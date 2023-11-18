Patrick Kane begins training in Oakville for the 2023/24 NHL season

× Expand Chris Liverani from Unsplash

Three-time Stanley Cup champion and current NHL free agent Patrick Kane has been training in Oakville as he recovers from off-season hip surgery.

Kane has been training at Canlan Ice Sports on Cornwall Road and Oakville Hockey Academy on Speers Road.

Both facilities are privately owned so Kane was able to train there during the eight-day Oakville facility operator strike that ended this past Monday.

It is rumoured that Kane had a meeting with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday as both sides have an interest in a potential contract that could see the former NHL MVP in the Blue and White.

The original report of Kane’s training in Oakville came from long-time NHL insider John Shannon as seen below:

× Patrick Kane, who has been training in Oakville, Ontario…is beginning the process of meeting with teams…Hearing he met with the Toronto Maple Leafs today. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) November 15, 2023

Though this fever dream seems highly unlikely since the Leafs are close to the salary cap and probably need more defence than scoring, Kane to Toronto does make some sense.

Right off the bat, Kane brings cup-winning experience which is needed in the playoffs and Leafs star Center Auston Matthews has been a fan of Kane since before was even drafted back in 2016.

But nearly 48 hours after originally reporting a meeting with the Leafs, John Shannon put out on "X" that a meeting did not occur between Kane and the Leafs front office.

However, it is still widely speculated that the Leafs remain interested in Kane and his abilities.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

Along with the Leafs, Kane has been linked to several different teams, including Detroit, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Florida and Kane’s hometown Buffalo Sabres.

Kane has totalled 451 goals and 1,237 points over his hall-of-fame-worthy career and will be looking to add one more Stanley Cup ring to his collection by the end of this season.