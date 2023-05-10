Oakville weekly sports round-up May 1 to 7

All the scores and standings from the local sporting scene over the last week.

HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer 

Results:

  • May 2nd 

St. Thomas Aquinas 1 vs. St. Francis Xavier 5

Christ the King 1 vs. Corpus Christi 0

Bishop Reding 7 vs. Notre Dame 1

Holy Trinity 1 vs. St Ignatius of Loyola 1

  • May 4th 

Assumption 0 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 5

Bishop Reding 0 vs. Holy Trinity 0

Notre Dame 1 vs. Corpus Christi 0

Christ the King 0 vs. St. Francis Xavier 1

Upcoming:

  • May 9th

St. Francis Xavier vs. Bishop Reding

Holy Trinity vs. Assumption

Notre Dame vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Corpus Christi 

  • May 11th

Corpus Christi vs. St. Francis Xavier 

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Notre Dame 

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Assumption 

Christ the King vs. Bishop Reding

HSSAA Sr. Boys Soccer 

Results:

  • May 2nd 

White Oaks 0 vs. Craig Kielburger 3

Abbey Park 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 0

Iroquois Ridge 2 vs. T.A. Blakelock 3

Burlington Central 1 vs. Aldershot 6

King’s Christian 1 vs. Georgetown 0

Frank Hayden 3 vs. Milton 4

M.M. Robinson 1 vs. Garth Webb 6

  • May 4th 

Georgetown 4 vs. White Oaks 2

Aldershot 0 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite 2 

Burlington Central 3 vs E.S. Gaetan Gervais 3

Abbey Park 0 vs Iroquois Ridge 1

Craig Kielburger 1 vs. Milton 4

King’s Christian 0 vs. Frank Hayden 0 

Nelson 3 vs. Garth Webb 1

  • May 5th

E.S.Gaetan Gervais 3 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite 12

Abbey Park 2 vs. T.A. Blakelock 2

Upcoming:

  • May 8th

E.S.Gaėtan Gervais  vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinitė 

  • May 9th

Abbey Park vs. Frank Hayden 

E.S. Sainte-Trinitė vs. Burlington Central 

Craig Kielburger vs. Nelson 

  • May 11th

Aldershot vs. Burlington Central 

Iroquois Ridge vs. Georgetown 

Milton vs. Garth Webb

HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer 

Results:

  • May 2nd 

St. Francis Xavier 0 vs St.Thomas Aquinas 5

Corpus Christi 1 vs Christ the King 6

Notre Dame 3 vs. Bishop Reding 3 

St. Ignatius of Loyola 3 vs. Holy Trinity 4

  • May 4th

Holy Trinity 3 vs. Bishop Reding 0

St. Ignatius of Loyola 2 vs. Assumption 3

Corpus Christi 0 vs. Notre Dame 0

St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. Christ the King 5

Upcoming:

  • May 9th

Assumption vs. Holy Trinity 

Bishop Reding vs. St. Francis Xavier 

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Notre Dame 

Corpus Christi vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 

  • May 11th 

St. Francis Xavier vs. Corpus Christi 

Notre Dame vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 

Assumption vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 

Bishop Reding vs. Christ the King

HSSAA Sr. Girls Soccer 

Results:

  • May 1st

Burlington Central 0 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite 8

Iroquois Ridge 2 vs. Frank Hayden 0

Craig Kielburger 3 vs. King’s Christian 0

Abbey Park 0 vs. Garth Webb 4

Oakville Trafalgar 6 vs. Nelson 2

T.A. Blakelock 9 vs. M.M. Robinson 0

White Oaks 10 vs. Aldershot 0

Georgetown 2 vs. Milton 0

  • May 2nd

Nelson 0 vs. Garth Webb 6

  • May 3rd 

Frank Hayden 0 vs. Craig Kielburger 3

T.A. Blakelock 8 vs. Abbey Park 1

Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Georgetown 5

Burlington Central 3 vs. Aldershot 0

M.M. Robinson 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 2

  • May 4th 

King’s Christian 1 vs. Milton 10

E.S. Sainte-Trinite 8 vs. White Oaks 1

Upcoming:

  • May 8th 

Aldershot vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite

M.M. Robinson vs. King’s Christian 

Burlington Central vs. White Oaks

Iroquois Ridge vs. Oakville Trafalgar 

  • May 10th

Abbey Park vs. Milton 

Aldershot vs. White Oaks 

Craig Kielburger vs. Garth Webb 

E.S. Sainte-Trinite vs. Burlington Central

CISAA Sr. Girls Soccer 

Results:

  • May 1st 

Villanova College 1 vs. Ridley College 2

  • May 3rd 

Appleby College vs. Hillfield Strathallan 

Villanova College 0 vs. De La Salle 5

Ridley College 5 vs. Lakefield College 2

Crestwood Preparatory College 3 vs. St. Mildred’s Lighbourn 0

Holy Name of Mary 1 vs. De La Salle 0

Trafalgar Castle 0 vs. Lakefield College 1

Upcoming:

  • May 8th

De La Salle vs. The York School

  • May 10th

De La Salle vs. Lakefield College 

Ridley College vs. Appleby College

Trinity College vs. Villanova College 

St. Mildred’s Lightbourn vs. Holy Name of Mary 

Lakefield College vs. Albert College 

Trafalgar Castle vs. Trinity College 

  • May 11th 

Crestwood Preparatory vs. The York School

HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby

Results:

  • May 2nd

Iroquois Ridge 17 vs. Nelson 0

  • May 3rd 

Abbey Park 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 10

  • May 4th 

Iroquois Ridge 31 vs. T.A. Blakelock 7

  • May 5th

Nelson 0 vs. Abbey Park 62

Upcoming:

  • May 12th

Oakville Trafalgar vs. Abbey Park

Nelson vs. Iroquois Ridge 

T.A. Blakelock vs. Abbey Park 

Iroquois Ridge vs. Oakville Trafalgar 

Nelson vs. T.A. Blakelock

CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby 15’s 

Results:

  • May 2nd

Trinity College 20 vs. Appleby College 8

  • May 5th 

Crescent School 43 vs. St. Andrew’s College 12

  • May 6th 

Appleby College 20 vs. Upper Canada College 17

Upcoming:

  • May 11th

Upper Canada College vs. Crescent School

  • May 13th 

Trinity College vs. St. Andrew’s College

HCAA Sr. Girls Rugby 

Results:

  • May 1st

St. Francis Xavier 12 vs. Assumption 19

  • May 4th

Bishop Reding 14 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 37

Christ the King vs. St. Francis Xavier 

Upcoming:

  • May 8th 

Christ the King vs. Assumption 

St. Francis Xavier vs. Bishop Reding 

  • May 11th 

Assumption vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 

Bishop Reding vs. Christ the King

HSSAA Sr. Girls Rugby 

Non-OFSAA Bound

Results: 

  • May 2nd

Abbey Park  27 vs. M.M. Robinson 15

  • May 4th 

Craig Kielburger 12 vs. T.A. Blakelock 19

  • May 5th 

Nelson 5 vs. Abbey Park 27

Upcoming:

  • May 9th 

M.M. Robinson vs. Nelson 

  • May 10th 

Craig Kielburger vs. Abbey Park 

OFSAA Bound

Results:

  • May 2nd 

Georgetown 17 vs. Milton 17

  • May 3rd 

Burlington Central 0 vs. Garth Webb 17

Iroquois Ridge 10 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 12

  • May 5th 

Milton 0 vs Garth Webb 32

Upcoming:

  • May 8th 

Garth Webb vs. Georgetown 

  • May 9th 

Iroquois Ridge vs. Burlington Central 

  • May 11th

Georgetown vs. Burlington Central 

  • May 12th

Oakville Trafalgar vs. Milton 

Garth Webb vs. Iroquois Ridge

HCAA Varsity Boys Lacrosse

Results:

  • May 3rd 

Christ the King 13 vs. St.Francis Xavier 0 

Bishop Reding 7 vs. Holy Trinity 6

St. Francis Xavier 10 vs. Holy Trinity 8

Christ the King 8 vs. Bishop Reding 3

  • May 4th 

Assumption 7 vs. Notre Dame 2

St. Thomas Aquinas 4 vs. Corpus Christi 5

Assumption 5 vs. Corpus Christi 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 7 vs. Notre Dame 4

Upcoming:

  • May 8th

Quarter Finals

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Christ the King

Holy Trinity vs. Assumption 

Corpus Christi vs. Bishop Reding 

St. Francis Xavier vs. Notre Dame 