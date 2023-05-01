Oakville weekly sports round-up April 24 to 30

× Expand Avery Fry Iroquois Ridge H.S. vs. Craig Kielburger S.S. Craig Kielburger S.S. forwards advancing through Iroquois Ridge H.S. defending players.

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer

Results:

April 25th

Christ the King 6 vs. Notre Dame 2

Bishop Reding 0 vs. Assumption 0

Corpus Christi 0 vs. Holy Trinity 2

St. Thomas Aquinas 0 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 4

April 27th

Holy Trinity 0 vs. Christ the King 4

Assumption 1 vs. Corpus Christi 1

St. Francis Xavier 6 vs. Notre Dame 0

Bishop Reding 2 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Upcoming:

May 2nd

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Francis Xavier

Christ the King vs. Corpus Christi

Bishop Reding vs. Notre Dame

Holy Trinity vs. St Ignatius of Loyola

May 4th

Assumption vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola

Bishop Reding vs. Holy Trinity

Notre Dame vs. Corpus Christi

Christ the King vs. St. Francis Xavier

× HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Christ the King 4 4 0 0 12 14 2 W 4 Bishop Reding 3 2 0 1 7 6 0 W 1 Holy Trinity 4 2 1 1 7 7 4 L 1 St. Ignatius of Loyola 3 2 1 0 6 8 2 W 1 Assumption 4 1 1 2 5 5 6 T 2 Corpus Christi 4 1 2 1 4 3 7 T 1 St. Francis Xavier 3 1 2 0 3 9 8 W 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 4 0 3 1 1 0 8 L 2 Notre Dame 3 0 3 0 0 2 17 L 3 HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer

HSSAA Sr. Boys Soccer

Results:

April 25th

Garth Webb 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 3

King's Christian 5 vs. White Oaks 0

M.M. Robinson 0 vs. Abbey Parks 3

E.S. Gaétan Gervais 3 vs. Burlington Central 2

E.S Sainte-Trinité 3 vs. Aldershot 2

Milton 1 vs. Georgetown 3

Nelson 1 vs. Iroquois Ridge 5

April 26th

Craig Kielburger 0 vs. King's Christian 2

April 27th

Georgetown 4 vs. Frank Hayden 1

M.M. Robinson 0 vs. T.A Blakelock 7

Burlington Central 1 vs. E.S Sainte-Trinité 12

Milton 2 vs. White Oaks 2

April 28th

Iroquosi Ridge 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 2

Aldershot 3 vs. E.S Gaétan Gervais 1

Frank Hayden 4 vs. Craig Kielburger 3

Abbey Park 3 vs Nelson 1

Upcoming:

May 2nd

White Oaks vs. Craig Kielburger

Abbey Park vs. Oakville Trafalgar

Iroquois Ridge vs. T.A. Blakelock

Burlington Central vs. Aldershot

King’s Christian vs. Georgetown

Frank Hayden vs. Milon

M.M. Robinson vs. Garth Webb

May 4th

Georgetown vs. White Oaks

Aldershot vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite

Burlington Central vs E.S. Gaetan Gervais

Abbey Park vs Iroquois Ridge

Craig Kielburger vs. Milton

King’s Chrsitan vs. Frank Hayden

Helson vs. Garth Webb

May 5th

E.S.Gaetan Gervais vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite

Abbey Park vs. T.A. Blakelock

× Tier 1 Richardson GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK King's Christian Collegiate 3 3 0 0 9 11 1 W 3 Georgetown D.G.S. 3 3 0 0 9 10 3 W 3 Frank HaydenS.S. 3 2 1 0 6 10 8 W 1 Milton D.H.S. 3 0 2 1 1 4 9 T 1 White Oaks High School 3 0 2 1 1 3 12 T 1 Craig Kielburger High School 3 0 3 0 0 4 9 L 3 Tier 1 Vople GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 5 5 0 0 15 25 2 W 5 Garth Webb S.S. 4 3 1 0 9 10 9 L 1 Abbey Park H.S. 3 2 1 0 6 7 3 W 2 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 4 2 2 0 6 12 8 L 1 Nelson High School 5 2 3 0 6 12 14 L 2 T.A. Blakelock H.S. 4 1 3 0 3 13 14 W 1 M.M. Robinson H.S. 5 0 5 0 0 3 32 L 5 Tier 2 GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK E.S. Sainte-Trinitè 2 2 0 0 6 15 3 W 2 E.S. Gaètan Gervais 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 W 1 Aldershot High School 1 0 1 0 0 2 3 L 1 Burlington Central H.S. 2 0 2 0 0 3 15 L 2 HSSAA Sr. Boys Soccer

HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer

Results:

April 25th

Assumption 0 vs. Bishop Reding 3

St. Ignatius of Loyola 2 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 1

Notre Dame 0 vs. Christ the King 3

Holy Trinity 3 vs. Corpus Christi 1

April 26th

St. Ignatius of Loyola 7 vs. St. Francis Xavier 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 2 vs. Bishop Reding 2

April 27th

Corpus Christi 1 vs. Assumption 5

Christ the King 4 vs. Holy Trinity 0

Notre Dame 3 vs. St. Francis Xavier 0

Upcoming:

May 2nd

St. Francis Xavier vs St.Thomas Aquinas

Corpus Christi vs Christ the King

Notre Dame vs. Bishop Reding

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Holy Trinity

May 4th

Holy Trinity vs. Bishop Reding

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Assumption

Corpus Christi vs. Notre Dame

St. Francis Xavier vs. Christ the King

× HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Assumption (AAA) 4 3 1 0 9 14 5 W 1 Christ the King (AAA) 4 3 1 0 9 10 3 W 3 Bishop Reding (AAA) 3 2 0 1 7 8 2 T 1 Holy Trinity (AAA) 4 2 1 1 7 7 7 L 1 St. Ignatius of Loyola (AAA) 3 2 1 0 6 9 4 W 2 Notre Dame (AAA) 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 W 1 Corpus Christi (AAA) 4 1 3 0 3 3 11 L 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (AAA) 4 0 3 1 1 4 8 T 1 St. Francis Xavier (AAA) 3 0 3 0 0 1 16 L 3 HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer

HSSAA Sr. Girls Soccer

Results:

April 26th

Garth Webb 4 vs. M.M. Robinson 0

Craig Kielburger 3 vs. Iroquois Ridge 4

Milton 8 vs. Frank Hayden 1

White Oaks 2 vs. Burlington Central 0

Abbey Park 4 vs. Nelson 0

Oakville Trafalgar 1 vs. T.A. Blakelock 10

April 27th

White Oaks 1 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinité 5

King's Christian 0 vs. Georgetown 3

April 28th

Aldershot 0 vs. Burlington Central 4

Upcoming:

May 1st

Burlington Central vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite

Iroquois Ridge vs. Frank Hayden

Craig Kielburger vs. King’s Christian

Abbey Park vs. Garth Webb

Oakville Trafalgar vs. Nelson

T.A. Blakelock vs. M.M. Robinson

White Oaks vs. Aldershot

Georgetown vs. Milton

May 2nd

Nelson vs. Garth Webb

May 3rd

Frank Hayden vs. Craig Kielburger

T.A. Blakelock vs. Abbey Park

Iroquois Ridge vs. Georgetown

Burlington Central vs. Aldershot

M.M. Robinson vs. Oakville Trafalgar

May 4th

King’s Christian vs. Milton

E.S. Sainte-Trinite vs. White Oaks

× Tier 1 North GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Milton D.H.S. (AAA) 3 2 0 1 7 16 2 W 2 Georgetown D.H.S. (AAA) 3 2 1 0 6 10 2 W 1 King's Christian Collegiate (AA) 3 2 1 0 6 10 5 L 1 Craig Kielburger High School (AAA) 3 1 1 1 4 5 5 L 1 Iroquois Ridge H.S. (AAA) 3 1 2 0 3 7 16 W 1 Frank Hayden S.S. (AAA) 3 0 3 0 0 1 19 L 3 Tier 1 South GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK T.A. Blakelock H.S. (AA) 3 2 0 1 7 19 2 W 1 Garth Webb S.S. (AAA) 3 2 0 1 7 10 2 W 1 Abbey Park H.S. (AAA) 3 2 0 1 7 7 1 W 2 M.M. Robinson H.S. (AAA) 3 0 1 2 2 1 5 L 1 Nelson High School (AAA) 3 0 2 1 1 1 13 L 1 Oakville Trafalgar H.S. (AAA) 3 0 3 0 0 3 18 L 3 Tier 2 GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK E.S. Sainte-Trinité (A) 2 2 0 0 6 18 1 W 2 Burlington Central H.S. (AA) 2 1 1 0 3 4 2 W 1 White Oaks High School (AAA) 2 1 1 0 3 3 5 L 1 Aldershot High School (AA) 2 0 2 0 0 0 17 L 2 HSSAA Sr. Girls Soccer

CISAA Sr. Girls Soccer

Results:

April 24th

Albert College 3 vs. Trafalgar Castle 0

Holy Name of Mary 7 vs. The York School 2

April 26th

Trinity College 0 vs. Hillfield Strathallan 0

Lakefield College 1 vs. Hillfield Strathallan 0

De La Salle 6 vs. Appleby College 1

St. Mildred's Lightbourn vs. The York School waiting for results

April 28th

Lakefield College 0 vs. Villanova College 1

De La Salle 2 vs. Ridley College 0

Upcoming:

May 1st

Villanova College vs. Ridley College

May 3rd

Appleby College vs. Hillfield Strathallan

Villanova College vs. De La Salle

Ridley College vs. Lakefield College

Crestwood Preparatory College vs. St. Mildred’s Lighbourn

Holy Name of Mary vs. De La Salle

Trafalgar Castle vs. Lakefield College

× CISAA Sr. Girls Soccer Games W L T PST De La Salle 3 3 0 0 9 Villanova College 2 2 0 0 6 Lakefield College School 2 1 1 0 3 Trinity College School 2 0 0 2 2 Ridley College 2 0 1 1 1 Hillfield Strathallan College 3 0 2 1 1 Appleby College 2 0 2 0 0 Holy Name of Mary CS 1 1 0 0 3 Crestwood Preparatory College 1 1 0 0 3 St. Mildred's Lightbourn 0 0 0 0 0 The York School 1 0 1 0 0 De La Salle 1 0 1 0 0 Albert College 1 1 0 0 3 Lakefield College School 0 0 0 0 0 Trinity College School 0 0 0 0 0 Trafalgar Castle School 1 0 1 0 0 CISAA Sr. Girls Soccer

HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby

Results:

April 26th

T.A. Blakelock 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 46

April 28th

Abbey Park 22 vs. Iroquois Ridge 7

Upcoming:

May 2nd

Iroquois Ridge vs. Nelson

May 3rd

Abbey Park vs. Oakville Trafalgar

May 4th

Iroquois Ridge vs. T.A. Blakelock

May 5th

Nelson vs. Abbey Park

× HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 2 2 0 0 4 75 0 W 2 Abbey Park H.S. 2 2 0 0 4 74 7 W 2 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 1 0 1 0 0 7 22 L 1 Nelson High School 1 0 1 0 0 0 29 L 1 T.A. Blakelock H.S. 2 0 2 0 0 0 98 L 2 HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby

CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby 15’s

Results:

April 26th

St. Andrew's 7 vs. Appleby College 22

April 28th

Upper Canada College 31 vs. Trinity College 5

Upcoming:

May 2nd

Trinity College vs. Appleby College

May 5th

Crescent School vs. St. Andrew’s College

May 6th

Appleby College vs. Upper Canada College

× CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby 15's GP W L T PTS Upper Canada College 1 1 0 0 5 Appleby College 1 1 0 0 5 Crescent School 1 1 0 0 5 St. Andrew's College 1 0 1 0 0 Trinity College School 2 0 2 0 0 CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby 15's

HCAA Sr. Girls Rugby

Results:

April 25th

Assumption 19 vs. Bishop Reding 15

St. Thomas Aquinas 15 vs. St. Francis Xavier 10

Upcoming:

May 1st

St. Francis Xavier vs. Assumption

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Christ the King

May 4th

Bishop Reding vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Christ the King vs. St. Francis Xavier

× HCAA Sr. Girls Rugby GP W L T PTS PF PA STREAK Assumption 1 1 0 0 2 19 15 W 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 1 1 0 0 2 15 10 W 1 Christ the King 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Bishop Reding 1 0 1 0 0 15 19 L 1 St. Francis Xavier 1 0 1 0 0 10 15 L 1 HCAA Sr. Girls Rugby

HSSAA Sr. Girls Rugby

Results:

Non-OFSAA Bound

April 27th

T.A. Blakelock 7 vs. Nelson 30

Upcoming:

May 2nd

Abbey Park vs. M.M. Robinson

May 4th

Craig Kielburger vs. T.A. Blakelock

May 5th

Nelson vs. Abbey Park

OFSAA Bound

Results:

April 25th

Oakville Trafalgar 28 vs Georgetown 15

April 28th

Burlington Central 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 17

Milton 15 vs. Iroquois Ridge 32

Upcoming:

May 2nd

Georgetown vs. Milton

May 3rd

Burlington Central vs. Garth Webb

Iroquois Ridge vs. Oakville Trafalgar

May 4th

Milton vs Garth Webb

× Non-OFSAA Bound GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Craig Kielburger High School 1 1 0 0 2 40 15 W 1 Abbey Park H.S. 1 1 0 0 2 39 12 W 1 Nelson High School 1 1 0 0 2 30 7 W 1 M.M. Robinson H.S. 1 0 1 0 0 15 40 L 1 T.A. Blakelock H.S. 2 0 2 0 0 19 69 L 2 OFSAA Bound GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 3 3 0 0 6 67 34 W 3 Milton D.H.S. 2 1 1 0 2 50 52 L 1 Georgetown D.H.S. 2 1 1 0 2 44 38 L 1 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 2 1 1 0 2 42 44 W 1 Garth Webb S.S. 1 0 1 0 0 19 22 L 1 Burlington Central H.S. 2 0 2 0 0 20 52 L 2 HSSAA Sr. Girls Rugby

HCAA Varsity Boys Lacrosse

Results:

April 25th

Assumption 9 vs. St. Francis Xavier 2

Bishop Reding 11 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 1

Assumption 6 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 1

Bishop Reding 9 vs. St. Francis Xavier 3

April 27th

Holy Trinity 6 vs. Notre Dame 5

Christ the King 9 vs. Corpus Christi 1

Christ the King 7 vs. Holy Trinity 1

Upcoming:

May 3rd

Christ the King vs. St.Francis Xavier

Bishop Reding vs. Holy Trinity

St. Francis Xavier vs. Holy Trinity

Christ the King vs. Bishop Reding

May 4th

Assumption vs. Notre Dame

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Corpus Christi

Assumption vs. Corpus Christi

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Notre Dame