Oakville's weekly sports round-up June 12-18th

Blue Devils FC

Women's

Results:

June 18th

Blue Devils FC 1 vs. Hamilton United 3

Upcoming:

June 25th

Blue Devils FC vs. NCD Ontario

× Leauge1 Women's Standings W L T PTS GF GA +/- Vaughan Azzurri 9 1 2 29 26 7 19 NDC-Ontario 9 0 0 27 19 0 19 North Toronto Nitros 8 2 1 25 36 8 28 Alliance United FC 7 0 4 25 23 8 15 Woodbridge Strikers 6 2 3 21 25 11 14 North Mississauga SC 5 3 2 17 16 15 1 BVB IA Waterloo 4 4 2 14 20 15 5 Simcoe County 4 4 2 14 17 15 2 Tecumseh SC 4 5 2 14 19 19 0 Blue Devils FC 4 5 1 13 16 17 -1 Electric City FC 4 4 1 13 12 13 -1 FC London 3 3 3 12 13 10 3 Darby FC 3 5 3 12 12 21 -9 Guelph Union 3 6 2 11 15 18 -3 St. Catharines Roma 3 7 2 11 15 26 -11 Burlington SC 3 6 1 10 13 24 -11 Hamilton United 2 7 2 8 12 26 -14 Unionville Milliken SC 2 8 0 6 9 26 -17 ProStars FC 0 11 1 1 11 50 -39 Leauge1 Women's Standings

Men's

Results:

June 18th

Blue Devils FC 3 vs. ProStars FC 2

Upcoming:

June 24th

Blue Devils FC vs. Unionville Milliken S.C.

× Leauge1 Men's Standings W L T PTS GF GA +/- Blue Devils FC 7 0 3 24 30 8 22 Scrosoppi FC 8 2 0 24 24 10 14 North Toronto Nitros 7 2 2 23 30 15 15 Simcoe County Rovers FC 7 3 1 22 34 15 19 Sigma FC 6 1 3 21 29 17 12 Guelph United 6 1 3 21 22 11 11 Vaughan Azzurri 6 1 2 20 19 10 9 Burlington SC 6 4 1 19 19 19 0 Alliance United FC 5 2 3 18 23 11 12 Electric City FC 5 3 2 17 18 9 9 ProStars FC 5 4 2 17 22 20 2 Woodbridge Strikers 3 3 5 14 13 16 -3 Windsor City FC 4 4 1 13 16 17 -1 Darby FC 3 6 1 10 13 19 -6 Hamilton United 2 6 3 9 14 20 -6 North Mississauga SC 2 4 3 9 10 19 -9 St. Catharines Roma 2 7 1 7 14 27 -13 FC London 1 6 2 5 8 17 -9 BVB IA Waterloo 1 9 0 3 8 42 -34 Master's FA 0 7 1 1 5 19 -14 Unionville Milliken S.C. 0 11 1 1 8 38 -30 Leauge1 Men's Standings

HCAA Varsity Girls Fastpitch

Upcoming:

Finals

June 20th

Christ the King vs. Bishop Reding

× HCAA Varsity Girls Fastpitch GP W L T PTS RF RA STREAK Bishop Reding 8 8 0 0 16 112 19 W 8 St. Ignatius of Loyola 8 5 3 0 10 76 47 W 3 Christ the King 8 5 3 0 10 46 49 L 2 Holy Trinity 8 1 7 0 2 31 84 L 5 Corpus Christi 8 1 7 0 2 18 84 L 3 HCAA Girls Varsity Fastpitch

HSSAA Sr. Girls Slowpitch

Results:

June 13th

Semi-Final

T.A. Blakelock 0 vs. Georgetown 7

June 14th

Semi-Final

Frank Hayden 15 vs. Nelson 5

Upcoming:

Playoff Finals

June 19th

Frank Hayden vs. Georgetown

× Richardson GP W L T PTS RF RA STREAK Nelson High School 5 5 0 0 10 69 12 W 5 T.A. Blakelock H.S. 5 4 1 0 8 58 20 W 2 Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 5 2 3 0 4 50 49 L 1 Garth Webb S.S. 5 2 3 0 4 23 57 W 1 Abbey Park H.S. 5 1 3 1 3 38 56 L 2 Aldershot High School 5 0 4 1 1 25 69 L 2 Volpe GP W L T PTS RF RA STREAK Georgetown D.H.S. 5 5 0 0 10 57 16 W 5 Frank Hayden S.S. 5 4 1 0 8 55 13 L 1 Milton D.H.S. 5 3 2 0 6 52 34 W 2 King's Christian Collegiate 5 1 3 1 3 28 61 W 1 White Oaks High Schooll 5 1 4 0 2 32 57 L 3 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 5 0 4 1 1 18 61 L 1 HSSAA Sr. Girls Slowpitch

HSSAA Sr. Boys Baseball

Results:

June 14th

Semi-Finals

Nelson 9 vs. Iroquois Ridge 1

Garth Webb 10 vs. Craig Kielburger 11

June 15th

Playoff Final

Nelson 2 vs. Craig Kielburger 4