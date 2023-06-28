Oakville's weekly sports round-up June 19 to 25

All the scores and standings from the local sporting scene over the last week.

by

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

Blue Devils:

Woman’s

Results:

  • June 25th

Blue Devils FC 2 vs. NCD Ontario 2

Upcoming:

  • June 29th

Blue Devils FC vs. Alliance United FC

  • July 2nd 

Blue Devils FC vs. Simcoe County Rovers FC

Men’s 

Results:

  • June 24th 

Blue Devils FC 1 vs. Unionville Milliken S.C. 0

Upcoming:

  • June 30th 

Blue Devils FC vs. North Mississauga SC

Oakville Titans (U18) 

Results:

  • June 24th

Oakville Titans 16 vs. Cambridge Lions 37

Upcoming:

  • July 1st 

Oakville Titans vs. Essex Ravens

HCAA Varsity Girls Fastpitch 

Results:

Finals

  • June 20th 

Christ the King 2 vs. Bishop Reding 12

HSSAA Sr. Girls Slowpitch 

Results:

Playoff Finals 

  • June 19th

Frank Hayden 14 vs. Georgetown 5