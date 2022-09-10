Oakville's Brianne Jenner scores for Canada in gold-medal win

× Expand Alirod Ameri via Foter.com

On Sunday, September 4, Canada’s women’s hockey team captured gold against the United States at the Women’s World Hockey Championships in Denmark. Better still, multiple Oakville athletes were on the team that brought the gold home.

Canada won a tight 2-1 match and redeemed themselves after losing to the United States earlier in the tournament. This win was also huge for Canada as they have now defeated the USA in three straight major tournaments.

Last summer's thrilling overtime win in the World Championships, a close 3-2 win in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, and now this win in the 2022 World Championships Herning. Canada’s MVP from the game was their goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens who stopped 20 out of 21 USA shots.

Another player that could’ve challenged for MVP was Oakville’s Brianne Jenner. Jenner scored two goals for Canada a minute apart from each other giving the team all the scoring they needed to win the game.

"It wasn't smooth," said Jenner. "It looked a lot different from our Olympic win and our last world championship win, but I think we're really reassured when things aren't as smooth we can find different ways to win. We battled it out and got the job done."

Jenner finished the tournament with three goals, and two assists, totalling five points in seven games.

But Jenner wasn’t the only Oakville player to make an impact for Canada: Oakville Hornets alumni Sarah Fillier finished the tournament fourth in scoring with five goals, and six assists, totalling 11 points.

Congratulations to team Canada!