Oakville's weekly sports round-up September 11 to 17

All the scores and standings from the local sporting scene over the last week.

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

Oakville Blades

Results: 

  • September 15th 

Oakville Blades 1 vs. Brantford 99ers 8

  • September 16th 

Oakville Blades 6 vs. Markham Royals 3

Upcoming: 

  • September 22nd 

Oakville Blades vs. Collingwood Blues  

Oakville Hornets U22

Results:

  • September 12th

Oakville Hornets 7 vs. Mississauga Hurricanes 4

  • September 15th

Oakville Hornets 2 vs. Okanagan Hockey Academy 0

Oakville Hornets 5 vs. Anaheim Lady Ducks 0

  • September 16th 

Oakville Hornets 0 vs. Edge School 1

Oakville Hornets 0 vs. RHA Kelowna 5

  • September 17th 

Oakville Hornets 1 vs. Belle Trie 2 

Upcoming:

  • September 22nd 

Oakville Hornets vs. Kingston Ice Wolves 

  • September 23rd 

Oakville Hornets vs. Ottawa Lady Sens

  • September 24th 

Oakville Hornets vs. Ottawa Lady Sens

HCAA 

Varsity Boys Baseball 

Results:

  • September 13th 

St. Ignatius of Loyola 1 vs. Assumption 2

Holy Trinity 1 vs. Notre Dame 10

St. Thomas Aquinas 3 vs. Bishop Reding 4

Assumption 0 vs. Holy Trinity 6

Notre Dame 12 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 3

St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 14

  • September 14th 

Holy Trinity 3 vs.  St. Ignatius of Loyola 13

Upcoming: 

  • September 18th 

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Notre Dame 

St. Francis Xavier vs. Holy Trinity 

St. Kateri Tekakwitha vs.  St. Thomas Aquinas

Christ the King vs. Holy Trinity 

  • September 20th 

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Christ the King

Holy Trinity vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

 Sr. Boys Football 

Results:

  • September 13th

Assumption 30 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 3

  • September 15th 

St. Francis Xavier 13 vs. Holy Trinity 33

Bishop Reding 19 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 15

Upcoming:

  • September 22nd

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Holy Trinity vs. Notre Dame 

HSSAA 

Sr. Girls Basketball 

Upcoming: 

  • September 20th

Nelson High School vs. Iroquois Ridge H.S.

Abbey Park H.S. v.s Garth Webb S.S.

T.A. Blakelock H.S. vs. Craig Kielburger High School 

M.M. Robinson vs. King's Christian Collegiate 

Sr. Girls Field Hockey 

Upcoming: 

  • September 19th

Craig Kielburger High School vs. Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 

T.A. Blakelock H.S. vs. Nelson High School

Frank Hayden S.S. vs. Garth Webb S.S.

  • September 20th 

Nelson High School vs. Abbey Park H.S.

Oakville Trafalgar H.S. vs. Frank Hayden S.S. 

Garth Webb S.S. vs. T.A. Blakelock H.S. 

Sr. Boys Football 

Upcoming: 

  • September 22nd 

Nelson High School vs. Frank Hayden S.S.

Iroquois Ridge H.S. vs. Abbey Park H.S. 

Sr. Boys Volleyball

Upcoming:

  • Septemeber 18th 

Garth Webb S.S. vs. Nelson High School 

  • Septemeber 19th 

Milton D.H.S vs. Oakville Trafalgar H.S. 

Abbey Park H.S. vs. Georgetown D.H.S

White Oaks High School vs. Iroquois Ridge H.S

  • September 20th 

Iroquois Ridge H.S. vs. Nelson High School

Garth Webb S.S. Abbey Park H.S.

Miltion D.H.S vs. White Oaks High School 

Craig Kielburger High School vs. T.A. Blakelock H.S.