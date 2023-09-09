Oakville's Brianne Jenner signs with Ottawa of the PWHL

× Expand Heather Pollock

Oakville's Brianne Jenner has become one of the first new hockey players in the newly formed Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) after she, along with forward Emily Clark and goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer, signed three-year contracts with the PWHL's new Ottawa team.

This contract will keep Jenner in Ottawa until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Per the PWHL Players Association agreement, the salary on Jenner's contracts will not be disclosed to the public now.

"This is a dream come true," said Jenner. "I'm thrilled and honoured with the opportunity to help build a franchise in Ottawa and help establish a culture and atmosphere here that will be a foundation for years to come. I couldn't be more excited to get to Ottawa and become a part of the community."

"I would like to thank my family for their support throughout this process and throughout my career. This is truly a dream come true for all of us. I am grateful for this opportunity from the Ottawa organization, and I cannot wait to get started in November."

Ottawa's General Manager Mike Hirshfeld was excited to add a player like Jenner to his new team.

"It is an honour to welcome one of this generation's greatest players to Ottawa, and we are thrilled that she will be joining us as an inaugural member of our franchise," said Hirshfeld. "Her accomplishments to date are incredibly impressive, and we are excited to watch her lead our team over the next few seasons."

"We strongly believe her leadership and work ethic will lay a foundation for all of our players and our entire franchise and create the type of team culture and commitment that we believe is extremely important."

Jenner's accomplishments in both international and league play cannot go unnoticed.

The 32-year-old has captured three Olympic gold medals (two gold, one silver) along with nine World Championship medals (three gold, five silver, one bronze).

Jenner was also named MVP of the 2022 Olympics, where she tied the record for goals scored at a single tournament with nine as she and Canada went on to win the gold medal.

After graduating from Cornell University, where she set program records, she began her professional career in the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL), where she won a Clarkson Cup in 2016 and 2019 and later became a board member for the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA).