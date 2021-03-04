Town of Oakville outdoor skating rinks to close March 8

× Expand Photo: Town of Oakville

The town of Oakville announced today that its outdoor skating rinks, including the popular Trafalgar Park rink, will close for the 2021 outdoor season this Monday, March 8, 2021 because of warming temperatures.

In a short statement this morning, the Town said, "All unrefrigerated outdoor ice rinks will be closed for the season effective March 8." The Town said Trafalgar Park Community Centre’s outdoor rink will also close for the season on March 8, 2021.

Town says the reason for the early closure is "due to forecasted rising temperatures over the next 14 days." Final pre-registered skates for this season will be this Sunday, March 7, 2021.

"Unfortunately, our outdoor ice cannot be maintained when temperatures are consistently above freezing," said the Town. "Thanks for a great season and see you next year!"

A limited number of skating spots are still available for booking directly through the Town. The outdoor rinks in Oakville are unsupervised, use at your own risk, recreational rinks. For those looking to get in one last skate, CSA approved hockey helmets are recommended.

The Town also is reminding residents that skating "is not allowed on all other ponds and creeks for the health and safety of the public." COVID-19 health protocols should also be observed while skating outdoors.

