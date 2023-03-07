Oakville's weekly sports round-up: Feb. 24th - March 5th

× Expand Pierce Lang Aquinas players swarm after tying the game up for a second time. Robby Gray ties the game for a second time, only moments after Bishop Redding took the lead in the second period.

HCAA Varsity Boys Hockey

Despite tying the game 3 times (twice in the second period, within a minute of giving up a goal), St. Thomas Aquinas was eventually beaten by Bishop Reding in the HCAA Varsity boys final, 4-3 in Over-Time.

Aquinas Goals Scored by:

Tristen Byrne - 13:08 First Period (1-1)

Robby Gray - 4:42 Second Period (2-2)

Robby Gray - 9:07 Second Period (3-3)

HSSAA Varsity Girls Hockey

Tier 1

× Expand Pierce Lang Ashely Oswald buries the back hand. Ashely Oswald made no mistake on her breakaway opportunity and gave OT the HSSAA Varsity Girls Championship

The Oakville Trafalgar Varsity Girls capped off a fantastic HSSAA Hockey season by downing the Georgetown Bulldogs 2-1.

O.T. rushed out to a 2-1 lead 0:08 seconds into the 3rd period and never looked back.

Things were incredibly intense as the Red Devils killed off a 5-on-3 Bulldogs power play to finish off the 3rd Period.

Head Coach Cindy Griffiths was full of praise after the game.

"They were down 1-0, but they kept fighting back, and they started playing as a team; the passes were going tape to tape, and that made the difference." She said, "they worked hard all season; they earned it."

× Expand Pierce Lang HSSAA Varsity Girls Hockey Champions front row (left side to right)Darragh Browne, Almira Dal, Marissa Hamilton, Ava Currie, Adelaide Birtch, Ashley Oswald, Jessica Lock, Addie Kramer, Mackenzie Fesseyfront rowQuinn Fieldhouse, Matilda Kim, Jessica McLeish, Julie Sacha, Claire Sleeth, Ellie Markakis, Natalie Robinson, Cassie Crawford, Hadley Angove, Sophia Pencakmissing Nicole Rowan

O.T. Goals scored by:

Ashley Oswald 2nd Period 3:27

Ellie Markakis 3rd Period 0:08

Tier 2

× Expand Pierce Lang Audrey Cabaday stands her ground Blakelock faced a never ending onslaught in the 3rd period of Friday's HSSAA Tier 2 Final.

The Blakelock Tigers took the lead early in the first period as Holly Brimacombe bulged the twine, but two goals in the 3rd period would give Nelson the victory in the HSSAA Tier 2 Final.

The Tigers take on Hamilton St. Mary in the GHAC AA/A Final today at Glen Abbey Arena; the puck drops at 2:15 pm.

HCAA Sr. Boys Basketball

× Expand Pierce Lang Amare Hamilton splits the defence and drives to the basket. In Monday's GHAC Final Holy Trinity were in tough against a fantastic team from St. John Henry Newman.

After the snow the previous Friday delayed the GHAC AAA Final, Holy Trinity and St. John Henry Newman finally battled in the much-anticipated meeting of these two powerhouses.

In the first quarter, the Titans were turned away every time they drove into the paint and were left scratching their heads on what to do when the shot clock wound down.

Newman was able to run off with an 8-point lead early on, but as they have done all season long, Trinity was able to battle back and get themselves into a good position heading into the half, down by 1, 30-29.

The Titans would eventually take the lead in the 3rd quarter, but once the Cardinals settled down in the 4th, they took back the lead and never looked back.

Eventually, fouls, turnovers, and an inability to recover rebounds on the offensive end were H.T.'s undoing. They lost 59-49.

After the game, Head Coach Andrew Saulez said it was more of the same old, same old from his squad. "That game was indicative of how this team has grown all season long; they fought hard and gave themselves a chance to win."

Amare Hamilton finished the game with 16 pts, Jamie Chima had 12, and Jaden Briscoe chipped in 16.

HSSAA Sr. Boys Basketball

Pierce Lang Cobby Kessie throws down two of his 27 points in the GHAC AA FINAL A late swing in momentum was brought on by this converted turnover fast-break as King's Christian Collegiate battled for the GHAC AA Final.

King's Christian Collegiate snuck in their GHAC AA Final on Feb. 24 before the snow started and battled hard to fight back from an 8-point deficit in the 4th quarter.

Cobby Kessie had a dominant performance putting up 27 points, including a ferocious dunk and a 3-pointer to bring the game to within 2.

Unfortunately, no man is an island. In the end, St. Mary was able to create too many turnovers, and finished their opportunities, going on to win 65-63.

After the game, King's Head Coach Eric Bulthis was quite disappointed in the result.

"We practiced hard all season and played against good competition. We've kinda been making the same mistakes all season - not moving the ball, defensive lapses. You come to a championship game, and those mistakes keep happening. It's a difficult result for us."