Oakville's weekly sports round-up October 2-8

All the scores and standings from the local sporting scene over the last week.

Oakville Blades:

Results:

  • October 4th 

Oakville Blades 4 vs. Buffalo Jr. Sabres 1

  • October 6th 

Oakville Blades 5 vs. Burlington Cougars 1

  • October 7th 

Oakville Blades 3 vs. Leamington Flyers 2

Upcoming:

  • October 13th

Oakville Blades vs. Caledon Admirals 

  • October 14th

Oakville Blades vs. Georgetown Raiders

Oakville Hornets U22 

Upcoming:

  • October 13th

Oakville Hornets vs. Biggby 

Oakville Hornets vs. Little Caesars

  • October 14th 

Oakville Hornets vs. Gilmour Academy

Oakville Hornets vs. Philadelphia Jr. Flyers

HCAA 

Varsity Boys Baseball 

Results:

  • October 2nd 

Semi-finals 

St. Thomas Aquinas 2 vs. Christ the King 9

St. Ignatius of Loyola 4 vs. Notre Dame 9

  • October 4th 

Finals

Notre Dame 10 vs. Christ the King 2

Sr. Girls Basketball 

Results:

  • October 3rd

Corpus Christi 43 vs. Holy Trinity 22

St. Thomas Aquinas 45 vs. St. Francis Xavier 28

Bishop Reding 27 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 49

  • October 5th

St. Ignatius of Loyola 56 vs. St. Francis Xavier 29

Assumption 31 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 46

Upcoming:

  • October 10th

Notre Dame vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola

Holy Trinity vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

  • October 12th

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Holy Trinity 

Sr. Girls Field Hockey

Results:

  • October 3rd

Holy Trinity 0 vs. Bishop Reding 0

St. Ignatius of Loyola 0 vs. Corpus Christi 2

Notre Dame 0 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 2

  • October 5th

St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. Holy Trinity 5

St. Ignatius of Loyola 0 vs. Notre Dame 0

Christ the King 0 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 1

Upcoming:

  • October 10th

Corpus Christi vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Notre Dame vs. Holy Trinity

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Bishop Reding

  • October 12th 

St. Francis Xavier vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 

Holy Trinity vs. Corpus Christi

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Kateri Tekakwitha 

Sr. Boys Football

Results:

  • October 4th 

Assumption 19 vs. Holy Trinity 21

Notre Dame 13 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 16

  • October 5th

Bishop Reding 29 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 8

Upcoming:

  • October 12th 

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Notre Dame

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Francis Xavier

  • October 13th

Corpus Christi vs. Holy Trinity 

Sr. Boys Volleyball

Results:

  • October 3rd

Holy Trinity 1 vs. Corpus Christi 2

St. Francis Xavier 1 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 2

St. Ignatius of Loyola 0 vs. Bishop Reding 2

  • October 5th

St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 2

St. Thomas Aquinas 2 vs. Assumption 0

Upcoming:

  • October 10th

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Notre Dame

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Holy Trinity

  • October 12th

Holy Trinity vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola

St. Kateri Tekakwitha vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 

HSSAA

Sr. Girls Basketball

Results:

  • October 2nd

King's Christian Collegiate 58 vs. Garth Webb S.S. 41

Iroquois Ridge 19 vs. T.A. Blakelock H.S. 28

  • October 3rd

Elsie MacGill 49 vs. E.S. Gaétan Gervais 18

Aldershot 17 vs. E.S. Sainte-Trinité 48

Oakville Trafalgar 22 vs. White Oaks 45

  • October 4th

King's Christian 50 vs. T.A. Blakelock 24

 M.M. Robinson 40 vs. Iroquois Ridge 27

Frank Hayden S.S. 55 vs. Abbey Park H.S. 49

E.S. Gaétan Gervais 35 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 38

Nelson 40 vs. Garth Webb S.S. 23

  • October 5th

White Oaks 32 vs.  E.S. Sainte-Trinité 25

Upcoming:

  • October 10th

Oakville Trafalgar vs. Burlington Central

Nelson vs. King's Christian 

E.S. Sainte-Trinité vs. E.S. Gaétan Gervais

  • October 11th

Iroquois Ridge vs. Abbey Park

T.A Blakelock vs. M.M. Robinson

  • October 12th

Aldershot vs. E.S. Gaétan Gervais

Oakville Trafalgar vs. Milton

Elsie MacGill vs. White Oaks

E.S. Sainte-Trinité vs. Burlington Central 

Sr. Girls Field Hockey

Results:

  • October 2nd

Elsie MacGill S.S. 0 vs. King's Christian Collegiate 2

Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Burlington Central H.S. 2

Oakville Trafalgar 5 vs. Garth Webb S.S. 0

  • October 3rd

Frank Hayden S.S. 0 vs. Abbey Park H.S. 1

Nelson 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 3

  • October 4th

Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Georgetown D.H.S. 4

Garth Webb 0 vs. Craig Kielburger 5

Upcoming:

  • October 5th

T.A. Blakelock vs. Frank Hayden

Abbey Park vs. Craig Kielburger

  • October 10th

Abbey Park vs. T.A. Blakelock

  • October 11th

King's Christian vs. M.M. Robinson

Aldershot vs. Iroquois Ridge

Sr. Boys Football

Upcoming:

  • October 11th

Aldershot vs, Garth Webb

  • October 12th

Nelson vs. Iroquois Ridge

  • October 13th

Georgetown vs. Abbey Park

Sr. Boys Volleyball

Results:

  • October 2nd

T.A. Blakelock 2 vs. Iroquois Ridge H.S. 1

 Milton D.H.S 0 vs. Garth Webb S.S. 2

White Oaks 2 vs. Abbey Park H.S. 0

Frank Hayden 0 vs. Oakville Trafalgar 2

  • October 3rd

E.S. Sainte-Trinité 2 vs. Aldershot 0

M.M. Robinson 0 vs. King's Christian 2

  • October 4th

Iroquois Ridge 0 vs. Milton D.H.S. 2

White Oaks 2 vs. T.A. Blakelock H.S. 1

Oakville Trafalgar 2 vs. Nelson 1

  • October 5th

Abbey Park 2 vs. Frank Hayden S.S. 0

E.S. Sainte-Trinité 0 vs. King's Christian Collegiate 2

Upcoming:

  • October 10th

Aldershot vs. King's Christian 

Nelson vs. White Oaks

  • October 11th

Garth Webb vs. Georgetown 

Abbey Park vs. Iroquois Ridge

Oakville Trafalgar vs. Craig Kielburgder

T.A. Blakelock vs. Milton 

E.S. Sainte-Trinite vs. Elsie MacGill

  • October 12th 

King's Christian vs. Elsie MacGill