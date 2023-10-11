Oakville's weekly sports round-up October 2-8

Ben Hershey on Unsplash
Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.
Oakville Blades:
Results:
- October 4th
Oakville Blades 4 vs. Buffalo Jr. Sabres 1
- October 6th
Oakville Blades 5 vs. Burlington Cougars 1
- October 7th
Oakville Blades 3 vs. Leamington Flyers 2
Upcoming:
- October 13th
Oakville Blades vs. Caledon Admirals
- October 14th
Oakville Blades vs. Georgetown Raiders
West Conference Standings
Oakville Hornets U22
Upcoming:
- October 13th
Oakville Hornets vs. Biggby
Oakville Hornets vs. Little Caesars
- October 14th
Oakville Hornets vs. Gilmour Academy
Oakville Hornets vs. Philadelphia Jr. Flyers
HCAA
Varsity Boys Baseball
Results:
- October 2nd
Semi-finals
St. Thomas Aquinas 2 vs. Christ the King 9
St. Ignatius of Loyola 4 vs. Notre Dame 9
- October 4th
Finals
Notre Dame 10 vs. Christ the King 2
HCAA Varsity Boys Baseball
Sr. Girls Basketball
Results:
- October 3rd
Corpus Christi 43 vs. Holy Trinity 22
St. Thomas Aquinas 45 vs. St. Francis Xavier 28
Bishop Reding 27 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 49
- October 5th
St. Ignatius of Loyola 56 vs. St. Francis Xavier 29
Assumption 31 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 46
Upcoming:
- October 10th
Notre Dame vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola
Holy Trinity vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
- October 12th
St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Holy Trinity
HCAA Sr. Girls Basketball
Sr. Girls Field Hockey
Results:
- October 3rd
Holy Trinity 0 vs. Bishop Reding 0
St. Ignatius of Loyola 0 vs. Corpus Christi 2
Notre Dame 0 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 2
- October 5th
St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. Holy Trinity 5
St. Ignatius of Loyola 0 vs. Notre Dame 0
Christ the King 0 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 1
Upcoming:
- October 10th
Corpus Christi vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Notre Dame vs. Holy Trinity
St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Bishop Reding
- October 12th
St. Francis Xavier vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola
Holy Trinity vs. Corpus Christi
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Kateri Tekakwitha
HCAA Sr. Girls Field Hockey
Sr. Boys Football
Results:
- October 4th
Assumption 19 vs. Holy Trinity 21
Notre Dame 13 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 16
- October 5th
Bishop Reding 29 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 8
Upcoming:
- October 12th
St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Notre Dame
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Francis Xavier
- October 13th
Corpus Christi vs. Holy Trinity
HCAA Sr. Boys Football
Sr. Boys Volleyball
Results:
- October 3rd
Holy Trinity 1 vs. Corpus Christi 2
St. Francis Xavier 1 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 2
St. Ignatius of Loyola 0 vs. Bishop Reding 2
- October 5th
St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 2
St. Thomas Aquinas 2 vs. Assumption 0
Upcoming:
- October 10th
St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Notre Dame
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Holy Trinity
- October 12th
Holy Trinity vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola
St. Kateri Tekakwitha vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
HCAA Sr. Boys Volleyball
HSSAA
Sr. Girls Basketball
Results:
- October 2nd
King's Christian Collegiate 58 vs. Garth Webb S.S. 41
Iroquois Ridge 19 vs. T.A. Blakelock H.S. 28
- October 3rd
Elsie MacGill 49 vs. E.S. Gaétan Gervais 18
Aldershot 17 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinité 48
Oakville Trafalgar 22 vs. White Oaks 45
- October 4th
King's Christian 50 vs. T.A. Blakelock 24
M.M. Robinson 40 vs. Iroquois Ridge 27
Frank Hayden S.S. 55 vs. Abbey Park H.S. 49
E.S. Gaétan Gervais 35 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 38
Nelson 40 vs. Garth Webb S.S. 23
- October 5th
White Oaks 32 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinité 25
Upcoming:
- October 10th
Oakville Trafalgar vs. Burlington Central
Nelson vs. King's Christian
E.S. Sainte-Trinité vs. E.S. Gaétan Gervais
- October 11th
Iroquois Ridge vs. Abbey Park
T.A Blakelock vs. M.M. Robinson
- October 12th
Aldershot vs. E.S. Gaétan Gervais
Oakville Trafalgar vs. Milton
Elsie MacGill vs. White Oaks
E.S. Sainte-Trinité vs. Burlington Central
HSSAA Sr. Girls Basketball
Sr. Girls Field Hockey
Results:
- October 2nd
Elsie MacGill S.S. 0 vs. King's Christian Collegiate 2
Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Burlington Central H.S. 2
Oakville Trafalgar 5 vs. Garth Webb S.S. 0
- October 3rd
Frank Hayden S.S. 0 vs. Abbey Park H.S. 1
Nelson 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 3
- October 4th
Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Georgetown D.H.S. 4
Garth Webb 0 vs. Craig Kielburger 5
Upcoming:
- October 5th
T.A. Blakelock vs. Frank Hayden
Abbey Park vs. Craig Kielburger
- October 10th
Abbey Park vs. T.A. Blakelock
- October 11th
King's Christian vs. M.M. Robinson
Aldershot vs. Iroquois Ridge
HSSAA Sr. Girls Field Hockey
Sr. Boys Football
Upcoming:
- October 11th
Aldershot vs, Garth Webb
- October 12th
Nelson vs. Iroquois Ridge
- October 13th
Georgetown vs. Abbey Park
HSSAA Sr. Boys Football
Sr. Boys Volleyball
Results:
- October 2nd
T.A. Blakelock 2 vs. Iroquois Ridge H.S. 1
Milton D.H.S 0 vs. Garth Webb S.S. 2
White Oaks 2 vs. Abbey Park H.S. 0
Frank Hayden 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 2
- October 3rd
E.S. Sainte-Trinité 2 vs. Aldershot 0
M.M. Robinson 0 vs. King's Christian 2
- October 4th
Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Milton D.H.S. 2
White Oaks 2 vs. T.A. Blakelock H.S. 1
Oakville Trafalgar 2 vs. Nelson 1
- October 5th
Abbey Park 2 vs. Frank Hayden S.S. 0
E.S. Sainte-Trinité 0 vs. King's Christian Collegiate 2
Upcoming:
- October 10th
Aldershot vs. King's Christian
Nelson vs. White Oaks
- October 11th
Garth Webb vs. Georgetown
Abbey Park vs. Iroquois Ridge
Oakville Trafalgar vs. Craig Kielburgder
T.A. Blakelock vs. Milton
E.S. Sainte-Trinite vs. Elsie MacGill
- October 12th
King's Christian vs. Elsie MacGill