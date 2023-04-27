Oakville’s James Barr chosen 39th overall in Ontario Hockey League’s Priority Selection draft

Craig Barr James Barr James Barr of Oakville. Drafted 39th overall to the OHL's Sarnia Sting.

On April 21, the Ontario Hockey League’s Priority Selection draft was held, and 15-year-old Oakville native James Barr was drafted to the Sarnia Sting in the 2nd round, being picked 39th overall.

James attends St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in Oakville and played as a right-handed defenceman for the Burlington Eagles U16AAA team this past season.

"It’s a great feeling. One that not many people get to experience, and being with my family made it even better," says James when asked how he felt about being drafted.

"It’s an honour to be drafted into the OHL by such a great organization. Phone calls and texts from Sarnia’s staff, players and community made me feel like part of the team immediately."

Craig Barr, James’s father, who spoke on behalf of the Barr family, was overjoyed with his son being drafted to Sarnia Sting. "We are so proud of his work ethic, drive and overall ambition. He’s pushed hard, and he continues to step it up for the next chapter. Super proud family," says Craig.

Standing at 6' 1", James was one of the 24 defencemen invited to the OHL Combine in Oshawa, Ontario, where he finished 3rd overall in on-ice testing the previous weekend.

The Burlington Eagles finished 3rd overall in the OMHA SCTA regular season. The team also competed in the OMHA AAA Championships and earned a play-in game for the OHL Cup.

The Sarnia Sting are currently deep into the OHL Playoffs, advancing to the Western Conference Final to face off against the London Knights beginning Friday, April 28.