Oakville's weekly sports round-up June 12-18th

Blue Devils FC
Women's
Results:
- June 18th
Blue Devils FC 1 vs. Hamilton United 3
Upcoming:
- June 25th
Blue Devils FC vs. NCD Ontario
Leauge1 Women's Standings
Men's
Results:
- June 18th
Blue Devils FC 3 vs. ProStars FC 2
Upcoming:
- June 24th
Blue Devils FC vs. Unionville Milliken S.C.
Leauge1 Men's Standings
HCAA Varsity Girls Fastpitch
Upcoming:
Finals
- June 20th
Christ the King vs. Bishop Reding
HSSAA Sr. Girls Slowpitch
Results:
- June 13th
Semi-Final
T.A. Blakelock 0 vs. Georgetown 7
- June 14th
Semi-Final
Frank Hayden 15 vs. Nelson 5
Upcoming:
Playoff Finals
- June 19th
Frank Hayden vs. Georgetown
HSSAA Sr. Boys Baseball
Results:
- June 14th
Semi-Finals
Nelson 9 vs. Iroquois Ridge 1
Garth Webb 10 vs. Craig Kielburger 11
- June 15th
Playoff Final
Nelson 2 vs. Craig Kielburger 4