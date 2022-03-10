Outdoor ice rinks now closed for season

× Expand Town of Oakville

The Town of Oakville has announced that all outdoor skating rinks operated by the Town have now been closed for the 2021-2022 season due to increasing temperatures.

"With consistent and increasingly warmer weather," says the Town, "Town of Oakville outdoor ice rinks are [now] closed for the season. See you next winter!"

The decision was made earlier this week on March 7, 2022. The closed rinks include the popular free outdoor rink at Trafalgar Park Community Centre in downtown Oakville.

Some indoor skating rinks at community centres will, however, still be open for public skating times during March Break next week.

× Attention #Oakville ice skaters! With consistent and increasingly warmer weather, Town of Oakville outdoor ice rinks are closed for the season.



See you next winter! pic.twitter.com/1urd5cKkEG — Town of Oakville (@townofoakville) March 7, 2022

As the spring weather continues to arrive, the Town is also reminding residents that ice on stormwater ponds across Oakville are unsafe and should not be used for skating or any activities at all.

Town Hall says, "Please stay off of stormwater ponds in our parks. The ice is not safe. Salty runoff from the roads and quick temperature changes can make ice conditions unpredictable."