Oakville's weekly sports round-up June 19 to 25

Blue Devils:

Woman’s

Results:

June 25th

Blue Devils FC 2 vs. NCD Ontario 2

Upcoming:

June 29th

Blue Devils FC vs. Alliance United FC

July 2nd

Blue Devils FC vs. Simcoe County Rovers FC

× Leauge1 Women's Standings W L T PTS GF GA +/- Vaughan Azzurri 10 1 2 32 31 8 23 North Toronto Nitros 9 2 1 28 37 8 29 Alliance United FC 8 0 4 28 28 8 20 NDC-Ontario 9 0 1 28 21 2 19 Woodbridge Strikers 7 2 3 24 29 13 16 North Mississauga SC 5 3 3 18 16 15 1 Simcoe County 5 4 2 17 20 15 5 Electric City FC 5 4 2 17 16 13 3 BVB IA Waterloo 4 5 3 15 20 16 4 Blue Devils FC 4 5 2 14 18 19 -1 Tecumseh SC 4 7 2 14 20 26 -6 Guelph Union 4 7 2 14 18 24 -6 St. Catharines Roma 4 7 2 14 18 27 -9 Darby FC 3 6 4 13 12 25 -13 FC London 3 4 3 12 15 14 1 Burlington SC 3 7 1 10 13 27 -14 Unionville Milliken SC 3 8 0 9 12 26 -14 Hamilton United 2 8 2 8 12 29 -17 ProStars FC 0 12 1 1 12 53 -41 Leauge1 Women's Standings

Men’s

Results:

June 24th

Blue Devils FC 1 vs. Unionville Milliken S.C. 0

Upcoming:

June 30th

Blue Devils FC vs. North Mississauga SC

× League1 Men's Standings W L T PTS GF GA +/- Blue Devils FC 8 0 3 27 31 8 23 Scrosoppi FC 9 2 0 27 27 10 17 Guelph United 8 1 3 27 26 13 13 Sigma FC 7 2 3 24 31 19 12 Vaughan Azzurri 7 1 2 23 27 10 17 North Toronto Nitros 7 3 2 23 32 18 14 Simcoe County Rovers FC 7 3 1 22 34 15 19 Burlington SC 7 4 1 22 22 21 1 Alliance United FC 6 2 3 21 24 11 13 Electric City FC 6 3 3 21 21 11 10 ProStars FC 5 4 3 18 23 21 2 Woodbridge Strikers 4 3 5 17 15 17 -2 Windsor City FC 4 6 1 13 18 23 -5 Hamilton United 3 6 3 12 15 20 -5 Darby FC 3 8 1 10 13 21 -8 North Mississauga SC 2 6 3 9 10 21 -11 St. Catharines Roma 2 7 2 8 15 28 -13 FC London 1 6 3 6 10 19 -9 Master's FA 1 9 1 4 6 21 -15 BVB IA Waterloo 1 10 0 3 8 50 -42 Unionville Milliken S.C. 0 12 1 1 8 39 -31 Leauge1 Men's Standings

Oakville Titans (U18)

Results:

June 24th

Oakville Titans 16 vs. Cambridge Lions 37

Upcoming:

July 1st

Oakville Titans vs. Essex Ravens

× U-18 West Division Standings G W L T P F A Hamilton Jr Tiger-Cats 4 4 0 0 8 121 27 Essex Ravens 4 3 1 0 6 87 59 Cambridge Lions 4 2 2 0 4 81 64 London Jr Mustangs 4 2 2 0 4 112 57 Burlington Stampeders 4 2 2 0 4 81 70 Oakville Titans 4 2 2 0 4 74 106 Niagara Spears 4 1 3 0 2 47 120 Etobicoke Eagles 4 0 4 0 0 57 157 U18 West Division Standings

HCAA Varsity Girls Fastpitch

Results:

Finals

June 20th

Christ the King 2 vs. Bishop Reding 12

× HCAA Varsity Girls Fastpitch GP W L T PTS RF RA STREAK Bishop Reding 8 8 0 0 16 112 19 W 8 St. Ignatius of Loyola 8 5 3 0 10 76 47 W 3 Christ the King 8 5 3 0 10 46 49 L 2 Holy Trinity 8 1 7 0 2 31 84 L 5 Corpus Christi 8 1 7 0 2 18 84 L 3 HCAA Varsity Girls Fastpitch

HSSAA Sr. Girls Slowpitch

Results:

Playoff Finals

June 19th

Frank Hayden 14 vs. Georgetown 5