300 team youth hockey tournament starts Thursday

× Expand Photo: Town of Oakville

If you want some real excitement next weekend, the inaugural Oakville Rangers Winter Classic Rep hockey tournament presented by BarDown is underway this month, from Jan. 19 to 22. Registration for the event has sold out at over 300 rep teams – making this among the top tournaments in Canada in just its first year.

The Oakville Rangers Winter Classic rep tournament caters to all age groups from U9 to U16 and most levels of Rep – AAA, AA, A & AE/BB. At U14, U15 and U16 A, both Body Contact and Non-Contact divisions are offered. With over 150 tournament volunteers, including the U18 teams, the entire Oakville Rangers Hockey Club is looking forward to supporting the event.

There are a ton of exciting features – 4 game guarantee + Semi-Finals and a Final; BarDown swag for all participants; outstanding awards for Champions and Finalists; no gate fees; great hotels, restaurants and activities; close to downtown Toronto; a Hockey Festival Village with vendors and activities at Tourney HQ and 30 ice surfaces at excellent facilities.

Oakville Rangers Hockey Club President and Acting Tournament Chair John Verdon believes, “the Oakville Rangers Winter Classic is on its way to becoming a premier rep hockey tournament that will help players make memories and lifelong friends.

"This is a best-in-Canada tournament that will bring about 15,000 visitors to Oakville over the course of 4 days. With our outstanding partners, including BarDown, the Town of Oakville and Visit Oakville, participants will enjoy a host of activities and events guaranteed to make this tournament memorable.”

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex hosts Tournament Headquarters, where visitors can experience the Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit located in the Hockey Festival Village on the upper level, as well as a sold-out Junior A Oakville Blades game vs Milton Menace on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:00 pm.

In addition, a special Oakville Rangers Winter Classic 50/50 draw is taking place to help support and reduce the costs of minor hockey here in Oakville. Tickets are available now by visiting https://bit.ly/classic5050. The draw will follow the tournament on Jan. 24. Lottery license RAF1294994.

For more information on the Oakville Rangers Winter Classic tournament, visit oakvillerangers.ca