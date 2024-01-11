Rangers Winter Classic is back

Canada's largest minor hockey tournament is back!

The Oakville Rangers Winter Classic will fill every arena in Oakville, Burlington and Milton and even spill over into Mississauga.

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz Oakville Rangers at Winter Classic

The tournament will need 34 ice pads to accommodate 777 games played between 335 teams. Last year's inaugural tournament was a huge success. The tournament runs from January 18th to January 21st.

The massive undertaking is staffed by 200 volunteers from Oakville Rangers U18 teams. There will be Hockey Hall of Fame exhibits, trophies and interactive games at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex Hockey Village, where more than 20 vendors will exhibit.

× Expand Oakville Rangers Hockey Club Stanley Cup

The Oakville Blades will play two games, Friday January 19th vs Georgetown Raiders and Saturday January 20th vs Aurora Tigers.

The tournament brings together over 7,000 players and coaches and close to 15,000 spectators. Players from U10 to U16, levels BB, A, AA and AAA will compete.

The Oakville Rangers Winter Classic has joined forces with The Golden Horseshoe Tournament (The Shoe) which has been running for 55 years. All AAA divisions will be branded The Golden Horseshoe divisions and those teams will compete for The Golden Horseshoe Cup. The combined tournaments will continue to award $4,000 in post-secondary scholarships for local players.

Don't miss this exciting event!