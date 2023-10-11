Oakville's weekly sports round-up October 2-8

× Expand Ben Hershey on Unsplash

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

Oakville Blades:

Results:

October 4th

Oakville Blades 4 vs. Buffalo Jr. Sabres 1

October 6th

Oakville Blades 5 vs. Burlington Cougars 1

October 7th

Oakville Blades 3 vs. Leamington Flyers 2

Upcoming:

October 13th

Oakville Blades vs. Caledon Admirals

October 14th

Oakville Blades vs. Georgetown Raiders

× West Conference Standings GP W L T OLT PTS PCT GF GA DIFF PIM STK Collingwood Blues 13 12 1 0 0 24 0.923 72 18 54 208 6-0-0-0 Milton Menace 12 9 2 1 0 19 0.792 55 28 27 165 5-0-0-0 Oakville Blades 10 7 2 0 1 15 0.750 37 24 13 147 6-0-0-0 Georgetown Raiders 13 6 5 0 2 14 0.538 43 38 5 197 1-0-0-0 Toronto Patriots 11 6 4 0 1 13 0.591 35 35 0 156 2-0-0-0 Burlington Cougars 12 4 3 0 5 13 0.542 32 42 -10 171 2-0-0-0 Brantford 99ers 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.600 27 33 -6 113 2-0-0-0 Leamington Flyers 11 5 4 2 0 12 0.545 33 36 -3 110 0-3-0-0 Buffalo Jr. Sabers 11 5 5 0 1 11 0.500 34 38 -4 197 0-2-0-0 Niagara Falls Canucks 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.500 32 39 -7 148 0-1-0-0 Caledon Admirals 10 1 6 0 3 5 0.250 23 54 -31 133 0-6-3-0 Mississauga Chargers 14 1 12 0 1 3 0.107 28 75 -47 216 0-8-1-0 West Conference Standings

Oakville Hornets U22

Upcoming:

October 13th

Oakville Hornets vs. Biggby

Oakville Hornets vs. Little Caesars

October 14th

Oakville Hornets vs. Gilmour Academy

Oakville Hornets vs. Philadelphia Jr. Flyers

HCAA

Varsity Boys Baseball

Results:

October 2nd

Semi-finals

St. Thomas Aquinas 2 vs. Christ the King 9

St. Ignatius of Loyola 4 vs. Notre Dame 9

October 4th

Finals

Notre Dame 10 vs. Christ the King 2

× HCAA Varsity Boys Baseball GP W L T PTS RF RA STREAK Christ the King 6 6 0 0 12 57 11 W 6 Notre Dame 6 5 1 0 10 50 9 W 2 Bishop Reding 6 5 1 0 10 47 16 W 3 St. Thomas Aquinas 6 4 2 0 8 52 24 W 3 Assumption 6 3 3 0 6 29 33 L 1 Holy Trinity 6 2 4 0 4 23 44 L 2 St. Ignatius of Loyola 6 1 5 0 2 29 40 L 3 St. Francis Xavier 6 1 5 0 2 18 54 L 5 St. Kateri Tekakwitha 6 0 6 0 0 4 78 L 6 HCAA Varsity Boys Baseball

Sr. Girls Basketball

Results:

October 3rd

Corpus Christi 43 vs. Holy Trinity 22

St. Thomas Aquinas 45 vs. St. Francis Xavier 28

Bishop Reding 27 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 49

October 5th

St. Ignatius of Loyola 56 vs. St. Francis Xavier 29

Assumption 31 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 46

Upcoming:

October 10th

Notre Dame vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola

Holy Trinity vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

October 12th

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Holy Trinity

× HCAA Sr. Girls Basketball GP W L PTS WIN % PF PA STREAK St. Ignatius of Loyola 4 4 0 8 1.000 191 110 W 4 Corpus Christi 3 3 0 6 1.000 124 89 W 3 St. Thomas Aquinas 4 3 1 6 0.750 172 132 W 3 Assumption 4 2 2 4 0.500 153 165 L 1 Bishop Reding 3 1 2 2 0.333 100 119 L 2 Notre Dame 4 1 3 2 0.250 126 157 L 3 St. Francis Xavier 4 1 3 2 0.250 119 173 L 3 Holy Trinity 4 0 4 0 0.000 130 170 L 4 HCAA Sr. Girls Basketball

Sr. Girls Field Hockey

Results:

October 3rd

Holy Trinity 0 vs. Bishop Reding 0

St. Ignatius of Loyola 0 vs. Corpus Christi 2

Notre Dame 0 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 2

October 5th

St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. Holy Trinity 5

St. Ignatius of Loyola 0 vs. Notre Dame 0

Christ the King 0 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 1

Upcoming:

October 10th

Corpus Christi vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Notre Dame vs. Holy Trinity

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Bishop Reding

October 12th

St. Francis Xavier vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola

Holy Trinity vs. Corpus Christi

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Kateri Tekakwitha

× HCAA Sr. Girls Field Hockey GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Assumption 5 5 0 0 15 14 2 W 5 St. Thomas Aquinas 5 4 1 0 12 9 3 W 4 Holy Trinity 5 3 1 1 10 14 4 W 2 Christ the King 5 3 2 0 9 9 3 L 2 Bishop Reding 5 2 1 2 8 3 3 W 1 Corpus Christi 5 2 2 1 7 8 4 L 1 St. Francis Xavier 5 1 3 1 4 7 14 W 1 St. Ignatius of Loyola 5 1 3 1 4 6 6 L 1 Notre Dame 5 0 3 2 2 3 9 L 1 St. Kateri Tekakwitha 5 0 5 0 0 0 25 L 5 HCAA Sr. Girls Field Hockey

Sr. Boys Football

Results:

October 4th

Assumption 19 vs. Holy Trinity 21

Notre Dame 13 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 16

October 5th

Bishop Reding 29 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 8

Upcoming:

October 12th

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Notre Dame

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Francis Xavier

October 13th

Corpus Christi vs. Holy Trinity

× HCAA Sr. Boys Football GP W L T PTS PF PA STREAK Corpus Christi 4 4 0 0 8 169 32 W 4 Holy Trinity 4 4 0 0 8 110 49 W 4 Assumption 4 2 2 0 4 93 76 L 1 St. Francis Xavier 4 2 2 0 4 66 67 L 1 Bishop Reding 4 2 2 0 4 58 51 W 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 4 2 2 0 4 46 79 W 1 Notre Dame 4 0 4 0 0 41 137 L 4 St. Ignatius of Loyola 4 0 4 0 0 12 104 L 4 HCAA Sr. Boys Football

Sr. Boys Volleyball

Results:

October 3rd

Holy Trinity 1 vs. Corpus Christi 2

St. Francis Xavier 1 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 2

St. Ignatius of Loyola 0 vs. Bishop Reding 2

October 5th

St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 2

St. Thomas Aquinas 2 vs. Assumption 0

Upcoming:

October 10th

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Notre Dame

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Holy Trinity

October 12th

Holy Trinity vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola

St. Kateri Tekakwitha vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

× HCAA Sr. Boys Volleyball MP W L T PTS SW SL PW PL STREAK Bishop Reding 5 5 0 0 10 10 0 250 132 W 5 St. Thomas Aquinas 5 5 0 0 10 10 2 277 217 W 5 Notre Dame 5 4 1 0 8 8 3 266 218 W 3 Christ the King 4 3 1 0 6 6 2 194 153 W 2 Holy Trinity 4 1 3 0 2 5 6 219 223 L 2 St. Ignatius of Loyola 5 2 3 0 4 5 6 220 245 L 1 Corpus Christi 5 2 3 0 4 5 7 246 266 W 1 St. Francis Xavier 5 2 3 0 4 5 8 251 288 L 3 Assumption 5 0 5 0 0 0 10 180 252 L 5 St. Kateri Tekakwitha 5 0 5 0 0 0 10 141 250 L 5 HCAA Sr. Boys Volleyball

HSSAA

Sr. Girls Basketball

Results:

October 2nd

King's Christian Collegiate 58 vs. Garth Webb S.S. 41

Iroquois Ridge 19 vs. T.A. Blakelock H.S. 28

October 3rd

Elsie MacGill 49 vs. E.S. Gaétan Gervais 18

Aldershot 17 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinité 48

Oakville Trafalgar 22 vs. White Oaks 45

October 4th

King's Christian 50 vs. T.A. Blakelock 24

M.M. Robinson 40 vs. Iroquois Ridge 27

Frank Hayden S.S. 55 vs. Abbey Park H.S. 49

E.S. Gaétan Gervais 35 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 38

Nelson 40 vs. Garth Webb S.S. 23

October 5th

White Oaks 32 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinité 25

Upcoming:

October 10th

Oakville Trafalgar vs. Burlington Central

Nelson vs. King's Christian

E.S. Sainte-Trinité vs. E.S. Gaétan Gervais

October 11th

Iroquois Ridge vs. Abbey Park

T.A Blakelock vs. M.M. Robinson

October 12th

Aldershot vs. E.S. Gaétan Gervais

Oakville Trafalgar vs. Milton

Elsie MacGill vs. White Oaks

E.S. Sainte-Trinité vs. Burlington Central

× Tier 1 GP W L T PTS WIN % PF PA STREAK King's Christian Collegiate 6 5 1 0 10 0.833 317 232 W 5 Nelson High School 6 4 2 0 8 0.667 309 242 L 1 M.M. Robinson H.S. 4 3 1 0 6 0.750 179 156 W 2 Craig Kielburger High School 4 3 1 0 6 0.750 168 164 W 1 Garth Webb S.S. 5 3 2 0 6 0.600 185 191 L 2 Frank Hayden S.S. 4 2 2 0 4 0.500 179 198 L 1 T.A. Blakelock H.S. 4 1 3 0 2 0.250 108 148 L 1 Abbey Park H.S. 4 0 4 0 0 0.000 166 198 L 4 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 5 0 5 0 0 0.000 119 201 L 5 Tier 2 GP W L T PTS WIN % PF PA STREAK Elsie MacGill S.S. 5 5 0 0 10 1.000 218 105 W 5 White Oaks High School 4 4 0 0 8 1.000 151 69 W 4 E.S. Sainte-Trinité 4 3 1 0 6 0.750 181 101 W 1 Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 5 2 3 0 4 0.400 142 204 W 2 E.S. Gaétan Gervais 4 1 3 0 2 0.250 111 169 L 3 Burlington Central H.S. 4 1 3 0 2 0.250 101 133 L 2 Aldershot High School 4 1 3 0 2 0.250 78 152 L 1 Milton D.H.S. 4 0 4 0 0 0.000 77 126 L 4 HSSAA Sr. Girls Basketball

Sr. Girls Field Hockey

Results:

October 2nd

Elsie MacGill S.S. 0 vs. King's Christian Collegiate 2

Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Burlington Central H.S. 2

Oakville Trafalgar 5 vs. Garth Webb S.S. 0

October 3rd

Frank Hayden S.S. 0 vs. Abbey Park H.S. 1

Nelson 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 3

October 4th

Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Georgetown D.H.S. 4

Garth Webb 0 vs. Craig Kielburger 5

Upcoming:

October 5th

T.A. Blakelock vs. Frank Hayden

Abbey Park vs. Craig Kielburger

October 10th

Abbey Park vs. T.A. Blakelock

October 11th

King's Christian vs. M.M. Robinson

Aldershot vs. Iroquois Ridge

× Tier 1 GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 6 5 0 1 11 20 1 W 5 Craig Kielburger High School 6 5 0 1 11 18 3 W 5 Nelson High School 6 4 2 0 8 10 7 W 1 Frank Hayden S.S. 6 2 4 0 4 7 8 L 1 T.A. Blakelock H.S. 6 2 4 0 4 6 8 W 1 Abbey Park H.S. 6 2 4 0 4 4 14 L 2 Garth Webb S.S. 6 0 6 0 0 0 24 L 6 Tier 2 GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK M.M. Robinson H.S. 3 3 0 0 6 11 2 W 3 Georgetown D.H.S. 4 3 1 0 6 9 1 W 2 Aldershot High School 3 2 1 0 4 8 1 W 1 King's Christian Collegiate 3 2 1 0 4 4 5 W 2 Burlington Central H.S. 4 2 2 0 4 4 5 L 1 Elsie MacGill S.S. 3 0 3 0 0 0 14 L 3 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 4 0 4 0 0 2 10 L 4 HSSAA Sr. Girls Field Hockey

Sr. Boys Football

Upcoming:

October 11th

Aldershot vs, Garth Webb

October 12th

Nelson vs. Iroquois Ridge

October 13th

Georgetown vs. Abbey Park

× Tier 1 GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK Nelson High School 2 2 0 0 4 88 16 W 2 Iroquois Ridge H.S. 2 1 0 1 3 59 27 W 1 Craig Kielburger High School 2 1 1 0 2 38 30 W 1 Georgetown D.H.S. 2 1 1 0 2 32 46 L 1 Abbey Park H.S. 2 0 1 1 1 34 46 L 1 Frank Hayden S.S. 2 0 2 0 0 7 93 L 2 Tier 2- Richardson GP W L T PTS GF GA STREAK M.M. Robinson H.S. 2 2 0 0 4 37 0 W 2 Garth Webb S.S. 1 1 0 0 2 14 0 W 1 Milton D.H.S. 2 1 1 0 2 43 23 W 1 Aldershot High School 1 0 1 0 0 0 16 L 1 HSSAA Sr. Boys Football

Sr. Boys Volleyball

Results:

October 2nd

T.A. Blakelock 2 vs. Iroquois Ridge H.S. 1

Milton D.H.S 0 vs. Garth Webb S.S. 2

White Oaks 2 vs. Abbey Park H.S. 0

Frank Hayden 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 2

October 3rd

E.S. Sainte-Trinité 2 vs. Aldershot 0

M.M. Robinson 0 vs. King's Christian 2

October 4th

Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Milton D.H.S. 2

White Oaks 2 vs. T.A. Blakelock H.S. 1

Oakville Trafalgar 2 vs. Nelson 1

October 5th

Abbey Park 2 vs. Frank Hayden S.S. 0

E.S. Sainte-Trinité 0 vs. King's Christian Collegiate 2

Upcoming:

October 10th

Aldershot vs. King's Christian

Nelson vs. White Oaks

October 11th

Garth Webb vs. Georgetown

Abbey Park vs. Iroquois Ridge

Oakville Trafalgar vs. Craig Kielburgder

T.A. Blakelock vs. Milton

E.S. Sainte-Trinite vs. Elsie MacGill

October 12th

King's Christian vs. Elsie MacGill