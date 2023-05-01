Oakville weekly sports round-up April 24 to 30

All the scores and standings from the local sporting scene over the last week.

by

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer

Results:

  • April 25th

Christ the King 6 vs. Notre Dame 2

Bishop Reding 0 vs. Assumption 0 

Corpus Christi 0 vs. Holy Trinity 2

St. Thomas Aquinas 0 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 4

  • April 27th 

Holy Trinity 0 vs. Christ the King 4

Assumption 1 vs. Corpus Christi 1

St. Francis Xavier 6 vs. Notre Dame 0

Bishop Reding 2 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Upcoming:

  • May 2nd 

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Francis Xavier

Christ the King vs. Corpus Christi

Bishop Reding vs. Notre Dame 

Holy Trinity vs. St Ignatius of Loyola  

  • May 4th 

Assumption vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 

Bishop Reding vs. Holy Trinity 

Notre Dame vs. Corpus Christi 

Christ the King vs. St. Francis Xavier

HSSAA Sr. Boys Soccer

Results:

  • April 25th 

Garth Webb 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 3 

King's Christian 5 vs. White Oaks 0

M.M. Robinson 0 vs. Abbey Parks 3

E.S. Gaétan Gervais 3 vs. Burlington Central 2

E.S Sainte-Trinité 3 vs. Aldershot 2

Milton 1 vs. Georgetown 3

Nelson 1 vs. Iroquois Ridge 5

  • April 26th

Craig Kielburger 0 vs. King's Christian 2

  • April 27th 

Georgetown 4 vs. Frank Hayden 1

M.M. Robinson 0 vs. T.A Blakelock 7

Burlington Central 1 vs. E.S Sainte-Trinité 12

Milton 2 vs. White Oaks 2

  • April 28th 

Iroquosi Ridge 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 2

Aldershot 3 vs. E.S Gaétan Gervais 1

Frank Hayden 4 vs. Craig Kielburger 3

Abbey Park 3 vs Nelson 1

Upcoming:

  • May 2nd 

White Oaks vs. Craig Kielburger 

Abbey Park vs. Oakville Trafalgar 

Iroquois Ridge vs. T.A. Blakelock

Burlington Central vs. Aldershot

King’s Christian vs. Georgetown

Frank Hayden vs. Milon 

M.M. Robinson vs. Garth Webb 

  • May 4th 

Georgetown vs. White Oaks 

Aldershot vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite 

Burlington Central vs E.S. Gaetan Gervais 

Abbey Park vs Iroquois Ridge 

Craig Kielburger vs. Milton 

King’s Chrsitan vs. Frank Hayden 

Helson vs. Garth Webb

  • May 5th

E.S.Gaetan Gervais vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite

Abbey Park vs. T.A. Blakelock 

HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer

Results:

  • April 25th 

Assumption 0 vs. Bishop Reding 3

St. Ignatius of Loyola 2 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 1

Notre Dame 0 vs. Christ the King 3

Holy Trinity 3 vs. Corpus Christi 1

  • April 26th 

St. Ignatius of Loyola 7 vs. St. Francis Xavier 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 2 vs. Bishop Reding 2

  • April 27th 

Corpus Christi 1 vs. Assumption 5

Christ the King 4 vs. Holy Trinity 0

Notre Dame 3 vs. St. Francis Xavier 0

Upcoming: 

  • May 2nd 

St. Francis Xavier vs St.Thomas Aquinas 

Corpus Christi vs Christ the King

Notre Dame vs. Bishop Reding 

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Holy Trinity 

  • May 4th

Holy Trinity vs. Bishop Reding

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Assumption 

Corpus Christi vs. Notre Dame

St. Francis Xavier vs. Christ the King

HSSAA Sr. Girls Soccer 

Results:

  • April 26th

Garth Webb 4 vs. M.M. Robinson 0

Craig Kielburger 3 vs. Iroquois Ridge 4

Milton 8 vs. Frank Hayden 1

White Oaks 2 vs. Burlington Central 0

Abbey Park 4 vs. Nelson 0

Oakville Trafalgar 1 vs. T.A. Blakelock 10

  • April 27th 

White Oaks 1 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinité 5

King's Christian 0 vs. Georgetown 3

  • April 28th 

Aldershot 0 vs. Burlington Central  4

Upcoming:

  • May 1st

Burlington Central vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite

Iroquois Ridge vs. Frank Hayden

Craig Kielburger vs. King’s Christian 

Abbey Park vs. Garth Webb

Oakville Trafalgar vs. Nelson 

T.A. Blakelock vs. M.M. Robinson

White Oaks vs. Aldershot

Georgetown vs. Milton 

  • May 2nd

Nelson vs. Garth Webb

  • May 3rd 

Frank Hayden vs. Craig Kielburger 

T.A. Blakelock vs. Abbey Park 

Iroquois Ridge vs. Georgetown

Burlington Central vs. Aldershot

M.M. Robinson vs. Oakville Trafalgar 

  • May 4th 

King’s Christian vs. Milton 

E.S. Sainte-Trinite vs. White Oaks 

CISAA Sr. Girls Soccer 

Results:

  • April 24th

Albert College 3 vs. Trafalgar Castle 0

Holy Name of Mary 7 vs. The York School 2 

  • April 26th 

Trinity College 0 vs. Hillfield Strathallan 0

Lakefield College 1 vs. Hillfield Strathallan 0

De La Salle 6 vs. Appleby College 1

St. Mildred's Lightbourn vs. The York School waiting for results 

  • April 28th

Lakefield College 0 vs. Villanova College 1

De La Salle 2 vs. Ridley College 0

Upcoming:

  • May 1st 

Villanova College vs. Ridley College

  • May 3rd 

Appleby College vs. Hillfield Strathallan 

Villanova College vs. De La Salle 

Ridley College vs. Lakefield College

Crestwood Preparatory College vs. St. Mildred’s Lighbourn 

Holy Name of Mary vs. De La Salle 

Trafalgar Castle vs. Lakefield College

HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby

Results:

  • April 26th 

T.A. Blakelock 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 46

  • April 28th

Abbey Park 22 vs. Iroquois Ridge 7

Upcoming:

  • May 2nd

Iroquois Ridge vs. Nelson 

  • May 3rd 

Abbey Park vs. Oakville Trafalgar 

  • May 4th 

Iroquois Ridge vs. T.A. Blakelock 

  • May 5th

Nelson vs. Abbey Park 

CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby 15’s 

Results:

  • April 26th 

St. Andrew's 7 vs. Appleby College 22

  • April 28th

Upper Canada College 31 vs. Trinity College 5

 Upcoming:

  • May 2nd

Trinity College vs. Appleby College

  • May 5th 

Crescent School vs. St. Andrew’s College 

  • May 6th 

Appleby College vs. Upper Canada College

HCAA Sr. Girls Rugby

Results:

  • April 25th

Assumption 19 vs. Bishop Reding 15

St. Thomas Aquinas 15 vs. St. Francis Xavier 10

Upcoming:

  • May 1st

St. Francis Xavier vs. Assumption

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Christ the King

  • May 4th

Bishop Reding vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Christ the King vs. St. Francis Xavier 

HSSAA Sr. Girls Rugby 

Results:

Non-OFSAA Bound

  • April 27th

T.A. Blakelock 7 vs. Nelson 30 

Upcoming:

  • May 2nd

Abbey Park vs. M.M. Robinson 

  • May 4th 

Craig Kielburger vs. T.A. Blakelock 

  • May 5th 

Nelson vs. Abbey Park 

OFSAA Bound

Results:

  • April 25th

Oakville Trafalgar 28 vs Georgetown 15

  • April 28th 

Burlington Central 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 17

Milton 15 vs. Iroquois Ridge 32

Upcoming:

  • May 2nd 

Georgetown vs. Milton 

  • May 3rd 

Burlington Central vs. Garth Webb

Iroquois Ridge vs. Oakville Trafalgar 

  • May 4th 

Milton vs Garth Webb

HCAA Varsity Boys Lacrosse

Results:

  • April 25th

Assumption 9 vs. St. Francis Xavier 2

Bishop Reding 11 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 1

Assumption 6 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 1

Bishop Reding 9 vs. St. Francis Xavier 3

  • April 27th

Holy Trinity 6 vs. Notre Dame 5

Christ the King 9 vs. Corpus Christi 1

Christ the King 7 vs. Holy Trinity 1 

Upcoming:

  • May 3rd 

Christ the King vs. St.Francis Xavier 

Bishop Reding vs. Holy Trinity 

St. Francis Xavier vs. Holy Trinity 

Christ the King vs. Bishop Reding 

  • May 4th 

Assumption vs. Notre Dame

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Corpus Christi 

Assumption vs. Corpus Christi 

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Notre Dame