Holy Carp! Ontario enhances fishing regulations

× Expand Photo: Ontario Parks

Throughout the ongoing pandemic, Ontario's provincial government is releasing more press releases than usual as offices and ministers provide critical, timely information about how life in Ontario continue to adapt. Yesterday was no exception, with another update about an unusual topic: recreational carp fishing.

In a surprise announcement late on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Queen's Park released new regulations "to make fishing for common carp more accessible."

The most significant of the new rules allows for anglers wanting to take advantage of the spring carp fishing season (something this reporter learned was a surprisingly popular Ontario activity that begins in March each year) will be allowed to do something brand-new: use more than one line at a time.

John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, said, "I'm happy to announce that anglers will now be able to use up to three lines when targeting common carp in Fisheries Management Zones 12-20," referring to provincial fishing zones south of Sudbury, Ontario.

To take advantage of this exciting opportunity, there are three mandatory requirements that anglers must meet all of:

Anglers must use baits that are either plant-based or made of artificial corn

When fishing from shore, each line being used can be no further than 2 metres (approximately 6 feet) from another line the angler is using

When fishing from a vessel, all lines must be on board the vessel with the angler

For those inexperienced in fishing, none of this may seem like headlining, breaking news. But carp marks the beginning of open water season, and according to fishing blogger Ashley Rae, "Carp are one of largest fish species roaming our waters here in Ontario, averaging over 20 pounds!"

That's a whole lotta fish. Rae was a guest writer for Ontario Parks in 2017, detailing what makes common carp so special.

"This will help more anglers take advantage of Ontario's world-class carp fishing opportunities," said Yakabuski. His parliamentary assistant, Mike Harris, mentioned how greatly this adds to the value of fishing in Ontario.

"This exciting announcement demonstrates that our government is once again listening to anglers in this province," said Harris. "The ability to now use up to three lines when targeting common carp is just one more example of how we value fishing and hunting as crucial for our economy and way of life."

Lastly, Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, shared: "I'm delighted that our government's new regulations will make carp fishing more enjoyable and more accessible."

"Enjoying Ontario's spectacular outdoors contributes to the success of our tourism industry and is a safe way to contribute to the province's economic and social recovery," she continues, "so that we emerge post-pandemic as a global destination of choice for anglers and all other tourists."

But until those globe-trotting fishing enthusiasts can safely return to Ontario's lakes, hometown anglers will get the local catch to themselves. Given the size of these fish, you can't harp on the carp.

More information about this announcement is available directly from the province of Ontario.