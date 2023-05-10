Oakville weekly sports round-up May 1 to 7

× Expand Mike Bowman on Unsplash

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer

Results:

May 2nd

St. Thomas Aquinas 1 vs. St. Francis Xavier 5

Christ the King 1 vs. Corpus Christi 0

Bishop Reding 7 vs. Notre Dame 1

Holy Trinity 1 vs. St Ignatius of Loyola 1

May 4th

Assumption 0 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 5

Bishop Reding 0 vs. Holy Trinity 0

Notre Dame 1 vs. Corpus Christi 0

Christ the King 0 vs. St. Francis Xavier 1

Upcoming:

May 9th

St. Francis Xavier vs. Bishop Reding

Holy Trinity vs. Assumption

Notre Dame vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Corpus Christi

May 11th

Corpus Christi vs. St. Francis Xavier

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Notre Dame

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Assumption

Christ the King vs. Bishop Reding

× HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Christ the King 6 5 1 0 15 15 3 L 1 Bishop Reding 5 3 0 2 11 13 1 T 1 St. Ignatius of Loyola 5 3 1 1 10 14 3 W 1 St. Francis Xavier 5 3 2 0 9 15 9 W 3 Holy Trinity 6 2 1 3 9 8 5 T 2 Assumption 5 1 2 2 5 5 11 L 1 Corpus Christi 6 1 4 1 4 3 9 L 2 Notre Dame 5 1 4 0 3 4 24 W 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 5 0 4 1 1 1 13 L 3 HCAA Sr. Boys Soccer

HSSAA Sr. Boys Soccer

Results:

May 2nd

White Oaks 0 vs. Craig Kielburger 3

Abbey Park 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 0

Iroquois Ridge 2 vs. T.A. Blakelock 3

Burlington Central 1 vs. Aldershot 6

King’s Christian 1 vs. Georgetown 0

Frank Hayden 3 vs. Milton 4

M.M. Robinson 1 vs. Garth Webb 6

May 4th

Georgetown 4 vs. White Oaks 2

Aldershot 0 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite 2

Burlington Central 3 vs E.S. Gaetan Gervais 3

Abbey Park 0 vs Iroquois Ridge 1

Craig Kielburger 1 vs. Milton 4

King’s Christian 0 vs. Frank Hayden 0

Nelson 3 vs. Garth Webb 1

May 5th

E.S.Gaetan Gervais 3 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite 12

Abbey Park 2 vs. T.A. Blakelock 2

Upcoming:

May 8th

E.S.Gaėtan Gervais vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinitė

May 9th

Abbey Park vs. Frank Hayden

E.S. Sainte-Trinitė vs. Burlington Central

Craig Kielburger vs. Nelson

May 11th

Aldershot vs. Burlington Central

Iroquois Ridge vs. Georgetown

Milton vs. Garth Webb

× Tier 1 Richardson GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK King's Christian Collegiate 5 4 0 1 13 12 1 T 1 Georgetown D.H.S. 5 4 1 0 12 14 6 W 1 Frank Hayden S.S. 5 2 2 1 7 13 12 T 1 Milton D.H.S. 5 2 2 1 7 12 13 W 2 Craig Kielburger High School 5 1 4 0 3 8 13 L 1 White Oaks High School 5 0 4 1 1 5 19 L 2 Tier 1 Volpe GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 6 5 0 1 16 25 2 T 1 Garth Webb S.S. 6 4 2 0 12 17 13 L 1 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 6 3 3 0 9 15 11 W 1 Nelson High School 6 3 3 0 9 15 15 W 1 Abbey Park H.S. 6 2 2 2 8 9 6 T 1 T.A. Blakelock H.S. 6 2 3 1 7 18 18 T 1 M.M. Robinson H.S. 6 0 6 0 0 4 38 L 6 Tier 2 GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK E.S. Sainte-Trinité 4 4 0 0 12 29 6 W 4 Aldershot High School 4 2 2 0 6 11 7 L 1 E.S. Gaétan Gervais 4 1 2 1 4 10 20 L 1 Burlington Central H.S. 4 0 3 1 1 7 24 T 1 HSSAA Sr. Boys Soccer

HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer

Results:

May 2nd

St. Francis Xavier 0 vs St.Thomas Aquinas 5

Corpus Christi 1 vs Christ the King 6

Notre Dame 3 vs. Bishop Reding 3

St. Ignatius of Loyola 3 vs. Holy Trinity 4

May 4th

Holy Trinity 3 vs. Bishop Reding 0

St. Ignatius of Loyola 2 vs. Assumption 3

Corpus Christi 0 vs. Notre Dame 0

St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. Christ the King 5

Upcoming:

May 9th

Assumption vs. Holy Trinity

Bishop Reding vs. St. Francis Xavier

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Notre Dame

Corpus Christi vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola

May 11th

St. Francis Xavier vs. Corpus Christi

Notre Dame vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola

Assumption vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Bishop Reding vs. Christ the King

× HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Christ the King 6 5 1 0 15 21 4 W 5 Holy Trinity 6 4 1 1 13 14 10 W 2 Assumption 5 4 1 0 12 17 7 W 2 Bishop Reding 5 2 1 2 8 11 8 L 1 St. Ignatius of Loyola 5 2 3 0 6 14 11 L 2 Notre Dame 5 1 1 3 6 7 7 T 2 St. Thomas Aquinas 5 1 3 1 4 9 8 W 1 Corpus Christi 6 1 4 1 4 4 17 T 1 St. Francis Xavier 5 0 5 0 0 1 26 L 5 HCAA Sr. Girls Soccer

HSSAA Sr. Girls Soccer

Results:

May 1st

Burlington Central 0 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite 8

Iroquois Ridge 2 vs. Frank Hayden 0

Craig Kielburger 3 vs. King’s Christian 0

Abbey Park 0 vs. Garth Webb 4

Oakville Trafalgar 6 vs. Nelson 2

T.A. Blakelock 9 vs. M.M. Robinson 0

White Oaks 10 vs. Aldershot 0

Georgetown 2 vs. Milton 0

May 2nd

Nelson 0 vs. Garth Webb 6

May 3rd

Frank Hayden 0 vs. Craig Kielburger 3

T.A. Blakelock 8 vs. Abbey Park 1

Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Georgetown 5

Burlington Central 3 vs. Aldershot 0

M.M. Robinson 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 2

May 4th

King’s Christian 1 vs. Milton 10

E.S. Sainte-Trinite 8 vs. White Oaks 1

Upcoming:

May 8th

Aldershot vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinite

M.M. Robinson vs. King’s Christian

Burlington Central vs. White Oaks

Iroquois Ridge vs. Oakville Trafalgar

May 10th

Abbey Park vs. Milton

Aldershot vs. White Oaks

Craig Kielburger vs. Garth Webb

E.S. Sainte-Trinite vs. Burlington Central

× Tier 1 North GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Georgetown D.H.S. 5 4 1 0 12 17 2 W 3 Milton D.H.S. 5 3 1 1 10 26 5 W 1 Craig Kielburger High School 5 3 1 1 10 11 5 W 2 King's Christian Collegiate 5 2 3 0 6 11 18 L 3 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 5 2 3 0 6 9 21 L 1 Frank Hayden S.S. 5 0 5 0 0 1 24 L 5 Tier 1 South GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK T.A. Blakelock H.S. 5 4 0 1 13 36 3 W 3 Garth Webb S.S. 5 4 0 1 13 20 2 W 3 Abbey Park H.S. 5 2 2 1 7 8 13 L 2 Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 5 2 3 0 6 11 20 W 2 M.M. Robinson H.S. 5 0 3 2 2 1 16 L 3 Nelson High School 5 0 4 1 1 3 25 L 3 Tier 2 GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK E.S. Sainte-Trinité 4 4 0 0 12 34 2 W 4 White Oaks High School 4 2 2 0 6 14 13 L 1 Burlington Central H.S. 4 2 2 0 6 7 10 W 1 Aldershot High School 4 0 4 0 0 0 30 L 4 HSSAA Sr. Girls Soccer

CISAA Sr. Girls Soccer

Results:

May 1st

Villanova College 1 vs. Ridley College 2

May 3rd

Appleby College vs. Hillfield Strathallan waiting for results

Villanova College 0 vs. De La Salle 5

Ridley College 5 vs. Lakefield College 2

Crestwood Preparatory College 3 vs. St. Mildred’s Lighbourn 0

Holy Name of Mary 1 vs. De La Salle 0

Trafalgar Castle 0 vs. Lakefield College 1

Upcoming:

May 8th

De La Salle vs. The York School

May 10th

De La Salle vs. Lakefield College

Ridley College vs. Appleby College

Trinity College vs. Villanova College

St. Mildred’s Lightbourn vs. Holy Name of Mary

Lakefield College vs. Albert College

Trafalgar Castle vs. Trinity College

May 11th

Crestwood Preparatory vs. The York School

× CIASS Sr. Girls Soccer GP W L T PTS De La Salle 4 4 0 0 12 Ridley College 4 2 1 1 7 Villanova College 4 2 2 0 6 Lakefield College School 3 1 2 0 3 Trinity College School 2 0 0 2 2 Hillfield Strathallan College 3 0 2 1 1 Appleby College 2 0 2 0 0 Holy Name of Mary CS 2 2 0 0 6 Crestwood Preparatory College 2 2 0 0 6 St. Mildred's Lightbourn 2 1 1 0 3 The York School 2 0 2 0 0 De La Salle 2 0 2 0 0 Lakefield College School 2 2 0 0 6 Albert College 1 1 0 0 3 Trinity College School 1 0 1 0 0 Trafalgar Castle School 2 0 2 0 0 CISAA Sr. Girls Soccer

HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby

Results:

May 2nd

Iroquois Ridge 17 vs. Nelson 0

May 3rd

Abbey Park 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 10

May 4th

Iroquois Ridge 31 vs. T.A. Blakelock 7

May 5th

Nelson 0 vs. Abbey Park 62

Upcoming:

May 12th

Oakville Trafalgar vs. Abbey Park

Nelson vs. Iroquois Ridge

T.A. Blakelock vs. Abbey Park

Iroquois Ridge vs. Oakville Trafalgar

Nelson vs. T.A. Blakelock

× HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 3 3 0 0 6 85 0 W 3 Abbey Park H.S. 4 3 1 0 6 136 17 W 1 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 3 2 1 0 4 55 29 W 2 T.A. Blakelock H.S. 3 0 3 0 0 7 129 L 3 Nelson High School 3 0 3 0 0 0 108 L 3 HSSAA Sr. Boys Rugby

CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby 15’s

Results:

May 2nd

Trinity College 20 vs. Appleby College 8

May 5th

Crescent School 43 vs. St. Andrew’s College 12

May 6th

Appleby College 20 vs. Upper Canada College 17

Upcoming:

May 11th

Upper Canada College vs. Crescent School

May 13th

Trinity College vs. St. Andrew’s College

× CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby 15's GP W L T PTS Crescent School 2 2 0 0 10 Appleby College 3 2 1 0 9 Upper Canada College 2 1 1 0 6 Trinity College School 3 1 2 0 4 St. Andrew's College 2 0 2 0 0 CISAA Sr. Boys Rugby 15's

HCAA Sr. Girls Rugby

Results:

May 1st

St. Francis Xavier 12 vs. Assumption 19

May 4th

Bishop Reding 14 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 37

Christ the King vs. St. Francis Xavier waiting for results

Upcoming:

May 8th

Christ the King vs. Assumption

St. Francis Xavier vs. Bishop Reding

May 11th

Assumption vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Bishop Reding vs. Christ the King

× HCAA Sr. Girls Rugby GP W L T PTS PF PA STREAK St. Thomas Aquinas 2 2 0 0 4 52 24 W 2 Assumption 2 2 0 0 4 38 27 W 2 Christ the King 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Bishop Reding 2 0 2 0 0 29 56 L 2 St. Francis Xavier 2 0 2 0 0 22 34 L 2 HCAA Sr. Girls Rugby

HSSAA Sr. Girls Rugby

Non-OFSAA Bound

Results:

May 2nd

Abbey Park 27 vs. M.M. Robinson 15

May 4th

Craig Kielburger 12 vs. T.A. Blakelock 19

May 5th

Nelson 5 vs. Abbey Park 27

Upcoming:

May 9th

M.M. Robinson vs. Nelson

May 10th

Craig Kielburger vs. Abbey Park

OFSAA Bound

Results:

May 2nd

Georgetown 17 vs. Milton 17

May 3rd

Burlington Central 0 vs. Garth Webb 17

Iroquois Ridge 10 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 12

May 5th

Milton 0 vs Garth Webb 32

Upcoming:

May 8th

Garth Webb vs. Georgetown

May 9th

Iroquois Ridge vs. Burlington Central

May 11th

Georgetown vs. Burlington Central

May 12th

Oakville Trafalgar vs. Milton

Garth Webb vs. Iroquois Ridge

× Non-OFSAA Bound GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Abbey Park H.S. 3 3 0 0 6 93 32 W 3 Craig Kielburger High School 2 1 1 0 2 52 34 L 1 Nelson High School 2 1 1 0 2 35 34 L 1 T.A. Blakelock H.S. 3 1 2 0 2 38 81 W 1 M.M. Robinson H.S. 2 0 2 0 0 30 67 L 2 OFSAA Bound GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 4 4 0 0 8 79 44 W 4 Garth Webb S.S. 3 2 1 0 4 68 22 W 2 Georgetown D.H.S. 3 1 1 1 3 61 55 T 1 Milton D.H.S. 4 1 2 1 3 67 101 L 1 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 3 1 2 0 2 52 56 L 1 Burlington Central H.S. 3 0 3 0 0 20 69 L 3 HSSAA Sr. Girls Rugby

HCAA Varsity Boys Lacrosse

Results:

May 3rd

Christ the King 13 vs. St.Francis Xavier 0

Bishop Reding 7 vs. Holy Trinity 6

St. Francis Xavier 10 vs. Holy Trinity 8

Christ the King 8 vs. Bishop Reding 3

May 4th

Assumption 7 vs. Notre Dame 2

St. Thomas Aquinas 4 vs. Corpus Christi 5

Assumption 5 vs. Corpus Christi 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 7 vs. Notre Dame 4

Upcoming:

May 8th

Quarter Finals

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Christ the King

Holy Trinity vs. Assumption

Corpus Christi vs. Bishop Reding

St. Francis Xavier vs. Notre Dame