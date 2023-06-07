Ontario lowers lifeguard age restriction to 15 years old

× Expand Malaya Sadler/Unsplash

Ontario has lowered its minimum age restrictions for lifeguards from 16 to 15.

This change was expected since the province has been seeing staff shortages, and the Lifesaving Society changed its age restrictions for the National Lifeguard course from 16 to 15 in 2020.

"Lowering the age for youth to become lifeguards creates more job opportunities for youth in a rewarding position that can help keep community pools and recreational camp waterfronts safe," Health Minister Sylvia Jones wrote in a statement Friday.

Now 15-year-olds can be hired as lifeguards in Ontario once they have received their National Lifeguard and Standard First Aid certifications.

Previously, a teen in Ontario could obtain both credentials at 15 years old but would have to wait until they turned 16 to be hired for a job.

This new law, which took effect on Friday, June 2, applies to lifeguards and swimming instructors.

This new law is a big win for the Town of Oakville.

Oakville has five indoor pools that run throughout the year from September until June, and then once the summer session begins, all five outdoor pools open, bringing the total to 10.

Oakville, along with all of Ontario, has had staff shortages when it comes to instructors and lifeguards for many years.

In fact, the City of Toronto had to cancel 169 swimming courses last year due to the lack of instructors.

But this new law will not only provide more jobs for youth - it will allow more programs to run due to the increased staff that this new law will bring in.

For those looking to sign up for a National Lifeguard (NL) class during the summer, the town offers various courses at different locations.

To sign up for the National Lifeguard course or to sign up for any aquatic course, go to active.oakville.ca and search for the course you would like to sign up for.