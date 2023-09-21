Oakville's weekly sports round-up September 11 to 17

× Expand Chandan Chaurasia on Unsplash

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

Oakville Blades

Results:

September 15th

Oakville Blades 1 vs. Brantford 99ers 8

September 16th

Oakville Blades 6 vs. Markham Royals 3

Upcoming:

September 22nd

Oakville Blades vs. Collingwood Blues

× West Conference GP W L T OTL PTS PCT GF GA DIFF PIM STK Collingwood Blues 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.000 36 9 27 88 6-0-0-0 Milton Menace 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.750 21 8 13 65 3-0-0-0 Georgetown Raiders 4 2 1 0 1 5 0.625 14 10 4 83 1-0-0-0 Leamington Flyers 4 2 1 1 0 5 0.625 14 12 2 48 0-1-0-0 Niagara Falls Canucks 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.500 12 9 3 47 2-0-0-0 Burlington Cougars 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.667 10 13 -3 56 0-1-0-0 Buffalo Jr. Sabres 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.500 9 14 -5 67 1-0-0-0 Brantford 99ers 5 2 3 0 0 4 0.400 12 26 -14 55 0-1-0-0 Caledon Admirals 4 1 1 0 2 4 0.500 10 19 -9 80 0-1-2-0 Oakville Blades 4 1 2 0 1 3 0.375 14 13 1 70 0-1-0-0 Toronto Patriots 4 1 2 0 1 3 0.375 14 18 -4 46 0-1-1-0 Mississauga Chargers 4 0 4 0 0 0 0.000 9 28 -19 66 0-4-0-0 West Conference Standings

Oakville Hornets U22

Results:

September 12th

Oakville Hornets 7 vs. Mississauga Hurricanes 4

September 15th

Oakville Hornets 2 vs. Okanagan Hockey Academy 0

Oakville Hornets 5 vs. Anaheim Lady Ducks 0

September 16th

Oakville Hornets 0 vs. Edge School 1

Oakville Hornets 0 vs. RHA Kelowna 5

September 17th

Oakville Hornets 1 vs. Belle Trie 2

Upcoming:

September 22nd

Oakville Hornets vs. Kingston Ice Wolves

September 23rd

Oakville Hornets vs. Ottawa Lady Sens

September 24th

Oakville Hornets vs. Ottawa Lady Sens

HCAA

Varsity Boys Baseball

Results:

September 13th

St. Ignatius of Loyola 1 vs. Assumption 2

Holy Trinity 1 vs. Notre Dame 10

St. Thomas Aquinas 3 vs. Bishop Reding 4

Assumption 0 vs. Holy Trinity 6

Notre Dame 12 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 3

St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 14

September 14th

Holy Trinity 3 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 13

Upcoming:

September 18th

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Notre Dame

St. Francis Xavier vs. Holy Trinity

St. Kateri Tekakwitha vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Christ the King vs. Holy Trinity

September 20th

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Christ the King

Holy Trinity vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

× HCAA Varsity Boys Baseball GP W L T PTS RF RA STREAK Christ the King 3 3 0 0 6 26 8 W 3 Bishop Reding 4 3 1 0 6 29 12 W 1 Notre Dame 4 3 1 0 6 28 9 L 1 Assumption 5 3 2 0 6 28 19 W 2 St. Thomas Aquinas 4 2 2 0 4 35 11 W 1 Holy Trinity 5 2 3 0 4 16 36 L 1 St. Ignatius of Loyola 3 1 2 0 2 17 17 W 1 St. Francis Xavier 4 1 3 0 2 18 31 L 3 St. Kateri Tekakwitha 4 0 4 0 0 4 58 L 4 HCAA Varsity Boys Baseball

Sr. Boys Football

Results:

September 13th

Assumption 30 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 3

September 15th

St. Francis Xavier 13 vs. Holy Trinity 33

Bishop Reding 19 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 15

Upcoming:

September 22nd

St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Holy Trinity vs. Notre Dame

× Sr. Boys Football GP W L T PTS PF PA STREAK Corpus Christi 1 1 0 0 2 45 13 W 1 Holy Trinity 1 1 0 0 2 33 13 W 1 Assumption 1 1 0 0 2 30 3 W 1 Bishop Reding 1 1 0 0 2 19 15 W 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 1 0 1 0 0 15 19 L 1 St. Francis Xavier 1 0 1 0 0 13 33 L 1 Notre Dame 1 0 1 0 0 13 45 L 1 St. Ignatius of Loyola 1 0 1 0 0 3 30 L 1 Sr. Boys Football

HSSAA

Sr. Girls Basketball

Upcoming:

September 20th

Nelson High School vs. Iroquois Ridge H.S.

Abbey Park H.S. v.s Garth Webb S.S.

T.A. Blakelock H.S. vs. Craig Kielburger High School

M.M. Robinson vs. King's Christian Collegiate

Sr. Girls Field Hockey

Upcoming:

September 19th

Craig Kielburger High School vs. Oakville Trafalgar H.S.

T.A. Blakelock H.S. vs. Nelson High School

Frank Hayden S.S. vs. Garth Webb S.S.

September 20th

Nelson High School vs. Abbey Park H.S.

Oakville Trafalgar H.S. vs. Frank Hayden S.S.

Garth Webb S.S. vs. T.A. Blakelock H.S.

Sr. Boys Football

Upcoming:

September 22nd

Nelson High School vs. Frank Hayden S.S.

Iroquois Ridge H.S. vs. Abbey Park H.S.

Sr. Boys Volleyball

Upcoming:

Septemeber 18th

Garth Webb S.S. vs. Nelson High School

Septemeber 19th

Milton D.H.S vs. Oakville Trafalgar H.S.

Abbey Park H.S. vs. Georgetown D.H.S

White Oaks High School vs. Iroquois Ridge H.S

September 20th

Iroquois Ridge H.S. vs. Nelson High School

Garth Webb S.S. Abbey Park H.S.

Miltion D.H.S vs. White Oaks High School

Craig Kielburger High School vs. T.A. Blakelock H.S.