Off to the Ivy League: Amal Izhar accepts offer from Columbia

× Expand Amal Izhar Amal Izhar at the US Junior Open

Nadeem Izhar Amal Izhar at the Canadian Junior Open

For the past few months, Oakville's Amal Izhar has been going through the recruitment process with the Ivy League schools in the US.

While active conversations were happening with a few schools, she accepted an early admission offer from Columbia University in New York City for the class of 2022 (she is in grade 12 now).

Columbia was one of her top choices from the beginning because of its renowned neuroscience program and one of the top varsity teams.

It was tough for her to decide on Columbia and say no to others. Originally called King's College and founded in 1754, Columbia changed its name after the American Revolution and is one of the oldest universities in North America, with a global reputation.

Amal and her family are thrilled.

"We are honoured to be a part of the Oakville community, and we are so thankful to the Halton public school system (West Oak Public School, White Oaks Secondary School and Iroquois Ridge High School), which has provided Amal tremendous support to keep achieving high academic results along with her athletic achievements," says Dad, Nazeem.

Last year, Amal reached another milestone on the squash side by getting selected for Team Canada Junior Squad.

Oakville News is excited to follow the progress of our rising star. Oakville is proud of you Amal!