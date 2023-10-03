Oakville's Steve Staios: Ottawa Senators' President of Hockey Operations

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

On September 29, Oakville's Steve Staios was introduced as the new President of Hockey Operations for the Ottawa Senators.

"It's just an absolute privilege to be able to lead the Ottawa Senators in my role as President," said Staios in a press conference on Friday.

"I can't wait to get to work and be a part of a great organization. Thank you, and Go Sens Go."

This will not be the first time Staios will be a part of an NHL front office or locker room.

Staios played over 1,000 games in the NHL as a forward, splitting his time between Boston, Vancouver, Atlanta, Edmonton, Calgary, and the New York Islanders.

Shortly after his playing career ended, Staios moved to Oakville and raised his son Nathan and daughter Ella.

During his time in Oakville, Staios became a player development coach for the Maple Leafs from 2012-2015.

After leaving the Maple Leafs, he became the President and General Manager of the Hamilton Bulldogs and led the team to two OHL championships and won the last trophy with his son Nathan as the Bulldogs number one defenceman.

After his time in Hamilton, Staios became the assistant to Oilers General Manager Ken Holland for the 2022-23 NHL season

While working in Hamilton, he worked closely with Bulldogs owner Michael Andlauer, who recently became the majority owner of the Ottawa Senators.

Once Andlauer was given the keys to the Senators franchise, he knew exactly who to call to fill in the role of President.

Staios' job as President will include overseeing all aspects of the organization, including trades, free agent signings, hiring, community involvement, and much more.

He described his new role as ensuring every part of the Senators organization will be "best in class."

He will work alongside Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion to achieve that goal.

The Senators already have a great base with many young, talented players like Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stuzle, Drake Batherson, Jakob Chychrun, and Jake Sanderson.

Staios and Dorion have the task of creating a winning culture with these young players so they can finally bring a Stanley Cup to Ottawa for the first time in franchise history.