 3 vs Nelson 1

T.A. Blakelock 3 vs. Garth Webb 5

April 20th

Abbey Park 1 vs. Garth Webb 2

M.M. Robinson 1 vs. Nelson 4

T.A. Blakelock 1 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 4

Iroquois Ridge 2 vs. Garth Webb 3

Oakville Trafalgar 13 vs. M.M. Robinson 0

T.A. Blakelock 2 vs. Nelson 5

Georgetown 3 vs. Craig Kielburger 1

Milton 1 vs. King's Christian 4

White Oaks 1 vs. Frank Hayden 5

Upcoming

April 25th

Garth Webb vs. Oakville Trafalgar

King's Christian vs. White Oaks

M.M. Robinson vs. Abbey Parks

E.S. Gaétan Gervais vs. Burlington Central

E.S Sainte-Trinité vs. Aldershot

Milton vs. Georgetown

Nelson vs. Iroquois Ridge

April 26th

Craig Kielburger vs. King's Christian

April 27th

Georgetown vs. Frank Hayden

M.M. Robinson vs. T.A Blakelock

Burlington Central vs. E.S Sainte-Trinité

Milton vs. White Oaks

April 28th

Iroquosi Ridge vs. Oakville Trafalgar

Aldershot vs. E.S Gaétan Gervais

Frank Hayden vs. Craig Kielburger

Abbey Park vs Nelson

Tier 1 Richardson GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Frank Hayden S.S. 1 1 0 0 3 5 1 W 1 King's Christian Collegiate 1 1 0 0 3 4 1 W 1 Georgetown D.H.S. 1 1 0 0 3 3 1 W 1 Craig Kielburger High School 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 L 1 Milton D.H.S. 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 L 1 White Oaks High School 1 0 1 0 0 1 5 L 1 Tier 1 Volpe GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 3 3 0 0 9 20 2 W 3 Garth Webb S.S. 3 3 0 0 9 10 6 W 3 Nelson High School 3 2 1 0 6 10 6 W 2 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 2 1 1 0 3 7 5 L 1 Abbey Park H.S. 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 L 1 T.A. Blakelock H.S. 3 0 3 0 0 6 14 L 3 M.M. Robinson H.S. 3 0 3 0 0 3 22 L 3 HSSAA Sr. Boys Soccer

HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer

Results

April 18th

Holy Trinity 1 vs. Notre Dame 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 0 vs. Corpus Christi 1

Christ the King 1 vs. Assumption 3

April 20th

St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. Assumption 6

Bishop Reding 3 vs. Corpus Christi 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 1 vs. Holy Trinity 3

Christ the King 2 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 0

Upcoming

April 25th

Assumption vs. Bishop Reding

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Notre Dame vs. Christ the King

Holy Trinity vs. Corpus Christi

April 26th

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. St. Francis Xavier

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Bishop Reding

April 27th

Corpus Christi vs. Assumption

Christ the King vs. Holy Trinity

Notre Dame vs. St. Francis Xavier

HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Assumption 2 2 0 0 6 9 1 W 2 Holy Trinity 2 1 0 1 4 4 2 W 1 Bishop Reding 1 1 0 0 3 3 0 W 1 Christ the King 2 1 1 0 3 3 3 W 1 Corpus Christi 2 1 1 0 3 1 3 L 1 Notre Dame 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 T 1 St. Ignatius of Loyola 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 L 1 St. Francis Xavier 1 0 1 0 0 0 6 L 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 2 0 2 0 0 1 4 L 2 HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer

HSSAA Sr. Girls Soccer

Results

April 17th

Milton 0 vs. Craig Kielburger 0

Nelson 0 vs. T.A. Blakelock 8

Oakville Trafalgar 1 vs. Garth Webb 5

Iroquois Ridge 2 vs. King's Christian 5

M.M. Robinson 0 vs. Abbey Park 0

Georgetown 6 vs. Frank Hayden 0

April 19th

Georgetown 1 vs. Craig Kielburger 2

Milton 8 vs. Iroquois Ridge 1

Aldershot 0 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinité 13

Frank Hayden 0 vs. King's Christian 5

M.M. Robinson 1 vs. Nelson 1

April 20th

Abbey Park 3 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 1

Garth Webb 1 vs. T.A. Blakelock 1

Upcoming

April 26th

Garth Webb vs. M.M. Robinson

Craig Kielburger vs. Iroquois Ridge

Milton vs. Frank Hayden

White Oaks vs. Burlington Central

Abbey Park vs. Nelson

Oakville Trafalgar vs. T.A. Blakelock

April 27th

White Oaks vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinité

King's Christian vs. Georgetown

April 28th

Alder vs. Burlington Central

Tier 1 North GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK King's Christian Collegiate 2 2 0 0 6 10 2 W 2 Milton D.H.S. 2 1 0 1 4 8 1 W 1 Craig Kielburger High School 2 1 0 1 4 2 1 W 1 Georgetown D.H.S. 2 1 1 0 3 7 2 L 1 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 2 0 2 0 0 3 13 L 2 Frank Hayden S.S. 2 0 2 0 0 0 11 L 2 Tier 1 South GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK T.A. Blakelock 2 1 0 1 4 9 1 T 1 Garth Webb S.S. 2 1 0 1 4 6 2 T 1 Abbey Park H.S. 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 W 1 M.M. Robinson H.S. 2 0 0 2 2 1 1 T 2 Nelson High School 2 0 1 1 1 1 9 T 1 Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 2 0 2 0 0 2 8 L 2 Tier 2 GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK E.S. Sainte-Trinité 1 1 0 0 3 13 0 W 1 Burlington Central H.S. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - White Oaks High School 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Aldershot High School 1 0 1 0 0 0 13 L 1 HSSAA Sr. Girls Soccer

CISAA Sr. Girls Soccer

Results

April 19th

Hillfield Strathallan 0 vs. De La Salle 5

Ridley College 2 vs. Trinity College 2

Villanova College 4 vs. Appleby College 0

De La Salle 0 vs. Crestwood Preparatory 1

Upcoming

April 24th

Albert College vs. Trafalgar Castle

Holy Name of Mary vs. The York School

April 26th

Trinity College vs. Hillfield Strathallan

Lakefield College vs. Hillfield Strathallan

De La Salle vs. Appleby College

St. Mildred's Lightbourn vs. The York School

Trinity College vs. Lakefield College

April 28th

Lakefield College vs. Villanova College

De La Salle vs. Ridley College

DI GP W L T PTS STREAK De La Salle 1 1 0 0 3 W1 Villanova College 1 1 0 0 3 W1 Trinity College School 1 0 0 1 1 T1 Ridley College 1 0 0 1 1 T1 Lakefield College School 0 0 0 0 0 - Appleby College 1 0 1 0 0 L1 Hillfield Strathallan College 1 0 1 0 0 L1 DII GP W L T PTS STREAK Crestwood Preparatory College 1 1 0 0 3 W1 St. Mildred's Lightbourn 0 0 0 0 0 - The York School 0 0 0 0 0 - Holy Name of Mary CS 0 0 0 0 0 - De Ls Salle 1 0 1 0 0 L1 Lakefield College School 0 0 0 0 0 - Trinity College School 0 0 0 0 0 - Trafalgar Castle School 0 0 0 0 0 - Albert College 0 0 0 0 0 - CISAA Sr. Girls Soccer

HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby

Results

April 18th

Abbey Park 52 vs. T.A. Blakelock 0

Nelson 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 29

Upcoming

April 26th

T.A. Blakelock vs. Oakville Trafalgar

April 28th

Abbey Park vs. Iroquois Ridge

HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Abbey Park H.S. 1 1 0 0 2 52 0 W 1 Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 1 1 0 0 2 29 0 W 1 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Nelson High School 1 0 1 0 0 0 29 L 1 T.A. Blakelock H.S. 1 0 1 0 0 0 52 L 1 HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby

CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby 15'S

Results

April 18th

Crestwood 41 vs. Trinity College 0

Upcoming

April 26th

St. Andrew's vs. Appleby College

April 28th

Upper Canada College vs. Trinity College

CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby GP W L T PTS STREAK Crescent School 1 1 0 0 5 W 1 Upper Canada College 0 0 0 0 0 - Appleby College 0 0 0 0 0 - St. Andrew's College 0 0 0 0 0 - Trinity College School 1 0 1 0 0 L 1 CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby

HSSAA Sr. Girls Rugby

Non-OFSAA Bound

Results

April 19th

Abbey Park 39 vs. TA. Blakelock 12

April 21st

M.M. Robinson 15 vs. Craig Kilburger 40

Upcoming

April 27th

T.A. Blakelock vs. Nelson

OFSAA Bound

Results

April 19th

Georgetown 29 vs. Iroquois Ridge 10

Garth Webb 19 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 22

April 21st

Burlington Central 20 vs. Milton 35

Upcoming

April 25th

Oakville Trafalgar vs Georgetown

April 26th

Milton vs. Garth Webb

April 28th

Burlington Central vs. Trafalgar

Milton vs. Iroquois Ridge

Non-OFSAA Bound GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Craig Kielburger High School 1 1 0 0 2 40 15 W 1 Abbey Park H.S. 1 1 0 0 2 39 12 W 1 Nelson High School 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - M.M. Robinson H.S. 1 0 1 0 0 15 40 L 1 T.A. Blakelock H.S. 1 0 1 0 0 12 39 L 1 OFSAA Bound GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Milton D.H.S. 1 1 0 0 2 35 20 W 1 Georgetown D.H.S 1 1 0 0 2 29 10 W 1 Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 1 1 0 0 2 22 19 W 1 Burlington Central H.S. 1 0 1 0 0 20 35 L 1 Garth Webb S.S. 1 0 1 0 0 19 22 L 1 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 1 0 1 0 0 10 29 L 1 HSSAA Sr. Girls Rugby

CISAA Sr. Boys Lacrosse

Results

April 12th

Upper Canada College 3 vs. St. Andrew's College 13

April 18th

St. Michael's College vs. Upper Canada College waiting on results

Upcoming

April 25th

Crestwood Preparatory College vs. St. Michael's College

April 28th

Upper Canada College vs. St. Michiael's College