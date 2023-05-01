Oakville weekly sports round-up April 24 to 30

Avery Fry
Iroquois Ridge H.S. vs. Craig Kielburger S.S.
Craig Kielburger S.S. forwards advancing through Iroquois Ridge H.S. defending players.
HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer
Results:
- April 25th
Christ the King 6 vs. Notre Dame 2
Bishop Reding 0 vs. Assumption 0
Corpus Christi 0 vs. Holy Trinity 2
St. Thomas Aquinas 0 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 4
- April 27th
Holy Trinity 0 vs. Christ the King 4
Assumption 1 vs. Corpus Christi 1
St. Francis Xavier 6 vs. Notre Dame 0
Bishop Reding 2 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Upcoming:
- May 2nd
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Francis Xavier
Christ the King vs. Corpus Christi
Bishop Reding vs. Notre Dame
Holy Trinity vs. St Ignatius of Loyola
- May 4th
Assumption vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola
Bishop Reding vs. Holy Trinity
Notre Dame vs. Corpus Christi
Christ the King vs. St. Francis Xavier
HSSAA Sr. Boys Soccer
Results:
- April 25th
Garth Webb 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 3
King's Christian 5 vs. White Oaks 0
M.M. Robinson 0 vs. Abbey Parks 3
E.S. Gaétan Gervais 3 vs. Burlington Central 2
E.S Sainte-Trinité 3 vs. Aldershot 2
Milton 1 vs. Georgetown 3
Nelson 1 vs. Iroquois Ridge 5
- April 26th
Craig Kielburger 0 vs. King's Christian 2
- April 27th
Georgetown 4 vs. Frank Hayden 1
M.M. Robinson 0 vs. T.A Blakelock 7
Burlington Central 1 vs. E.S Sainte-Trinité 12
Milton 2 vs. White Oaks 2
- April 28th
Iroquosi Ridge 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 2
Aldershot 3 vs. E.S Gaétan Gervais 1
Frank Hayden 4 vs. Craig Kielburger 3
Abbey Park 3 vs Nelson 1
Upcoming:
- May 2nd
White Oaks vs. Craig Kielburger
Abbey Park vs. Oakville Trafalgar
Iroquois Ridge vs. T.A. Blakelock
Burlington Central vs. Aldershot
King’s Christian vs. Georgetown
Frank Hayden vs. Milon
M.M. Robinson vs. Garth Webb
- May 4th
Georgetown vs. White Oaks
Aldershot vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite
Burlington Central vs E.S. Gaetan Gervais
Abbey Park vs Iroquois Ridge
Craig Kielburger vs. Milton
King’s Chrsitan vs. Frank Hayden
Helson vs. Garth Webb
- May 5th
E.S.Gaetan Gervais vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite
Abbey Park vs. T.A. Blakelock
HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer
Results:
- April 25th
Assumption 0 vs. Bishop Reding 3
St. Ignatius of Loyola 2 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 1
Notre Dame 0 vs. Christ the King 3
Holy Trinity 3 vs. Corpus Christi 1
- April 26th
St. Ignatius of Loyola 7 vs. St. Francis Xavier 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 2 vs. Bishop Reding 2
- April 27th
Corpus Christi 1 vs. Assumption 5
Christ the King 4 vs. Holy Trinity 0
Notre Dame 3 vs. St. Francis Xavier 0
Upcoming:
- May 2nd
St. Francis Xavier vs St.Thomas Aquinas
Corpus Christi vs Christ the King
Notre Dame vs. Bishop Reding
St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Holy Trinity
- May 4th
Holy Trinity vs. Bishop Reding
St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Assumption
Corpus Christi vs. Notre Dame
St. Francis Xavier vs. Christ the King
HSSAA Sr. Girls Soccer
Results:
- April 26th
Garth Webb 4 vs. M.M. Robinson 0
Craig Kielburger 3 vs. Iroquois Ridge 4
Milton 8 vs. Frank Hayden 1
White Oaks 2 vs. Burlington Central 0
Abbey Park 4 vs. Nelson 0
Oakville Trafalgar 1 vs. T.A. Blakelock 10
- April 27th
White Oaks 1 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinité 5
King's Christian 0 vs. Georgetown 3
- April 28th
Aldershot 0 vs. Burlington Central 4
Upcoming:
- May 1st
Burlington Central vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite
Iroquois Ridge vs. Frank Hayden
Craig Kielburger vs. King’s Christian
Abbey Park vs. Garth Webb
Oakville Trafalgar vs. Nelson
T.A. Blakelock vs. M.M. Robinson
White Oaks vs. Aldershot
Georgetown vs. Milton
- May 2nd
Nelson vs. Garth Webb
- May 3rd
Frank Hayden vs. Craig Kielburger
T.A. Blakelock vs. Abbey Park
Iroquois Ridge vs. Georgetown
Burlington Central vs. Aldershot
M.M. Robinson vs. Oakville Trafalgar
- May 4th
King’s Christian vs. Milton
E.S. Sainte-Trinite vs. White Oaks
CISAA Sr. Girls Soccer
Results:
- April 24th
Albert College 3 vs. Trafalgar Castle 0
Holy Name of Mary 7 vs. The York School 2
- April 26th
Trinity College 0 vs. Hillfield Strathallan 0
Lakefield College 1 vs. Hillfield Strathallan 0
De La Salle 6 vs. Appleby College 1
St. Mildred's Lightbourn vs. The York School waiting for results
- April 28th
Lakefield College 0 vs. Villanova College 1
De La Salle 2 vs. Ridley College 0
Upcoming:
- May 1st
Villanova College vs. Ridley College
- May 3rd
Appleby College vs. Hillfield Strathallan
Villanova College vs. De La Salle
Ridley College vs. Lakefield College
Crestwood Preparatory College vs. St. Mildred’s Lighbourn
Holy Name of Mary vs. De La Salle
Trafalgar Castle vs. Lakefield College
HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby
Results:
- April 26th
T.A. Blakelock 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 46
- April 28th
Abbey Park 22 vs. Iroquois Ridge 7
Upcoming:
- May 2nd
Iroquois Ridge vs. Nelson
- May 3rd
Abbey Park vs. Oakville Trafalgar
- May 4th
Iroquois Ridge vs. T.A. Blakelock
- May 5th
Nelson vs. Abbey Park
CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby 15’s
Results:
- April 26th
St. Andrew's 7 vs. Appleby College 22
- April 28th
Upper Canada College 31 vs. Trinity College 5
Upcoming:
- May 2nd
Trinity College vs. Appleby College
- May 5th
Crescent School vs. St. Andrew’s College
- May 6th
Appleby College vs. Upper Canada College
HCAA Sr. Girls Rugby
Results:
- April 25th
Assumption 19 vs. Bishop Reding 15
St. Thomas Aquinas 15 vs. St. Francis Xavier 10
Upcoming:
- May 1st
St. Francis Xavier vs. Assumption
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Christ the King
- May 4th
Bishop Reding vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Christ the King vs. St. Francis Xavier
HSSAA Sr. Girls Rugby
Results:
Non-OFSAA Bound
- April 27th
T.A. Blakelock 7 vs. Nelson 30
Upcoming:
- May 2nd
Abbey Park vs. M.M. Robinson
- May 4th
Craig Kielburger vs. T.A. Blakelock
- May 5th
Nelson vs. Abbey Park
OFSAA Bound
Results:
- April 25th
Oakville Trafalgar 28 vs Georgetown 15
- April 28th
Burlington Central 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 17
Milton 15 vs. Iroquois Ridge 32
Upcoming:
- May 2nd
Georgetown vs. Milton
- May 3rd
Burlington Central vs. Garth Webb
Iroquois Ridge vs. Oakville Trafalgar
- May 4th
Milton vs Garth Webb
HCAA Varsity Boys Lacrosse
Results:
- April 25th
Assumption 9 vs. St. Francis Xavier 2
Bishop Reding 11 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 1
Assumption 6 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 1
Bishop Reding 9 vs. St. Francis Xavier 3
- April 27th
Holy Trinity 6 vs. Notre Dame 5
Christ the King 9 vs. Corpus Christi 1
Christ the King 7 vs. Holy Trinity 1
Upcoming:
- May 3rd
Christ the King vs. St.Francis Xavier
Bishop Reding vs. Holy Trinity
St. Francis Xavier vs. Holy Trinity
Christ the King vs. Bishop Reding
- May 4th
Assumption vs. Notre Dame
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Corpus Christi
Assumption vs. Corpus Christi
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Notre Dame