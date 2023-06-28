Oakville's weekly sports round-up June 19 to 25

Oliver Cardall on Pixabay
Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.
Blue Devils:
Woman’s
Results:
- June 25th
Blue Devils FC 2 vs. NCD Ontario 2
Upcoming:
- June 29th
Blue Devils FC vs. Alliance United FC
- July 2nd
Blue Devils FC vs. Simcoe County Rovers FC
Leauge1 Women's Standings
Men’s
Results:
- June 24th
Blue Devils FC 1 vs. Unionville Milliken S.C. 0
Upcoming:
- June 30th
Blue Devils FC vs. North Mississauga SC
Leauge1 Men's Standings
Oakville Titans (U18)
Results:
- June 24th
Oakville Titans 16 vs. Cambridge Lions 37
Upcoming:
- July 1st
Oakville Titans vs. Essex Ravens
U18 West Division Standings
HCAA Varsity Girls Fastpitch
Results:
Finals
- June 20th
Christ the King 2 vs. Bishop Reding 12
HCAA Varsity Girls Fastpitch
HSSAA Sr. Girls Slowpitch
Results:
Playoff Finals
- June 19th
Frank Hayden 14 vs. Georgetown 5