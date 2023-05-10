Oakville weekly sports round-up May 1 to 7

Mike Bowman on Unsplash
Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.
HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer
Results:
- May 2nd
St. Thomas Aquinas 1 vs. St. Francis Xavier 5
Christ the King 1 vs. Corpus Christi 0
Bishop Reding 7 vs. Notre Dame 1
Holy Trinity 1 vs. St Ignatius of Loyola 1
- May 4th
Assumption 0 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 5
Bishop Reding 0 vs. Holy Trinity 0
Notre Dame 1 vs. Corpus Christi 0
Christ the King 0 vs. St. Francis Xavier 1
Upcoming:
- May 9th
St. Francis Xavier vs. Bishop Reding
Holy Trinity vs. Assumption
Notre Dame vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Corpus Christi
- May 11th
Corpus Christi vs. St. Francis Xavier
St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Notre Dame
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Assumption
Christ the King vs. Bishop Reding
HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer
HSSAA Sr. Boys Soccer
Results:
- May 2nd
White Oaks 0 vs. Craig Kielburger 3
Abbey Park 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 0
Iroquois Ridge 2 vs. T.A. Blakelock 3
Burlington Central 1 vs. Aldershot 6
King’s Christian 1 vs. Georgetown 0
Frank Hayden 3 vs. Milton 4
M.M. Robinson 1 vs. Garth Webb 6
- May 4th
Georgetown 4 vs. White Oaks 2
Aldershot 0 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite 2
Burlington Central 3 vs E.S. Gaetan Gervais 3
Abbey Park 0 vs Iroquois Ridge 1
Craig Kielburger 1 vs. Milton 4
King’s Christian 0 vs. Frank Hayden 0
Nelson 3 vs. Garth Webb 1
- May 5th
E.S.Gaetan Gervais 3 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite 12
Abbey Park 2 vs. T.A. Blakelock 2
Upcoming:
- May 8th
E.S.Gaėtan Gervais vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinitė
- May 9th
Abbey Park vs. Frank Hayden
E.S. Sainte-Trinitė vs. Burlington Central
Craig Kielburger vs. Nelson
- May 11th
Aldershot vs. Burlington Central
Iroquois Ridge vs. Georgetown
Milton vs. Garth Webb
HSSAA Sr. Boys Soccer
HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer
Results:
- May 2nd
St. Francis Xavier 0 vs St.Thomas Aquinas 5
Corpus Christi 1 vs Christ the King 6
Notre Dame 3 vs. Bishop Reding 3
St. Ignatius of Loyola 3 vs. Holy Trinity 4
- May 4th
Holy Trinity 3 vs. Bishop Reding 0
St. Ignatius of Loyola 2 vs. Assumption 3
Corpus Christi 0 vs. Notre Dame 0
St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. Christ the King 5
Upcoming:
- May 9th
Assumption vs. Holy Trinity
Bishop Reding vs. St. Francis Xavier
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Notre Dame
Corpus Christi vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola
- May 11th
St. Francis Xavier vs. Corpus Christi
Notre Dame vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola
Assumption vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Bishop Reding vs. Christ the King
HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer
HSSAA Sr. Girls Soccer
Results:
- May 1st
Burlington Central 0 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite 8
Iroquois Ridge 2 vs. Frank Hayden 0
Craig Kielburger 3 vs. King’s Christian 0
Abbey Park 0 vs. Garth Webb 4
Oakville Trafalgar 6 vs. Nelson 2
T.A. Blakelock 9 vs. M.M. Robinson 0
White Oaks 10 vs. Aldershot 0
Georgetown 2 vs. Milton 0
- May 2nd
Nelson 0 vs. Garth Webb 6
- May 3rd
Frank Hayden 0 vs. Craig Kielburger 3
T.A. Blakelock 8 vs. Abbey Park 1
Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Georgetown 5
Burlington Central 3 vs. Aldershot 0
M.M. Robinson 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 2
- May 4th
King’s Christian 1 vs. Milton 10
E.S. Sainte-Trinite 8 vs. White Oaks 1
Upcoming:
- May 8th
Aldershot vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite
M.M. Robinson vs. King’s Christian
Burlington Central vs. White Oaks
Iroquois Ridge vs. Oakville Trafalgar
- May 10th
Abbey Park vs. Milton
Aldershot vs. White Oaks
Craig Kielburger vs. Garth Webb
E.S. Sainte-Trinite vs. Burlington Central
HSSAA Sr. Girls Soccer
CISAA Sr. Girls Soccer
Results:
- May 1st
Villanova College 1 vs. Ridley College 2
- May 3rd
Appleby College vs. Hillfield Strathallan waiting for results
Villanova College 0 vs. De La Salle 5
Ridley College 5 vs. Lakefield College 2
Crestwood Preparatory College 3 vs. St. Mildred’s Lighbourn 0
Holy Name of Mary 1 vs. De La Salle 0
Trafalgar Castle 0 vs. Lakefield College 1
Upcoming:
- May 8th
De La Salle vs. The York School
- May 10th
De La Salle vs. Lakefield College
Ridley College vs. Appleby College
Trinity College vs. Villanova College
St. Mildred’s Lightbourn vs. Holy Name of Mary
Lakefield College vs. Albert College
Trafalgar Castle vs. Trinity College
- May 11th
Crestwood Preparatory vs. The York School
CISAA Sr. Girls Soccer
HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby
Results:
- May 2nd
Iroquois Ridge 17 vs. Nelson 0
- May 3rd
Abbey Park 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 10
- May 4th
Iroquois Ridge 31 vs. T.A. Blakelock 7
- May 5th
Nelson 0 vs. Abbey Park 62
Upcoming:
- May 12th
Oakville Trafalgar vs. Abbey Park
Nelson vs. Iroquois Ridge
T.A. Blakelock vs. Abbey Park
Iroquois Ridge vs. Oakville Trafalgar
Nelson vs. T.A. Blakelock
HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby
CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby 15’s
Results:
- May 2nd
Trinity College 20 vs. Appleby College 8
- May 5th
Crescent School 43 vs. St. Andrew’s College 12
- May 6th
Appleby College 20 vs. Upper Canada College 17
Upcoming:
- May 11th
Upper Canada College vs. Crescent School
- May 13th
Trinity College vs. St. Andrew’s College
CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby 15's
HCAA Sr. Girls Rugby
Results:
- May 1st
St. Francis Xavier 12 vs. Assumption 19
- May 4th
Bishop Reding 14 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 37
Christ the King vs. St. Francis Xavier waiting for results
Upcoming:
- May 8th
Christ the King vs. Assumption
St. Francis Xavier vs. Bishop Reding
- May 11th
Assumption vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Bishop Reding vs. Christ the King
HCAA Sr. Girls Rugby
HSSAA Sr. Girls Rugby
Non-OFSAA Bound
Results:
- May 2nd
Abbey Park 27 vs. M.M. Robinson 15
- May 4th
Craig Kielburger 12 vs. T.A. Blakelock 19
- May 5th
Nelson 5 vs. Abbey Park 27
Upcoming:
- May 9th
M.M. Robinson vs. Nelson
- May 10th
Craig Kielburger vs. Abbey Park
OFSAA Bound
Results:
- May 2nd
Georgetown 17 vs. Milton 17
- May 3rd
Burlington Central 0 vs. Garth Webb 17
Iroquois Ridge 10 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 12
- May 5th
Milton 0 vs Garth Webb 32
Upcoming:
- May 8th
Garth Webb vs. Georgetown
- May 9th
Iroquois Ridge vs. Burlington Central
- May 11th
Georgetown vs. Burlington Central
- May 12th
Oakville Trafalgar vs. Milton
Garth Webb vs. Iroquois Ridge
HSSAA Sr. Girls Rugby
HCAA Varsity Boys Lacrosse
Results:
- May 3rd
Christ the King 13 vs. St.Francis Xavier 0
Bishop Reding 7 vs. Holy Trinity 6
St. Francis Xavier 10 vs. Holy Trinity 8
Christ the King 8 vs. Bishop Reding 3
- May 4th
Assumption 7 vs. Notre Dame 2
St. Thomas Aquinas 4 vs. Corpus Christi 5
Assumption 5 vs. Corpus Christi 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 7 vs. Notre Dame 4
Upcoming:
- May 8th
Quarter Finals
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Christ the King
Holy Trinity vs. Assumption
Corpus Christi vs. Bishop Reding
St. Francis Xavier vs. Notre Dame