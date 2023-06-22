Oakville's weekly sports round-up June 12-18th

All the scores and standings from the local sporting scene over the last week.

by

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

Blue Devils FC

Women's

Results:

  • June 18th

Blue Devils FC 1 vs. Hamilton United 3

Upcoming:

  • June 25th

Blue Devils FC vs. NCD Ontario 

Men's

Results:

  • June 18th

Blue Devils FC 3 vs. ProStars FC 2

Upcoming:

  • June 24th 

Blue Devils FC vs. Unionville Milliken S.C.

HCAA Varsity Girls Fastpitch 

Upcoming:

Finals

  • June 20th 

Christ the King vs. Bishop Reding

HSSAA Sr. Girls Slowpitch

Results:

  • June 13th

Semi-Final

T.A. Blakelock 0 vs. Georgetown 7

  • June 14th

Semi-Final

Frank Hayden 15 vs. Nelson 5

Upcoming:

Playoff Finals 

  • June 19th

Frank Hayden vs. Georgetown

HSSAA Sr. Boys Baseball

Results:

  • June 14th

Semi-Finals

Nelson 9 vs. Iroquois Ridge 1

Garth Webb 10 vs. Craig Kielburger 11

  • June 15th 

Playoff Final

Nelson 2 vs. Craig Kielburger 4