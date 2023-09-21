Oakville's weekly sports round-up September 11 to 17

Chandan Chaurasia on Unsplash
Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.
Oakville Blades
Results:
- September 15th
Oakville Blades 1 vs. Brantford 99ers 8
- September 16th
Oakville Blades 6 vs. Markham Royals 3
Upcoming:
- September 22nd
Oakville Blades vs. Collingwood Blues
West Conference Standings
Oakville Hornets U22
Results:
- September 12th
Oakville Hornets 7 vs. Mississauga Hurricanes 4
- September 15th
Oakville Hornets 2 vs. Okanagan Hockey Academy 0
Oakville Hornets 5 vs. Anaheim Lady Ducks 0
- September 16th
Oakville Hornets 0 vs. Edge School 1
Oakville Hornets 0 vs. RHA Kelowna 5
- September 17th
Oakville Hornets 1 vs. Belle Trie 2
Upcoming:
- September 22nd
Oakville Hornets vs. Kingston Ice Wolves
- September 23rd
Oakville Hornets vs. Ottawa Lady Sens
- September 24th
Oakville Hornets vs. Ottawa Lady Sens
HCAA
Varsity Boys Baseball
Results:
- September 13th
St. Ignatius of Loyola 1 vs. Assumption 2
Holy Trinity 1 vs. Notre Dame 10
St. Thomas Aquinas 3 vs. Bishop Reding 4
Assumption 0 vs. Holy Trinity 6
Notre Dame 12 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 3
St. Francis Xavier 0 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 14
- September 14th
Holy Trinity 3 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 13
Upcoming:
- September 18th
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Notre Dame
St. Francis Xavier vs. Holy Trinity
St. Kateri Tekakwitha vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Christ the King vs. Holy Trinity
- September 20th
St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. Christ the King
Holy Trinity vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Sr. Boys Football
Results:
- September 13th
Assumption 30 vs. St. Ignatius of Loyola 3
- September 15th
St. Francis Xavier 13 vs. Holy Trinity 33
Bishop Reding 19 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 15
Upcoming:
- September 22nd
St. Ignatius of Loyola vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Holy Trinity vs. Notre Dame
HSSAA
Sr. Girls Basketball
Upcoming:
- September 20th
Nelson High School vs. Iroquois Ridge H.S.
Abbey Park H.S. v.s Garth Webb S.S.
T.A. Blakelock H.S. vs. Craig Kielburger High School
M.M. Robinson vs. King's Christian Collegiate
Sr. Girls Field Hockey
Upcoming:
- September 19th
Craig Kielburger High School vs. Oakville Trafalgar H.S.
T.A. Blakelock H.S. vs. Nelson High School
Frank Hayden S.S. vs. Garth Webb S.S.
- September 20th
Nelson High School vs. Abbey Park H.S.
Oakville Trafalgar H.S. vs. Frank Hayden S.S.
Garth Webb S.S. vs. T.A. Blakelock H.S.
Sr. Boys Football
Upcoming:
- September 22nd
Nelson High School vs. Frank Hayden S.S.
Iroquois Ridge H.S. vs. Abbey Park H.S.
Sr. Boys Volleyball
Upcoming:
- Septemeber 18th
Garth Webb S.S. vs. Nelson High School
- Septemeber 19th
Milton D.H.S vs. Oakville Trafalgar H.S.
Abbey Park H.S. vs. Georgetown D.H.S
White Oaks High School vs. Iroquois Ridge H.S
- September 20th
Iroquois Ridge H.S. vs. Nelson High School
Garth Webb S.S. Abbey Park H.S.
Miltion D.H.S vs. White Oaks High School
Craig Kielburger High School vs. T.A. Blakelock H.S.